Crab cakes in Lanham

Milk & Honey - Woodmore
9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Crab Cake served on a Brioche bun w/ house remoulade & tater tots
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.45
1 crab cake with choice of white or wheat bread.
|#6 Crab Cake Platter
|$22.55
1 Crab cake with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.