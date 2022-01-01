Silver Spring bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Silver Spring
More about McGinty's Public House
SANDWICHES
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.00
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema
|Corned Beef Burger
|$14.00
Bacon crust, Irish Cheddar, pickled red cabbage, mustard horseradish aioli.
Served with fries
|Black Bean Burger Vegetarian
|$12.00
Onion confit, avocado, smoked mozzarella, basil tomato marmalade, toasted ciabatta bun. Served with fries or green salad(vegetarian)