Kitchen Klassifieds 14 Crain Hwy N

review star

No reviews yet

14 Crain Hwy N

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Kitchen Klassifieds

Starters

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.99

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Klassified Wings

$16.00

Peach Bourbon Meatballs

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Crab Fries

$19.99

Star of the Show

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.99

District Fish Fry

$18.99

Top Ten Turkey Wings

$20.99

Savory Beef Roast

$19.99

Red Snapper

$28.99

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$25.99

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$25.99

Country Ribs

$24.99

Lamb Chops

$32.99

Herb Roasted Chicken

$20.99

BYO Cornbread Bowl

$30.00

Pepper Chicken

$19.99

Sides

Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Cajun Fried Cabbage

$7.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Seafood Salad

$9.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Blackeye Peas

$6.00

Red Beans and Rice

$6.00

Handhelds

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Klassified King Burger

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

O'Sweet Treats

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

A la Cart Specials

Chili

$8.00

Cornbread and Chili

$14.99

Cornbread bowl only

$10.00

BBQ chicken Dinner

$18.99

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Brunch Menu

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless Brunch

$55.00

Brunch Entrees

Shrimp and Grits

$28.99

Hennessy Chicken and French Toast

$22.99

Hennessy Chick and Waffles

$22.99

Peach Cobbler Pancakes

$18.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$17.99

Steak and Eggs

$28.99

Salmon Chesapeake Add-on

$18.99

Fried Fish Add-on

$12.99

Fried Chicken Add-on

$12.99

Sides

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Side of Over Easy Eggs

$3.00

Side of Over Medium Eggs

$3.00

Side of Hard Eggs

$3.00

Side of Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Grits

$5.00

Side of Oatmeal

$5.00

Side of Cream of Wheat

$5.00

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Apple Sauce

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Side of Beef Polish Sausage

$6.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Brunch Apps

Apps

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$13.00

Crab Fries

$23.00

Lunch Menu

Entrees

Party Wings and Fries

$17.00

Fish and Fries

$16.00

3 Whole Wings and Fries

$17.00

Bacon Cheese Burger and Fries

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Plate

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Waffles

$10.00

Catering Order

Mains

Fried Chicken 15 ppl

$200.00

Fried Fish 30 Pieces

$315.00

Sides

1/2 pan mac

$65.00

Full Pan Mac

$120.00

1/2 Collards

$60.00

full collards

$135.00

1/2 Cabbage

$60.00

Full Cabbage

$120.00

1/2 Sweet Potatoes

$7,000.00

Full Sweet Potato

$135.00

Corn bread

$95.00
