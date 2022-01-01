Tacos in Takoma Park
Cielo Rojo
7056 CARROLL AVE, Takoma Park
|Papas con Rajas Taco
|$4.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/organic papas & poblano peppers & topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan)
|Nopales Taco
|$4.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/grilled cactus & herbs, pico de gallo, & cashew cream topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan, contains nuts)
|Carne Asada Taco Platter- SF Style
|$17.00
*NOT AVAILABLE DURING WEEKEND BRUNCH*
3 taco platter of heirloom tortillas topped w/melted cheese, grilled grass-fed thinly sliced steak, pinto beans, and pico de gallo served w/tomatillo salsa, salsa chile secos, chips, and guacamole in the style of SF tacos *gluten-free