Bragg Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

312 Montfield Ln

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Order Again

Drinks

Death Wish Cold Brew

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.30+

Tea Drops

$2.70+

Juice Box

$1.00

Water

$0.75

Apple Cider

$2.25+

Rise Up Beans

$17.00

Death Wish Beans

$18.50

Goodies

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75

Pastry

$3.50

Misch Masch

$1.50

Bourbon, Salted Caramel, Oatmeal, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cookie! Pronounced: Mish Mash

Gluten Free

$3.25

Sticky Buns

$3.75

Muffin

$2.40

Cupcakes

$3.50

Pretzel

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thank you for stopping by!

312 Montfield Ln, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

