American
Bars & Lounges

Molloy's Irish Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1053 Maryland Rt 3 N

Gambrills, MD 21054

Order Again

Popular Items

Shepherds Pie
Fish & Chips
1 Lb Traditional Wings

To Go Options

I do not need silverware

Please add this item to your cart if you do not need silverware or napkins with your takeout order.

I do not need condiments.

Please add this item to your cart if you do not need additional condiments with your order. (Items that come with condiments by default will still be added.)

Soups

Cup Irish Potato & Leek

$4.99

Bowl Irish Potato & Leek

$6.99

Bowl French Onion Soup

$7.99

Cup Soup Of Day- Portuguese Chorizo, Potato & Kale

$5.99

Bowl Soup Of Day - Portuguese Chorizo, Potato & Kale

$7.99

Appetizers

Crab Dip with Toasted Baguette

$14.99

Rich & Creamy served with Toasted Baguette points..

Steak Tips

$14.99

Tender pieces of sirloin with a side of bernaise served with garlic bread..

Spice Bag(Ireland's best kept secret)

$13.99

Fries,Crispy Chicken, Red & Green Peppers,Chilli Peppers & Onions tossed in our secret spices served in a paper bag! Add side of curry $2 Add Shrimp $5

Irish Wontons

$12.99

Corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and spring onions wrapped in filo pastry and fried. Served with a zesty chipotle dipping sauce.

Southwest Rolls

$12.99

Filo wontons stuffed with homemade mix of chicken, cheese, black beans and corn. Served with zesty chipotle sauce.

Gaelic Nachos

$12.99

Fried diced potatoes in ranch dressing with homemade spicy ground beef, jalapenos, spring onions, diced tomatoes and cheese sauce.

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two Fried Fish Tacos Topped with our Homemade Spanish Slaw and Chipotle Aioli Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.99

Whole jalapenos stuffed in-house with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and fried. Warning can be hot

1 Lb Traditional Wings

$14.99

Available in bourbon, buffalo, BBQ, old bay, garlic, thai chili or extra hot. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

2 Lb Traditional Wings

$28.99

Available in bourbon, buffalo, BBQ, old bay, garlic, thai chili or extra hot. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless chicken bites smothered in your choice if Bourbon,BBQ,Buffalo,O Bay or Thai Chilli. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing.

Quesadillas

$12.99

Filled with cheese, onion, bell pepper. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add beef or chicken $4.00

House-made Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Lightly breaded white meat chicken served with Honey Mustard

French Dip Sliders

$11.99

Three Sliders with Roast Beef, Provolone and Sauteed Onions. Au Jus On Side

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Served with marinara sauce

Potstickers

$11.99

Served with a Thai Chili Dipping Sauce served steamed or fried.

Pretzels

$11.99

3 Pretzels Served with a Guinness Cheese Sauce

Cheese Fries

$6.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onion, radish and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.99

Thinly sliced marinated London broil served over mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & croutons and topped with onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.99

Crispy chicken served over mixed greens, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips, served with honey mustard dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Beets, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers , Kalamata Olives,Pepperoncini & Crumbled Feta Cheese Served with Our House Greek Dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onion, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Pizza

Thin Crust Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

10 Inch Thin Crust Pizza

$11.99

Thin Crust Topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

10 Inch Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

Molloys Burger

$13.99

100% Ground beef cooked to order. Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Reuben

$14.99

Lean Irish style corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on Rye Bread

Cobb Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado and tomato, tossed with ranch dressing.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Freshly marinated chicken breast, available crispy or grilled. Served on a roll with letuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

With lettuce, tomato and parmesan cheese. Tossed with your choice of buffalo or ceasar dressing.

Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Sliced steak sautéed with onion & green pepper. Covered with provolone cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomato.

French Dip

$14.99

Roast beef and provolone cheese, with sauteed onions, on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Southwest Veg Wrap

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Homemade Pico De Gallo tossed in Ranch Dressing

Irish Classics

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$21.99

Lean Irish style corned beef ,boiled cabbage,boiled redskin potatoes ,mashed carrots & parnips. Served with a parsley sauce with a hint of horseradish.

Fish & Chips

$18.99

A generous portion of beer battered haddock, fried to a golden brown. Served with fries, a pickle, & homemade tartar sauce.

Shepherds Pie

$17.99

Seasoned ground beef combined with peas & carrots in a demi glaze with mashed potatoes.

Bangers & Mash

$18.99

Succulent pork sauages on a bed of buttery mashed potatoes and drenched with an onion gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

All white meat chicken, simmered with potatoes, carrots, & peas, enveloped in a creamy vin blanc sauce, and topped with a light puff pastry crust.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Blackened double chicken breast served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with diced tomatoes and alfredo sauce.

Chicken Bunratty Castle

$22.99

Double breast of chicken grilled and served with a cognac mushroom sauce and your choice of two sides.

Homemade Pot Roast

$20.99

Topped with red wine gravy, served with carrots, celery and mashed potatoes

Salmon Kinsale

$26.99

Grilled fillet of salmon served with a light dijon sauce and your choice of two sides.

Gaelic Steak

$29.99

10 ounce New York center cut choice steak, cooked to order, with Jameson Whiskey sauce and your choice of two sides.

Wee Ones

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Of French Fries

$5.00

Sd Fruit

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sd Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Boardwalk Fries

$5.00

Carrots & Parsnips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sd Potato Salad

$5.00

Sd Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Curry

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

Apple pie a la Mode

$7.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills, MD 21054

