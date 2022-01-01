Fenton Cafe imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee and Smoothies

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato Shot

$3.90

Cappuccino Double

$4.80

Cappuccino Triple

$5.70

Cafe Latte Double

$4.80

Cafe Late Triple

$5.70

Cafe Au Filtre

$3.60

Espresso Shot

$4.20

Expresso Shot Triple

$4.80

Coffee Double

$2.05

Coffee Triple

$2.10

Cafe Moca Double

$5.10

Cafe Moca Triple

$5.40

Ice Late Double

$4.80

Ice Late Triple

$5.70

Iced Coffee Double

$2.50

Iced Coffee Triple

$2.65

Ice Moca Double

$5.10

Ice Moca Triple

$5.45

Tea

$2.50

Chai Late Double

$4.50

Chai Late Triple

$5.25

Small Strawberry and Banana Smoothie

$8.64

L Strawberry and Banana

$8.64

Small Berry Smoothie

$8.10

Large Berries Smoothies

$7.50

Small Mango And Avocado Smoothies

$8.64

Larg Mango And Avocado

$8.35

Steamed Milk Double

$2.00

Steamed Milk Triple

$2.70

Small Mango Avocado

$8.35

Hot Chocolate

$3.18

Hot Chocolat Large

$4.80

Flavor

$1.00

Hot Water

$1.00

Millk

$2.00

50 Cent

$0.50

Soy Latte

$4.50

Soy Late Triple

$5.00

Iced Te Double

$2.65

Iced Te Triple

$2.99

Cafe Au Triple

$3.50

Soy Latte Triple

$5.50

Soy Latte Triple

$5.50

Etiopian Mocca

$15.00

Bag

$0.05

Extra Shot

$1.50

Ice

$1.00

Crepes Sucres 1 - 7

1. Apple Delight Crêpe

$8.30

2. Fresh Apples, Brown Sugar, & Cinnamon

$10.20

3. Blue Delight Crêpe

$10.85

4. Sweet Banana Crêpe

$9.10

5. Le cherea

$8.35

6. Berry delight

$10.75

7. Belgium Crepe

$7.90

Plain Crepe

$4.50

Crepes Sucres 8 - 18

8. Nutella Crêpe

$8.25

9. Nutella and Blackberry Crêpe

$9.20

10. Nutella and Banana Crêpe

$8.15

11. Nutella, Banana, & Coconut Crêpe

$8.70

12. Nutella, Banana, Blueberry, & Blackberry Crêpe

$11.80

13. Nutella, Banana, Blackberry Crêpe

$11.25

14. Nutella and Blueberry Crêpe

$9.75

15. Nutella, Strawberry, & Banana Crêpe

$11.25

16. Nutella and Strawberry Crêpe

$9.50

17. Nutella and Raspberry Crêpe

$10.80

18. Nutella, Raspberry, & Strawberry Crêpe

$11.29

18. B Nutella And Exp

$8.45

Crepes Sucres 19 - 31

19. Sugar and Butter Crêpe

$8.20

20. Strawberry, Lemon, & Sugar Crêpe

$9.00

21. Strawberry, Lemon, & Jam Crêpe

$9.10

22. Jam Crêpe

$8.40

23. Jam, Banana, & Coconut Crêpe

$9.00

24. Lemon Crêpe

$8.55

25. Ricotta Cheese, Apple Sauce, & Cinnamon Crêpe

$9.40

26. Ricotta Cheese and Jam Crêpe

$9.20

27. Honey Al Crêpe

$9.70

28. Almond Powder, Banana, Coconut, Nutella, & Whipped Cream Crêpe

$10.00

29. Honey, Banana, & Almond Powder Crêpe

$9.80

30. Honey and Almond Powder Crêpe

$8.70

31. Maple Syrup Crêpe

$8.70

32. Gluten free

$10.30

Sandwiches

1. Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.00

2. Grilled Chicken

$6.25

3. Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.50

4. Veggie

$6.99

Ginger Crepe

$9.00

Salad

$7.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Scoop

$2.00

Chocolate Scoop

Strawberry Scoop

Specials

1. Sambusa

$1.75

Pasti

$2.00

Dabo-kolo

$1.50

Cup Tiramissu

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Caramel Cake

$5.00

Denish

$2.50

Carot Cake

$4.50

Ginger Crepe

$9.00

2. Original Gluten Free

$10.00

4. Carrot Cake

$5.50

3. Tiramasu Big

$4.50

7. Ladyfinger Cake

$5.50

8. Banan

$0.65

9. French Vanilla

$4.50

10. Pistachio

$4.50

11. Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

12. Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

Baklav

$3.50

Waffle

$5.25

Pound Cake Big

$2.50

Mllefoglie

$4.50

Hmssa

$1.00

Pound Smoll

$1.00

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Banana Bread

$1.50

Crossint

$2.00

Ade Tuna

$4.00

No Chees

No Whipped Cream

No Nutella

No Turkey

No Mushrooms

Moboleno

$1.00

Plen Crepes

$4.50

Expresso

$3.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Hamsa Alka

$1.00

Coffee

$5.00

Ham And Egg

$4.00

Mask

$1.90

Egg

$1.00

Cheese And Ham

$7.15

Nutella

$7.15

Drinks

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.95

Can Of Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Of Coke

$1.55

Bottled Water

$0.99

Water

$1.00

Tropical Fruit

$2.00

Peach Watermelon

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.29

Choc Milk

$1.75

Bottle Of Coke

$2.00

Plellegrano

$1.99

Parrie

$1.99

Yogurt

$3.00

Savory Crepes

1. Grilled Chicken Crêpe

$11.29

2. Cheese Crêpe

$8.55

3. Cheese, Avocado, & Tomato Crêpe

$9.05

4.Cheese and Ham Crêpe

$8.55

5. Cheese, Ham, & Egg Crêpe

$9.65

6. Cheese, Spinach, & Egg Crêpe

$10.10

7. Cheese, Tomato, & Mushrooms Crêpe

$10.15

8. Feta with Spinach Crêpe

$10.95

9. Tuna Crêpe

$10.75

10. Smoked Turkey, Cheese, & Cranberry Sauce Crêpe

$9.55

11. Smoked Turkey, Cheese, & Egg Crêpe

$9.30

12. Smoked Turkey and Cheese Crêpe

$9.25

13. Sautéed Spinach Crêpe

$11.05

14. Roasted Egg Plant Crêpe

$10.80

15. Mr. G Special Crêpe

$11.25

16. Fenton Branch Special

$12.25

Gluten Free

$10.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8311 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Fenton Cafe image

