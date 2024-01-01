Fish sandwiches in Lanham
Lanham restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Milk & Honey - Woodmore
Milk & Honey - Woodmore
9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham
|Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried Cat Fish served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, remoulade sauce, w/ fries.
More about Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden
|Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
3pcs Fried Whiting and your choice of two pieces of white or wheat Bread.
|Bone Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
1 whole croaker fried and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.
|Trout Fish Sandwich
|$11.49
2 pieces of fried trout and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.