Island Quizine Briggs Chaney Road

Order Again

BOTTLES BEVERAGE

Aloe Water

$2.50

Calypso

$3.85

Can Soda

$1.00

Clearfruit

$2.90

Coke

$2.50

Ever Fresh

$2.60+

Ginseng

$3.50

Irish Moss

$2.64

Island Quizine Water

$1.50

Jamaica Soda

$2.50

Lions Magnum

$6.50

Mystic

$2.50

Papa Wabi Sorrel

$6.50

Peanut Punch

$6.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Ting

$2.30

Tropical Rythm

$2.50

Wata

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Welch's

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

HOME MADE JUICE

Carrot Juice

$6.50+

Mango Passion

$5.00+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00+

Tropical Punch

$5.00+

Mixed Punch

$5.00+

Sorrel

$6.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Pineapple Ginger

$5.00+

Island Green

$5.50+

Guava Ginger

$5.50+

DESERTS

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.75

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Coconut Cream Cheese

$5.25

Double Chocolate Oreo

$5.50

Fruit Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cream Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Rum Cake

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

EVENING BREEZE

Curry Chicken

$13.25+

Jerk Chicken

$13.25+

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.25+

Trelawny Fried Chicken

$13.25+

Juicy chicken portions marinated in Island Quizine's finest herbs and species for 24 hours, slowly deep fried to perfection.

Chicken Trio

$21.25

Any 3 Chicken Meats

Chicken Combo

$19.95

Any 2 chicken meats

Jumbo Wings Meal

$17.50

Pineapple Glazed Chicken

$19.95

Red Wine BBQ Chicken

$19.95

LUNCH SPECIALS

Jerk Chicken LS

$9.95

Trelawny Fried Chicken LS

$9.95

Curry Chicken LS

$9.95

Brown Stew Chicken LS

$9.95

Tropical Veggi Stir Fry LS

$8.75

Jerk Tofu LS

$9.75

Mega Combo

$12.99

Coco Bread Combo

$10.99

Tropical Catfish

$12.25

Vegetarian Pasta

$8.95

Chicken Pasta

$10.95

PASTAS

Chicken Pasta

$18.75

Pasta Plus

$22.95

Salmon Pasta

$25.95

Shrimp Pasta

$24.95

Seafood Pasta

$35.99

Shrimp, Salmon, Scallop, Penne Pasta, Onions, Bell peppers, Creamy alfredo sauce.

Everything Pasta

$39.50

Salmon, Chicken, Scallops, Shrimp

Veggie Pasta

$16.50

Vegan Pasta

$19.25

Crab Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Jumbo Lumb Crab Meat

ROTI, WRAPS & SANDHICHES

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Catfish Sandwich

$14.45

Jerk Shrimp Sandwich

$15.95

Shrimp Wraps

$15.00

Seafood Wraps

$21.25

Jerk Chicken Wraps

$14.50

Veggie Wraps

$10.95

Curry Goat Roti

$17.95

Curry Shrimp Roti

$19.75

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.25

Salmon Sandwhich

$16.95

SALADS

Caesar Salmon Salad

$19.95

6 oz Salmon, diced romaine lettuce, wedged tomatoes, onions, topped with parmesan cheese.

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.95

Base cut white meat jerk chicken, dice romaine lettuce, onions, wedge tomatoes, top with parmesan cheese.

Caribbean Salad

$9.95

Julianne bell peppers, dice romaine lettuce, wedge tomatoes, onions, carrots, pineapples, topped with parmesan cheese.

SEAFOOD CHEF'S SPECIALS

Steam Salmon

$26.50

Cajun Salmon

$20.99

Jerk Salmon

$20.99

Red Wine BBQ Salmon

$20.99

Tropical Catfish

$17.95

Jerk Shrimp

$23.75

Garlic Shrimp

$23.75

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$23.75

Curry Shrimp

$23.75

Jam Jam Shrimp

$23.75

Coconut Shrimp

$20.25

Snapper Chef Way

$27.95+

Brown Stew, Rundown and Escovitch. Served with rice & peas, cabbage and plantain.

Kingfish Chef's Way

$22.50

Escovitch, Steam, Rundown and Brown Stew.

2 for $35 Snapper

$35.00

Steam, Brown Stew, Escovitch and Rundown.

Seafood Feast

$33.92

Shrimp and Salmon Combo

$29.67

SIDE ORDERS

White Rice

$3.95

Yellow Rice

$4.95

Rice & Peas

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Seasoned Rice

$5.25

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Ground Provisions

$8.25

Garlic Broccoli

$6.75

Beef Patty

$4.25

Chicken Patty

$4.25

Callaloo Patty

$4.25

Chick Pea Patty

$4.25

Saltfish Patty

$4.50

1/4 Jerk Chicken

$13.00

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Coco Bread

$3.95

Collard Greens

$5.75

Spinach Rice

$6.95

Broccoli & Carrots

$6.75

Callaloo

$6.95

Cabbage

$4.00

Garlic Spinach

$7.75

Fry Dumplin

$0.80

Oxtail Side

$13.99+

Curry Chicken Side

$7.25+

Brown Stew Chicken Side

$7.25+

Ackee & Saltfish

$9.95

Callaloo & Salt Fish Side

$9.50

Butter Beans

$6.25

Bammy

$5.50

Breadfruit

$5.75

Festival

$5.50

Okra

$6.50

Okra & Saltfish

$8.95

Ackee

$8.25

Saltfish

$9.00

Boil Corn

$4.50

BBQ Spare Ribs

$20.95

Chunks

$8.50

Tofu

$8.50

Season Fries

$5.50

Home Fries

$5.00

Kingfish Side

$14.00

Shrimp Side

$13.50

Chicken Sides

$10.25

Goat Side

$12.50

Wings

$13.99

Roti Skin

$5.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

Chicken Soup

$7.50+

Red Peas Soup

$7.75+

Fish Soup

$7.25+

Chicken Foot Soup

$7.50+

Goat Soup

$11.00

Cow Foot Soup

$11.00

STEAKS

Oxtail with Butter Beans

$21.95

Peppered Steak

$19.95

Curry Steak

$19.95

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$34.25

Curry Goat

$19.95

Pork

$18.99

Cow Foot

$18.99

Stew Beef

$18.50

Stew Peas

$18.99

VEG/VEGAN/PESCA

Chick Pea Stir Fry

$14.95

Curry Chick Pea

$14.95

Garlic Broccoli & Salmon

$19.50

Ital Stew

$16.95

Ital Stew Ackee

$18.95

Ital Stew Veg Chunk

$18.95

Reggae Rice

$15.25

Veggie Chunks Your Way

$12.95

Curry, Jerk, Brown Stew, Sauteed with Ackee.

Tofu Your Way

$15.95

Grilled, Curry, Jerk, or Brown Stew

Vegetable Soup

$9.25

Red Peas or Pumpkin

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.50

Stir Fry Plus

$15.95

Veggie Platter

$10.87

TROPICAL CHICKEN & WAFFLE

Chicken & Waffle

$12.75

Two fluffy Belgian waffles and two crispy fried chicken

Belgian Waffle

$9.75

Topped with whipped butter or crowned with strawberry topping

Waffle and Scramble Eggs

$8.95

PORRIDGE

Peanut Porridge

$6.25+

Cornmeal Porridge

$6.25+

Banana Porridge

$6.25+

Hominy Corn

$6.25+

Plantain

$6.25+

JAMAICAN BREAKFAST

Ackee and Saltfish

$16.50

Callaloo and Saltfish

$14.50

Okra and Saltfish

$14.50

Saltfish Delight

$15.50

Saltfish and Butter Beans

$12.95

Salted Mackerel Delight

$15.50

Cabbage & Saltfish

$14.50

Saltfish Rundown

$15.50

Mackerel Rundown

$15.50

Liver

$15.50

OMELETS

Big Steak Omelets

$15.50

Tender strips pf steaks, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Island Quizine's Signature Jerk Omelets

$12.75

Stuffed with jerk chicken, onions, red and yellow peppers.

Seafood Omelet

$25.00

Shrimp Omelet

$15.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Briggs Chaney Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

