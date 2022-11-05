- Home
Underground Pizza Silver Spring 8235 Georgia Avenue
8235 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Appetizers
Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)
Our mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for the epic cheese pulls!
Handmade Arancini Balls
4 Risotto balls per order - hand balled, breaded, and by hand with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served with a sprinkle of parm and a side of our signature red sauce.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning hand balled, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Hot Honey Bacon on a Stick
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, sourced from local purveyor JD's house of bacon. Served up on a stick with a drizzle of our house-made hot honey. It's sweet, it's spicy, it's savory, it's delicious!
Cheesesteak Sliders
Shaved Ribeye sautéed in truffle oil with bell pepper and onion. On King's Hawaiian rolls with melted Bacio provolone cheese.
Meatball Sliders
Blend of Beef and Pork with Italian spices. On King's Hawaiian rolls with signature pizza sauce and Bacio melted provolone.
Chicken Wings
1 Order = 1 lb of wings - Seasoned and baked, our wings are then fried and finished off with either sauce or served naked. Available in honey old bay, buffalo, and naked. Also available fried regular or extra crispy.
UPC Sampler
3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Arancini Balls, 3 Pepperoni Mac & Cheese Balls, all flavor. Comes with a side of hot honey, red sauce, ranch, and vodka sauce.
Old Bay Garlic Parm Fries
Featuring a pound of our delicious fries, hand-tossed in a seasoning blend of Old Bay, garlic, and parm.
Loaded Pizza Fries
Featuring a zig-zag drizzle of our signature Red Sauce and Cheese sauce. Topped with crumbled spicy sausage, pepperoni, green onion, and a sprinkle of parm
Game Day Packs
The 1st Down
Get in the game with our 1st Down Game Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of a full Basic pie, Mozz Sticks, and a Flavor Pack $70 Value - Enough for 6-8 people
The Red Zone
Step up into the Red Zone with our premium Game Day Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of full Basic pie, a UPC Sampler, choice of salad, and a Flavor Pack $105 Value - Enough for 8-10 people
The Touchdown
Go all-the-way with our Touchdown Package! This full spread includes a full UPC classic, your choice of full Basic pie AND full Specialty pie, two UPC Samplers, two salads of your choice, and a Flavor Pack. $160 Value - Enough for 10-12 people
Salads
Kale Caesar Salad
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.
Farmer's Bounty Salad
A rotating mix of locally available seasonal vegetables with mixed spring greens and one of our house-made dressings.
House Salad
Our blend of mixed greens, watermelon radish, red onion, carrot, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
The Basics
UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)
A heavy hand of cupping pepperoni cups topped with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a sprinkle parmesan.
The Pesto
Our signature house-made Pesto features fresh locally grown basil, vibrant hand peeled garlic, parmesan, and pine nuts blended with premium California sourced olive oil from Corto.
The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)
The best of both worlds, this pie features a zig-zag of our freshly made pesto and one stripe of our signature red sauce.
The PO (Peppers & Onions)
Multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The SPO (Sausage, Peppers, Onions)
This pizza features our spicy Italian sausage along with multi-colored sautéed peppers and sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The Woodlands (Mushroom)
A medley of thyme roasted mushrooms including Hen of the woods, oyster, & beech, on top of a mozzarella and gruyere Detroit style pan pizza, that is finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Specialty Pies
The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)
A UPC original, this pie features chunks of thick-cut bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and pep cup pepperoni. It’s finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a drizzle of our house-made hot honey.
The Funfetti
This pie is topped with multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions along with spicy Italian sausage, then topped with two stripes of our red sauce and a drizzle of our UPC house-made pesto, featuring locally grown basil.
The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The Bianca (Garlic, Spinach, Tomato)
This garlic heavy white pizza is topped with spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, roasted garlic oil, and finished with imported Pecorino Romano.
The Trifecta
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
The UPC CBR
Our house brined lemon peppercorn chicken thighs, chunks of thick bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and a checkerboard of ranch dressing tops this delectable non-traditional pan pizza.
The Cluckaneer (Buffalo Chicken)
Our buffalo chicken pie features fried lemon peppercorn brined chicken thighs, buffalo sauce, creamy blue cheese dressing, and chives on a mozzarella & brick cheese pizza. Vegetarian option available.
The Chicken Parm
Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies.
The Pesto Chicken Parm
Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies with a drizzle of our house-made pesto.
The Nonna
This UPC signature will transport you to Grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
The Jawn (The Cheesesteak Pizza)
Our cheesesteak-style pizza features shaved ribeye, fried onions, provolone, and chives with a side of our signature red sauce. This jawn just hits different. *picture shows cheese sauce*
The Pickle Bacon Ranch
The PBR is a creation that was born from the Big Dill Pickle Fest. This pizza features dill pickle chips, thick-cut bacon, and creamy ranch which come together for a perfect combination of flavors.
The Buffalo Chicken PBR
A creation that came from our Monday Madness pizza lab series. We topped our Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza with the Buffalo Chicken toppings to create this unique, one-of-a-kind creation.
UPC Margherita
Our take on a classic style of pizza, we top a mozzarella Detroit style pan pizza with fresh mozzarella with a zig-zag of our red sauce slightly reduced, finished with basil flower-infused olive oil and fresh locally grown basil leaves.
Loaded UPC Margherita
A new twist on a classic pie. Loaded with fresh mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, vodka sauce, and topped with basil leaves.
The DESTROYER
Our pep cup pepperonis with two stripes of vodka sauce, a sprinkle of parm, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
Vegan Pizza
Carol Baskin
The original UPC Vegan option featuring tomatoes and spinach galore on a vegan mozzarella Detroit style pizza, two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
The Fauxnivore (Vegan "Meatlovers")
Our vegan meat lovers pie featuring vegan sausage, vegan chorizo, & vegan pepperoni on a vegan cheese Detroit style pie.
The Vegan Roni Boi
A vegan take on our Roni Boi pizza with vegan mozzarella & parm, and vegan pepperoni with our signature red sauce on top.
The Vegan Woodlands
A vegan take on our Woodlands Pizza with vegan mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
The Vegan Pesto
The vegan take on our Pesto pizza features our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.
The Vegan Flag
The vegan take on our Flag Pizza featuring our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.
The Vegan Classic
The vegan take on our Classic pizza. Using vegan mozzarella & parm with two stripes of our signature red sauce.
The Vegan Chicken Parm
The vegan version of our Chicken Parm features Gardein chicken nuggets on a bed of our signature red sauce, topped with vegan parm and vegan mozzarella cheeses all layered on top of one of our signature vegan mozzarella Detroit style pies.
The Vegan PO
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
The Vegan SPO
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza, topped with vegan sausage, two stripes of red sauce, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
Vegan Funfetti
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers, sweet onions, and vegan sausage on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce, a drizzle of nut-free vegan pesto, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
Side Sauces
Blue Cheese Dressing (2oz)
Buffalo Sauce (2oz)
Grated Parm (2oz)
Hot Honey (1.5oz)
Pesto (2oz)
Local basil from Karma Farms, pine nuts, imported parmesan, salt, olive oil
House-made Ranch Dressing (2oz)
Mayo, buttermilk, sour cream, salt, seasoning
Red Sauce (6oz)
Roasted Garlic Oil (2oz)
Vegan Nut Free Pesto (2oz)
Local basil from Karma Farms, sunflower seeds, vegan parmesan, salt, olive oil
Vodka (2oz)
Vodka Sauce (6oz)
Flavor Pack
A sampling of all our flavors - red sauce, vodka sauce, house-made ranch, blue cheese, buffalo, hot honey, and basil oil.
Soft Drinks
Boylan Birch Beer
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Diet Cola
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Grape Soda
Boylan Mix & Match 4-pack
Boylan Orange Soda
Boylan Root Beer
Liquid Death - Mountain Water
Liquid Death - Berry It Alive
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
