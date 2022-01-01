Tacos in Takoma Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cielo Rojo

7056 CARROLL AVE, Takoma Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papas con Rajas Taco$4.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/organic papas & poblano peppers & topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan)
Nopales Taco$4.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/grilled cactus & herbs, pico de gallo, & cashew cream topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan, contains nuts)
Carne Asada Taco Platter- SF Style$17.00
*NOT AVAILABLE DURING WEEKEND BRUNCH*
3 taco platter of heirloom tortillas topped w/melted cheese, grilled grass-fed thinly sliced steak, pinto beans, and pico de gallo served w/tomatillo salsa, salsa chile secos, chips, and guacamole in the style of SF tacos *gluten-free
Breakfast Taco image

 

Takoma Beverage Company

6917 LAUREL AVE, Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Taco
**No modifications can be made to breakfast tacos**
