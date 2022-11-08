Restaurant header imageView gallery

Filo Cafe 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy

No reviews yet

4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy

Rockville, MD 20852

All Day Breakfast

Tapsilog

$14.99

Thinly sliced beef served with egg and garlic rice

Tocilog

$13.99

Thinly sliced sweet pork served with egg and garlic rice

Porksilog

$13.99

Porkchop served with egg and garlic rice

Longsilog

$12.99

Pork Sausage served with egg and garlic rice

Cornsilog

$14.99

Corned beef served with egg and garlic rice

Bangsilog

$13.99

Fried Milkfish served with egg and garlic rice

Noodles

Pancit Bihon

$13.99

Rice Noodles with chicken strips and veggies

Pancit Canton

$13.99

Flour Stick Noodles with chicken strips and veggies

Palabok

$14.99

Palabok Noodles with Shrimp sauce and chicken stock served with pork rinds, shrimp and boiled egg

Mami

$12.99

Noodle Soup with Chicken stock served with veggies

Combo

Pork Adobo with Rice

$14.99

Chicken Adobo with Rice

$13.99

Lechon Kawali with Rice

$14.99

Sweet and Sour Pampano with rice

$13.99

Dinuguan with Rice

$13.99

Filo Faves

Lumpia

$6.99

6 pcs. pork and beef eggrolls

Vegetable Lumpia

$7.99

3 pcs. vegetable eggrolls

Fresh Lumpia

$12.99

2 pcs. vegetables wrapped in freshly made egg and flour wrapper

Sides

Rice

$1.99

Garlic Rice

$1.99

Bubble Tea

Chai Tea

$5.49

Honeydew

$5.49

Mango

$5.49

Matcha Green Tea

$5.49

Taro

$5.49

Thai Tea

$5.49

Coffee

Americano

$3.49+

Caffe Latte

$3.99+

Caffe Mocha

$4.99+

Caramel Latte

$4.99+

Vanilla Latte

$4.49+

Tea

Green Tea

$2.99+

Black Tea

$2.99+

Citron Tea

$3.49+

Ginger Tea

$3.99+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mom & Pop Filipino Restaurant

4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy, Rockville, MD 20852

