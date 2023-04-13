- Home
Kitchen Klassifieds 14 Crain Hwy N
14 Crain Hwy N
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Kitchen Klassifieds
Starters
Star of the Show
Sides
O'Sweet Treats
A la Cart Specials
Brunch Menu
Bottomless Brunch
Brunch Entrees
Side of Eggs
$3.00
Side of Scrambled Eggs
$3.00
Side of Over Easy Eggs
$3.00
Side of Over Medium Eggs
$3.00
Side of Hard Eggs
$3.00
Side of Fried Potatoes
$6.00
Side of Grits
$5.00
Side of Oatmeal
$5.00
Side of Cream of Wheat
$5.00
Side of Biscuits and Gravy
$5.00
Side of Fruit
$4.00
Side of Apple Sauce
$4.00
Side of Toast
$2.00
Side of Bacon
$6.00
Side of Turkey Sausage
$6.00
Side of Beef Polish Sausage
$6.00
Beverages
Kids Menu
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Casual Chic Cafetera Style Cafe. Proudly serving Southren still cuisine including Bottomless Bunch Sundays.
Location
14 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
