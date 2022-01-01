Silver Spring bars & lounges you'll love

McGinty's Public House image

SANDWICHES

McGinty's Public House

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema
Corned Beef Burger$14.00
Bacon crust, Irish Cheddar, pickled red cabbage, mustard horseradish aioli.
Served with fries
Black Bean Burger Vegetarian$12.00
Onion confit, avocado, smoked mozzarella, basil tomato marmalade, toasted ciabatta bun. Served with fries or green salad(vegetarian)
More about McGinty's Public House
Islands Lounge image

 

Islands Lounge

11300 Fern St, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Pork$20.00
More about Islands Lounge
Society Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Society Restaurant and Lounge

8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Society Restaurant and Lounge

