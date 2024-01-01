Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Lanham

Lanham restaurants
Lanham restaurants that serve crab cakes

Milk & Honey - Woodmore

9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Crab Cake served on a Brioche bun w/ house remoulade & tater tots
More about Milk & Honey - Woodmore
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.45
1 crab cake with choice of white or wheat bread.
#6 Crab Cake Platter$22.55
1 Crab cake with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
More about Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

