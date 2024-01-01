- Home
CIELO ROJO
No reviews yet
7211 Carroll Avenue
Takoma Park, MD 20912
ENSALADA Y SOPAS
SALADS
- ENSALADA DEL MERCADO$13.50
Organic farmer's market greens, radish, avocado, pepitas, queso fresco, & jalapeño vinaigrette *vegetarian/vegan version available/GF
- ENSALADA DE BETABEL$12.00
Local roasted beets, chipotle -ginger vinaigrette, orange slices, radish, cherry tomatoes, almonds, spring mix greens, watercress & feta *vegetarian/GF/contains nuts/vegan version available
SOUPS
- POZOLE ROJO W/ CHICKEN$15.00
Red chiles hominy stew topped with chicken, avocado, cashew cream, queso fresco, radish, onions, oregano, and lime (*GF/contains nuts/medium spice)
- VEGAN POZOLE ROJO$13.00
Red chiles hominy stew topped with avocado, cashew cream, radish, onions, oregano, and lime (*GF/vegan/contains nuts/medium spice)
SMALL PLATES
- GORDITAS$11.00
two patties of organic potato & corn masa served on a bed of salsa verde & topped with chile de arbol salsa, guacamole, cilantro, onion, & cashew cream *vegan/GF (when you add 'optional' chorizo, they are no longer vegan)
- MACHA QUESADILLA$9.00
Single Oaxacan cheese & epazote quesadilla topped w/house-made salsa macha on the side *contains nuts/PEANUTS/spicy/vegetarian/GF
- TOSTADAS$12.00
- ALBONDIGAS$15.00
Traditional grass-fed beef albondigas (meatballs) filled w/ hard-boiled egg served in chile morita sauce w/avocado and 3 house tortillas on the side. *GF
- SOPA SECA$13.00
Toasted vermicelli noodles in a traditional rich, smoky, spicy chipotle/ancho tomato sauce topped w/ plantains, avocado, queso fresco, cashew cream, & tortilla strips *CONTAINS GLUTEN/VEGETARIAN
- BERENJENA CON MOLE$13.00
Eggplant with mole verde *contains nuts/vegan/GF
- FLAUTAS AHOGADAS$14.00
chicken flautas on bed of cabbage topped w/mole sauce & salsa verde, & queso fresco *GF/contains nuts/contains pork juice in mole sauce
- AGUACHILE NEGRO$15.00
Rock fish cubes cured in black habanero/black garlic citrus juice & topped w/avocado, radishes, onions, cucumbers & sesame seeds. Served with side of tostadas. *contains anchovies/raw fish/GF
- HUARACHE$18.00
thick oblong shaped tortilla stuffed w/refried beans & topped w/nopales and choice of carne asada OR trumpet mushrooms, queso fresco, avocado, onions & salsa de guajillo ancho
LARGE PLATES
- PESCADO A LA TALLA$29.00
Pan seared branzino topped with duo salsas of Guajillo & salsa verde de perejil and served with house-made French fries, garden salad, & avocado
- QUESA BIRRIA$20.00
*house favorite of 3 mini quesadillas stuffed w/braised grass-fed short ribs and served with guacamole, onion, radishes and cilantro & beef consume *GF
- CAMARONES EN SALSA DE CHIPOTLE Y AJO NEGRO$20.00
Wild, Mexican shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro in a chipotle and black garlic sauce served with white rice & fried plantains. *gluten-free/CONTAINS SHELLFISH
- HUARACHE$18.00
thick oblong shaped tortilla stuffed w/refried beans & topped w/nopales and choice of carne asada OR trumpet mushrooms, queso fresco, avocado, onions & salsa de guajillo ancho
- ENCHILADAS TRES MOLES$17.00
enchiladas w/choice of chicken or cheese filling topped w/rotating trio of mole sauces
TACOS & QUESADILLAS
TACOS
- NOPALES TACO$5.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/grilled cactus & herbs, pico de gallo, & cashew cream topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan, contains nuts)
- MUSHROOM TACO$5.00
tequila-infused organic cremini mushrooms & garlic *vegan/GF
- PAPAS TACO$5.00
organic papas & poblano peppers *vegetarian/GF
- CARNITAS TACO$4.25
hormone-free orange & beer braised pork *contains gluten
- MOLE TACO$4.25
Local farm chicken stewed in house-made mole sauce *contains nuts & pork juice
- TINGA TACO$4.25
local farm chicken stewed w/tomatoes, chipotle, onions, & spices *GF
- AL PASTOR TACO$5.00
- CARNE ASADA TACO$6.00
- FISH TACO$6.00
- COCHINITA TACO$5.00
- BARBACOA TACO$7.00
QUESADILLAS
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADA TYPE
- MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS$17.00
House rolled heirloom tortillas stuffed with mushroom & refried beans and topped w/salsa ranchera, onions, queso fresco, avocado & served w/rice and beans. *GF/vegetarian
- ENCHILADA TRES MOLES$19.00
enchiladas w/choice of chicken or cheese filling topped w/rotating trio of mole sauces and topped w/queso fresco, onions and avocado served w/rice and beans *GF/contains nuts *cheese enchiladas are vegetarian
- VEGAN ENCHILADAS$16.00
VEGAN mushroom & refried bean enchiladas topped w/ranchera salsa, cashew crema, avocado and onions served w/rice and beans *GF/VEGAN
KIDS MENU
KIDS MENU
- KIDS QUESADILLA$8.50
Small organic tortilla filled with Oaxacan & Chihuahua cheese and a choice of chicken tinga or refried black beans *gluten free/vegetarian with beans
- KIDS CARNITAS PLATTER$12.00
hormone-free orange & beer braised pork, fries or rice (please specify), & pinto beans *contains gluten
- KIDS ENCHILADAS$12.00
2 cheese enchiladas served w/pinto beans & rice w/ranchera salsa on the side (GF/vegetarian)
- KIDS MILANESA$13.00
KIDS BRUNCH
VEGAN DAILY FOOD MENU
VEGAN ANTOJITOS
- GUACAMOLE & TOSTADAS$11.00
house-made heirloom tostadas served w/avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, & jalapeño *GF/VEGAN
- VEGAN NOPALES TOSTADAS$12.00
Two fried house tortillas topped with guacamole, refried beans, cashew cream, arbol-jalapeno salsa and grilled nopales (cactus) w/herbs *vegan/contains nuts/GF
- VEGAN FLAUTAS DE CAMOTE$11.00
(a favorite appetizer!) Rolled tortillas stuffed w/ sweet potato, poblano peppers, & caramelized onions & topped w/pico de gallo, arbol tomatillo salsa, cashew cream & lettuce *vegan/gluten-free
- GORDITAS$11.00
two patties of organic potato & corn masa served on a bed of salsa verde & topped with chile de arbol salsa, guacamole, cilantro, onion, & cashew cream *vegan/GF (when you add 'optional' chorizo, they are no longer vegan)
- VEGAN SALSA MACHA QUESADILLA$9.00
Vertage Oaxacan cashew cheese & epazote quesadilla topped w/house-made salsa macha on the side *contains nuts/PEANUTS/spicy/vegan/GF
VEGAN ENSALADAS & SOPAS
- VEGAN ENSALADA BETABEL$12.00
Local roasted beets, chipotle -ginger vinaigrette, orange slices, radish, cherry tomatoes, almonds, spring mix greens, watercress, & cashew cream on the side
- VEGAN ENSALADA DEL MERCADO$13.50
Organic farmer's market greens, radish, avocado, pepitas, cashew cream, & jalapeño vinaigrette
- VEGAN POZOLE ROJO$13.00
Red chiles hominy stew topped with avocado, cashew cream, radish, onions, oregano, and lime (*GF/vegan/contains nuts/medium spice)
VEGAN TACOS
- NOPALES TACO$5.00
heirloom corn tortillas stuffed w/grilled cactus & herbs, pico de gallo, & cashew cream topped with onions, cilantro & microgreens (GF, vegan, contains nuts)
- MUSHROOM TACO$5.00
tequila-infused organic cremini mushrooms & garlic *vegan/GF
- PAPAS TACO$5.00
organic papas & poblano peppers *vegetarian/GF
VEGAN QUESADILLAS
- VEGAN QUESADILLAS$15.00
Heirloom corn tortillas filled w/local Vertage cashew cheese & choice of filling below (up to 2 choices) topped w/pepitas & duo of house salsas
- VEGAN HUITLACOCHE QUESADILLA$16.00
New special! Large single quesadilla filled w/ Vertage cashew cheese, huitlacoche (corn smut) guisado, organic cremini mushrooms, fresh corn, and fresh epazote leaves *VEGAN/GLUTEN-FREE
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
ADD UTENSILS PLEASE!!!
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MENU
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- LEMONADE$5.00
- MARACUYA AGUA FRESCA$6.00
Organic Strawberries, lemon, chia & touch agave *GF/vegan
- MANGO-CHILE AGUA FRESCA$6.00
Mango-chile agua fresca served w/chamoy & tajin rim Kids get a lollipop
- JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA$5.00
House-made hibiscus tea agua fresca
- HORCHATA$5.00
almond & rice milk w/cinnamon & agave *contains nuts/vegan
- TAMARINDO-CHIA AGUA FRESCA$5.00
house made tamarindo agua fresca with chia seeds
- MAINE ROOT MEXICAN COLA$3.50
- MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER$3.00
- CALABASH GARVEY'S GHOST ICED TEA$5.00
organic assam black tea, hibiscus, ginger, mango, blue corn flowers, cinnamon, & spices (unsweetened)
- COLD BREW$4.50
Local Vigilante cold brew made from El Fuego coffee from Mexico
- COLD BREW + HORCHATA$5.00
Locally roasted Vigilante (El Fuego Mexican coffee) cold brew with house horchata *vegan/contains nuts
- PONCHE NAVIDEÑO$7.00
Mexican Christmas HOT fruit punch made w/apples, pears, guavas, tejocotes, spices, tamarindo, ginger, hibiscus, & piloncillo.
- CALABASH HOT TEA$4.00
organic assam black tea, hibiscus, ginger, mango, blue corn flowers, cinnamon, & spices (unsweetened)
- VIGILANTE HOT COFFEE$4.00
- HOT COCOA$7.00
organic fair trade cocoa, cane sugar, spices & touch chile hot chocolate made w/almond milk *vegan/organic/contains nuts
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MENU
MARGARITAS
- HOUSE MARGARITA$11.00
Fresh lime juice, agave & choice of Cazadores reposado tequila or Banhez mezcal w/chile-lime salt rim
- TAMARINDO-CHIA MARGARITA$12.00
House-made tamarindo juice, agave, lime, Cazadores reposado tequila *GF/VEGAN
- JALAPEÑO BASIL MARGARITA$12.00
House-made jalapeño-basil lemonade, agave with a choice of Cazadores reposado tequila or Banhez mezcal
- HIBISCUS MARGARITA$12.00
House-made hibiscus tea, agave, lime & choice of tequila or mezcal
- PALOMA$12.00
Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, Cazadores reposado tequila, lime, agave, & Mountain Valley natural sparkling water *GF/VEGAN
- MANGO-CHILE MARGARITA!$13.00
Mango cucumber agua fresca, lime, agave, & Cazadores reposado tequila w/chamoy rim, tamarindo-chile straw & mango-chile lollipop
- HOUSE MARGARITA MIX$15.00+
take our house margarita mix (fresh lime juice, agave, & chile-lime salt rim) home w/you and mix w/any tequila or mezcal (2oz) & shake w/ice for a delicious treat
- NON-ALCOHOLIC MARGARITA$8.00
house margarita mix (fresh lime juice, agave, & chile-lime salt rim) and seedlip
- AUSTIN HEALEY$20.00
COCKTAILS
- LA BUENA VIDA$14.00
Del Maguey VIDA mezcal, Carpano Antica, Aperol, & Regans orange bitters. *a mezcal play on a Negroni
- LA ROSA$15.00
Fresh lemon juice, agave, hibiscus, & rose water w/ Código Rose tequila
- EL CHARRO$10.00
Maine root Mexi-cola, Cimarron blanco tequila, & fresh lime juice
- VIGILANTE OAXAQUEÑO$12.00
Vigilante “El Fuego” cold brew coffee, horchata, Cazadores reposado tequila, mole bitters *contains nuts/vegan
- ICED CHATA-NOG$11.00
Paranubes Mexican rum, house-made horchata & cinnamon *contains nuts/vegan
- MEZCLA PERFECTO$15.00
- AMARGO ADIOS$13.00
- COLIBRI$13.00
- NUBES DE OAXACA$13.00
- AL PASTORITO$15.00
- DOCTOR BETABEL$15.00
- SIN PALABRAS$14.00
- CARO'S MARTINI$14.00
- NIXTECA$14.00
CERVEZA & HARD SELTZERS
- DENIZEN'S SOUTH SIDE IPA$6.00
Higher ABV and American hops make this red ale American in style. Medium-light in body, the subtle notes of blackberry and pine from the hops complement malt flavors of caramel and sourdough, making for a wonderfully rounded beer.
- PACIFICO$6.00
A light Pilsner-style lager with a hearty, crisp taste of citrus and ocean mist.
- NEGRA MODELO$6.00Out of stock
12oz bottle Munich Dunkel-style Lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste. Modelo Negra contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.
- VICTORIA$6.00
- MONOPOLIO CLARA$6.00
- MONOPOLIO IPA$6.00
- MONOPOLIO NEGRA$6.00
- DENIZENS BORN BOHEMIAN PILS$6.00
WHISKEY
- ABASOLO WHISKEY$14.00
Using 100% ancestral corn, this whiskey process. A small fraction of the corn used in the Abasolo whisky mash is malted. Whole grains of cacahuazintle corn are germinated in the dark until the first leaf and first root are formed. The maize is then milled and incorporated into the mash. Abasolo’s roasted, nixtamalized corn flour is dissolved in stainless steel tanks with hot water. Malted corn is added to the mix and stirred for several hours. Through this process, the transformation of starch into wort occurs and can then be fermented by yeast. Whiskey is then double distilled & barrel aged in used oak casks
SIDES
- AVOCADO FAN$3.50
- 2 OZ CASHEW CREAM$1.50
- TRIO OF SALSAS$3.00
ARBOL DE VIDA: roasted chile de arbol, jalapeños, tomatoes, garlic CHARRED HABANERO: tomatillos/tomatoes, garlic, & habaneros SALSA VERDE CRUDA: tomatillo, onion, cilantro, & garlic
- RICE$3.50
- PINTO BEANS$3.50
- REFRIED BLACK BEANS$3.50
- FRIES$6.00
house cut fries
- PLANTAINS$5.00
- TORTILLAS$1.00+
- CEBOLLITA CAMBRAY y JALAPEñO FRITOS$3.00
- 2 OZ QUESO FRESCO$1.50
FAMILY MEALS MENU
FAMILY TACO PLATTERS
- FAMILY TACO PLATTER$60.00+
rice, pinto beans, papas con rajas (poblano peppers & caramelized onions), pico de gallo, house tortillas (3 per person), tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, & guacamole w/your choice of filling (choice of 1 or 2 max- no exceptions)
- VEGAN FAMILY TACO MEAL$60.00+
rice, pinto beans, papas con rajas (poblano peppers & caramelized onions), pico de gallo, house tortillas (3 per person), tomatillo salsa, cashew cream, & guacamole w/your choice of filling (choice of 1 or 2 max- no exceptions) *contains nuts in cashew cream (on the side)
FAMILY ENCHILADA PLATTERS
- FAMILY ENCHILADAS$75.00
Family-style enchiladas of 15 individual rolls (5 ppl portion) served with rice and beans. Choice of filling: chicken tinga, drunken mushrooms & refried beans or melted cheese and choice of salsa: verde, rojo, & mole (*contains nuts/pork juice). *GF
- VEGAN MUSHROOM FAMILY ENCHILADAS MEAL$75.00
Family-style enchiladas of 15 individual rolls (5 ppl portion) served with rice and beans. Drunken mushrooms & refried beans filling and choice of salsa
Masa
Nixtamilized Masa
Retail Shop
Shirts
- Charcoal Dia de Los Muertos T-shirt 2023$23.00+
Custom Dia de los Muertos heavyweight unisex t-shirt. details on shirt type: COMFORT COLORS (PEPPER COLOR), HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT 1717. Garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads. Relaxed fit, topstitched, classic width, rib collar, shoulder to shoulder twill tape. Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes. Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free.
- Brown DIA DE LOS MUERTOS T-SHIRT$23.00+
Custom Dia de los Muertos heavyweight unisex t-shirt. details on shirt type: COMFORT COLORS ESPRESSO COLOR, HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT 1717. Garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads. Relaxed fit, topstitched, classic width, rib collar, shoulder to shoulder twill tape. Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes. Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free.
Salsas
- Arbol de Vida Salsa$7.00
ARBOL DE VIDA hot sauce for your home! Made w/chile de arbol, tomatoes, jalapeños, ancho chile, EVOO & spices *vegan/GF (6oz)
- Charred Habanero Salsa$7.00
roasted tomatoes & tomatillos, jalapeños, habanero, onions, cilantro & spices *vegan/GF (12 oz)
- Jalapeño del Cielo Hot Sauce$7.00
6oz take-home house-made Jalapeño del Cielo hot sauce made w/tomatillos, jalapeños, EVOO, garlic & spices *vegan/GF
- Salsa Macha$12.00
House-made SALSA MACHA made w/chile de arbol, peanuts, EVOO, garlic, chile mulato, garlic, sesame seeds, vinegar & spices (8oz) *vegan/GF/CONTAINS NUTS
Pins & Stickers
- ANGEL ENAMEL PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: tan, beige, brown, & black size: 1.25"
- FRIDA PIN$10.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: multiple colors size: 1.5"
- LA MANO LOTERIA PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: blue, tan, & white size: 1.25"
- LA ROSA LOTERIA PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: pink, green, blue, & black size: 1.25"
- ROOSTER ALIBRIJE PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: multiple colors size: 1.25"
- CIELO ROJO SKULL ENAMEL PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: black metal lining Color: multiple colors size: 2"
- CIELO ROJO ROOSTER/TAKOMA PARK PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: gold metal lining Color: neon yellow w/glitter, light blue, & gold size: 1.5"
- EL SOL LOTERIA PIN$8.00
soft enamel pin w/2 black rubber clutch backing Material: dye black metal lining Color: blue, yellow, orange, white & black size: 1.25"
- SHOT GLASS PIN$8.00
- FORTALEZA PIN$8.00
Fortaleza tequila pin with CIELO ROJO written on bottle
- MARGARITA PIN$8.00
- FLOWER PIN$8.00
- Cielo Rojo Sticker-SMALL$1.00
- Cielo Rojo Sticker-LARGE$2.25
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Cielo Rojo is a family owned Mexican restaurant that mills it's own heirloom corn tortillas (imported from Oaxaca) in-house. They serve traditional Mexican cuisine with a Californian flair with plenty of vegan options & locally sourced meats.
7211 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912