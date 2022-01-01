Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hakuna Matata Grill

496 Reviews

$$

2405 Price Ave

Silver Springs, MD 20902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Farmers Choice Sausages (2)
Samosas (2) BEEF
Chapati

APPETIZERS

Chicken Tandoori Skewers W/ Kachumbari Half Potion

Chicken Tandoori Skewers W/ Kachumbari Half Potion

$12.50Out of stock

3 skewers of dark meat marinated in yogurt, vinegar, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and a tandoori spice blend then grilled over an open flame. Served with our in house tandoori aioli sauce

Farmers Choice Sausages (2)

$6.75

Seasoned minced pork or beef

Masala Chips

Masala Chips

$10.50

Straight cut fries tossed in a special blend of Hakuna Matata spices

Muwogo Chips

Muwogo Chips

$6.50

Golden cassava fries served with a choice of our dipping aioli sauces

Samosas (2) BEEF

Samosas (2) BEEF

$6.50

Fried crispy pastry filled with seasoned beef

Umoja Wings

Umoja Wings

$12.50

1) Tikka - seasoned in a mild chili masala sauce and grilled to perfection. 2) Pili Pili (hot!!!) - Fried and coated in our in house hot pepper sauce called Shida. 3) Dry Rub - Fried and coated in a blend of red chilis, tumeric , tandoori and other special spices. 4) Honey Lemon Pepper - Fried and toast in a blend of freshly cracked black pepper flakes, fresh lemon juice and honey.

Samosa Veggie

$6.50Out of stock

ENTREES

Grilled Chicken Tikka

Grilled Chicken Tikka

$22.50

half chicken marinated in tikka masala spice blend and char grilled over an open flame

Mchuzi Wa Mbuzi (Goat Stew)

Mchuzi Wa Mbuzi (Goat Stew)

$25.00

Goat seasoned in Hakuna Matata's special spices and slowly simmered to perfection.

Samaki- Plain

Samaki- Plain

$22.00

Seasoned deep fried whole tilapia on bone

Tripe - Matumbo

Tripe - Matumbo

$21.00Out of stock
Chicken Curry Spcial

Chicken Curry Spcial

$16.00Out of stock
Goat

Goat

$23.00
Beef

Beef

$26.00

Beef Stew

$24.00Out of stock

SIDES

Kawunga (Ugali)

$5.00

Rice Pilau

$5.00

Coconut White Rice

$5.00

Chapati

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Sukuma (Collard Greens)

$5.00

Mboga (Spinach)

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Kachumbari

$5.00

Coconut Spinach

$5.00

Coconut Sauce

$5.00

Masala Sauce

$5.00

VEGETARIAN

Hakuna Matata Salad

Hakuna Matata Salad

$15.00

Katogo

$18.50

Maharagwe Wa Nazi (Coconut Beans)

$14.00

Beans sauce

$14.00

Sauces and Dressings

Shida Pili pili

$0.50

Tandoori Aioli

$0.50

Turmeric Aioli

$0.50

Sweet onion vinaigrette

$0.50

Tamarind sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup/caramel Cake Cons

DESSERTS

Dessert Lava Cake

Dessert Lava Cake

$10.00

Dessert Cheese Cake

$8.00

Dessert Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Rasberry Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

Tilapia Fillet, Peas Served W/ Either Coco Rice or Pilau Rice

$20.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hakuna Matata Grill, we truly believe that there is more that unites us in the world, than that which divides us. We believe that there is beauty in the diversity of cultures; otherwise the world would be a very boring place. As die hard foodies, we believe that food is a great unifier and a way to showcase a culture. Our menu is a showcase of food from the place of our roots – East Africa.

Location

2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs, MD 20902

Directions

