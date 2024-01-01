Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Lanham

Lanham restaurants
Lanham restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Milk & Honey - Woodmore

9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cat Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fried Cat Fish served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, remoulade sauce, w/ fries.
More about Milk & Honey - Woodmore
Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich image

 

Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich$10.99
3pcs Fried Whiting and your choice of two pieces of white or wheat Bread.
Bone Fish Sandwich$10.99
1 whole croaker fried and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.
Trout Fish Sandwich$11.49
2 pieces of fried trout and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.
More about Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

