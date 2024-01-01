ABASOLO WHISKEY

$14.00

Using 100% ancestral corn, this whiskey process. A small fraction of the corn used in the Abasolo whisky mash is malted. Whole grains of cacahuazintle corn are germinated in the dark until the first leaf and first root are formed. The maize is then milled and incorporated into the mash. Abasolo’s roasted, nixtamalized corn flour is dissolved in stainless steel tanks with hot water. Malted corn is added to the mix and stirred for several hours. Through this process, the transformation of starch into wort occurs and can then be fermented by yeast. Whiskey is then double distilled & barrel aged in used oak casks