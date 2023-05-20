Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goldberg's Bagels - Rockville

No reviews yet

4824-26 Boiling Brook Parkway

Rockville, MD 20852

Food

Breakfast

Eggs

$5.99

Bagel, Eggs

Eggs and Cheese

$7.99

Bagel, Eggs, Cheese

Eggs and Veggies

$7.99

Bagel, Eggs, Veggies

Eggs and Cheese and veggies(green peppers, onions, tomatos)

$8.99

bagel, eggs, cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatos

Egg lox and onions

$8.99

bagel, eggs, nova lox bits, onions

Eggs and sausage

$8.99

bagel, eggs, sausage or bacon

eggs and bacon

$8.99

bagel, eggs, sausage or bacon

Spanish Omelette

$6.99

bagel, eggs, salsa

Greek Omelette

$8.99

bagel, egg, tomato, olive, feta cheese

California Omelette

$9.99

bagel, eggs, cheese, green peppers and onions, salsa

Three-cheese Omelette

$9.99

bagel, eggs, half cheddar, half muenster, mozzarella

french toast

$6.49

french toast

Pancake

$6.49

pan cakes, syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

pan cakes, chocolate chip, syrup

breakfast special

$9.99

bagel, eggs, home fries

Sausage, eggs & cheese

$9.99

Bacon, eggs & cheese

$9.99

Bagels and Shmears

Bagels and Spreads

$2.49

bagel

nova lox and cream cheese

$11.49

bagel, nova, plain cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, capers

sliced cheese

$6.49

bagel, cheese (1 slice)

grilled cheese (open face)

$6.49

bagel, cheese (2 slices)

Lox Spread

$7.49

Egg Salad

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$7.49

bagel, tuna salad, veggies

Whitefish Salad

$9.49

bagel, whitefish salad, veggies

Trout Dijon Salad

$11.49

bagel, trout salad, veggies

Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatos, cucumber, dressing, Tuna salad

Egg Salad Platter

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatos, cucumber, dressing, Egg salad

Garden Salad Platter

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatos, cucumber, dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olive, dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, cruton, parmesan cheese

Signature Sandwiches

Tuna Melt (open faced)

$10.99

bagel, cheese, tomato, tuna salad

Veggie Powerhouse

$10.99

bagel, lettuce, tomatos, onions, green peppers, avocado, cucumbers

Impossible Cheeseburger

$13.99

bun, pattie, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickle

Pizza Bagel

$8.99

bagel, mozzarallea cheese, pizza sauce

Meatball Sub

$11.99

6" sub roll, meat balls, tomato sauce

Avocado deluxe

$8.99

Wraps

Avocado Wrap

$10.99

wrap, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato

Egg Salad Wrap

$8.99

wrap, egg salad, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

wrap, tuna salad, lettuce, tomato

Whitefish Salad Wrap

$10.99

wrap, whitefish salad, lettuce, tomato

Mediterranean wrap

$8.99

Signature burritos

Breakfast Burrito (Sausage)

$12.49

sausage/bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes

Breakfast Burrito (Bacon)

$12.49

sausage/bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes

Yiddish Burrito

$12.49

lox, eggs, avocado, potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, swiss cheese

Spicy Burrito

$12.49

salsa, eggs, avocado, potatoes, onion, jalepeno peppers, provlone cheese, sriracha sauce, green peppers, tomatoes

Greek Burrito

$12.49

feta cheese, eggs, olives, avocado, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green peppers

California Burrito

$12.49

salsa, eggs, avocado, potatos, tomatos, cheddar cheese, sprouts, mushrooms

Smoky BBQ Steak Burrito (*spicy)

$13.99

impossible steak, avocado, potatos, grilled onions, bbq sauce, sriracha sauce

Additions

Gluten Free Pasta (Baked)

$8.99

gluten free pasta (baked), cheese, marinara sauce

Eggplant parmesan

$8.99

Breaded eggplant,Marinara Sauce,

Side

Israeli Salad

$4.99

Israeli Salad

French Fries (Reg)

$4.99

french fries

French Fries (LG)

$8.99

french fries

Home Fries

$4.99

baked

Matzo ball Soup 12oz

$4.99

side soup

Gazpacho soup (12 oz)

$4.99

Veggie noodle soup (12oz)

$4.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Canned Drinks

Can Soda

$1.99

Sparkling Water

Sparkling water

$2.75

Bottled Juices

Bottled Juice

$2.75

Water Bottles

Water Bottle

$1.99

Coffee or Tea

Coffee or Tea SM

$2.39

Coffee or Tea MD

$2.59

Coffee or Tea LG

$2.79

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Miscellaneous

Chips

$1.99

dirty chips

Hamentaschen

$2.99

various flavors

Muffin

$2.99

various flavors

Cookie Box

$10.99

various cookies

4 oz Nova package

$9.99

nova sliced package

8 oz Nova package

$16.99

nova pliced package

ToGo Tub - Plain CC

$5.50

plain cream cheese

ToGo Tub -Low Fat plain

$6.00

nova bits, plain cream cheese

ToGo Tub - Egg Salad

$6.00

egg, celery, mayo

ToGo Tub - Tuna Salad

$6.50

tuna, celery, mayo

ToGo Tub - Whitefish Salad

$8.50

whitefish, celery, mayo

ToGo Tub - Trout Salad

$12.00

trout fillet, lemon,djon mustard

ToGo Tub - Lox Spread

$7.00

ToGo Tub - Scallion CC

$6.00

To go tub - LF Scallion CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Veggie CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Strawberry CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Walnut Raisin CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Olive CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Jalapeño CC

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Plain Tofutti

$6.00

ToGo tub - Chives Tofutti

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Babagonoush

$6.00

ToGo Tub - Hummus

$6.00

Square Chasllah

$6.59

Raisin Challah

$7.19

Braided Challah

$6.59

Half Dozen Rolls

$6.19

LG Pull Apart

$7.19

Mini Pull Apart

$5.89

Boomers (Mini Challah)

$6.49

Challah Sliced

$6.70

Round Challah

$6.70

TOGO Soup (32 oz)

$10.99

Adjust

Bag Tax/ Charge

Bag Tax/ Other Charge

Bag Tax

$0.05

Sur Charge

$0.35

Delivery Charge (A)

$30.00

Delivery Charge (B)

$50.00

Paper Goods

$0.50
