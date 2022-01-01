American
Bars & Lounges
Molloy's Irish Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills, MD 21054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garry's Grill & Catering
4.4 • 1,259
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurant