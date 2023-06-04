Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy's Kitchen

696 Reviews

$$

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd.

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

LUNCH/DINNER

Appetizers

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Crunchy nuggets filled with a sweet creamy corn filling, dusted with powdered sugar.

Crab & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Creamy homemade crab dip and cheddar cheese folded inside a warm flour tortilla, served with sour cream.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Fried crispy, served on a bed of arugula, drizzled with a zesty remoulade.

Large Chicken Bite

$10.99

Hand breaded all natural chicken served with homemade honey mustard.

Large Crab Dip

$13.99

Delicious homemade crab dip, served hot and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with sub roll.

Small Crab Dip

$8.99

Delicious homemade crab dip, served hot and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.

app 1st

Salads

BBQ Chopped Chix Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, black beans, white corn, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, with all natural grilled or crispy chicken.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, all natural grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, crispy bacon pieces, and avocado.

Salad Fried Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, white corn, tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Turkey Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, all natural turkey breast, tomatoes, egg, crispy bacon pieces, and avocado.

Berry Steak & Arugula Salad

$21.99

Baby arugula, Creekstone Farm flat iron steak, goat cheese, blueberries, strawberries, and balsamic glaze.

harvest spinach salad

$16.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sliced apples, walnuts, and blueberries drizzled with balsamic glaze.

House Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Grilled Sandwiches

BBQ Meatloaf Panini

$15.99

Our homemade meatloaf, BBQ sauce, crispy bacoln, & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Chesapeake Crab Melt

$19.99

Crab cake, crab dip, & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Patty Melt

$15.99

One of our hand crafted burgers, pressed between two slices of grilled rye, with grilled onions, & swiss.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$15.99

All natural turkey breast, bacon, ranch dressing, and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Smothered Sandwiches

Hot Hamburger

$16.99

Hand crafted all natural patty served between two slices of white bread and topped with gravy.

Hot Meatloaf

$16.99

Our own special recipe using all natural ground beef, served between two slices of white bread and topped with gravy.

Hot Roast Beef

$16.99

Baked in house, top round of beef, served between two slices of white bread and topped with gravy.

Hot Turkey

$16.99

Plainville Farms all natural turkey breast, served between two slices of white bread and topped with gravy.

Wraps, Subs & Clubs

Chix Philly Sub

$14.99

Chopped chicken with cheese and fried onions upon request.

Chix Philly WRAP

$14.99

Chopped chicken with cheese and fried onions upon request.

French Dip

$14.99

Roast beef, melted provolone with au jus sauce for dipping.

Fried HM Chicken Wrap

$14.99

All natural fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & homemade honey mustard.

Grilled HM Chicken Wrap

$14.99

All natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & homemade honey mustard.

Ham Club

$14.99

A triple decker with bacon, provolone, and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Philly Steak Sub

$14.99

Chopped ribeye steak with cheese and fried onions upon request.

Philly Steak WRAP

$14.99

Chopped ribeye steak with cheese and fried onions upon request.

Roast Beef Club

$14.99

A triple decker with bacon, provolone, and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Turkey Club

$14.99

A triple decker with bacon, provolone, and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Burgers

All American Burger

$14.99

Liberty Farm beef topped with American cheese.

Smoked Bacon & Egg Cheddar Burger

$16.99

Liberty Farm beef, local smoked bacon, cage free egg, and cheddar cheese.

Bacon CheeseBurger

$15.99

Liberty farm beef, topped with cheese and bacon.

Bison Goat Burger

$17.99

Local grass fed bison, topped with goat cheese, baby arugula, served on a fresh Kaiser roll.

Habanero Bacon Burger

$15.99

Liberty Farm beef, habanero cheese, and bacon.

Specialties

Chessie Bird

$15.99

All natural grilled chicken breast, topped with crab dip and provolone.

Crispy chessie bird

$15.99

All natural fried chicken breast, topped with crab dip and provolone.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

All natural chicken soaked in buttermilk, breaded, and fried crispy served on a fresh baked Kaiser roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

All natural grilled chicken breast served on a fresh baked Kaiser roll.

MD Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Made from our own special recipe, using local Chesapeake Bay hand picked crab meat lightly fried.

Ribeye Sandwich

$20.99

An 8oz fresh cut ribeye.

Willy's Big Bird

$14.99

All natural grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ, bacon, and provolone cheese.

Crispy BBQ big bird

$14.99

All natural chicken breast lightly fried and topped with BBQ, bacon, and provolone cheese

Lunch Time Favorites

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on sourdough toast.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

House made, special recipe served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

4 piece crispy chicken tenders.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Crispy popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Entrees

(1) MD Crab Cake

$21.99

Made with our own special recipe using local Chesapeake Bay hand picked crab meat, lightly fried.

(2) MD crab Cakes

$34.99

Made with our own special recipe using local Chesapeake Bay hand picked crab meat, lightly fried.

Chopped Steak

$18.99

Local all natural ground beef, topped with mushrooms, onions, & brown gravy.

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Certified angus beef fried to golden brown, and topped with country gravy.

Fried chicken & waffles

$20.99

All natural chicken breast breaded and fried crispy, served atop a waffle, and smothered with sweet maple gravy.

Grilled Shrimp

$19.99

A generous portion of grilled shrimp, seasoned with butter, and old bay.

Meatloaf

$19.99

Prepared using our own special recipe, using all natural ground beef, and topped with gravy.

Salisbury Steak

$18.99

Local all natural ground beef, topped with green pepper, onions, & brown gravy.

Smothered Ribeye

$22.99

An 8oz hand cut ribeye topped with mushroom, onions, & provolone.

South Mt Fried Chicken dinner

$21.99

Two all natural chicken breast soaked in local buttermilk, breaded and fried crispy , and topped with country gravy.

Steak Oscar

$24.99

Creekstone Farm flat iron steak, topped with local Chesapeake Bay backfin crab meat, hollandaise sauce, and sprinkled with old bay.

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Kids Fried Chicken Bites

$7.99

Local all natural chicken battered and fried. Served with French fries, cucumber sliced, apple sauce, or broccoli and choice of strawberries, bananas, OR oranges.

Kids Grilled Chicken Bites

$7.99

Local all natural chicken grilled. Served with French fries, cucumber sliced, apple sauce, or broccoli and choice of strawberries, bananas, OR oranges.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of sourdough, white, or gluten free bread. Served with French fries, cucumber sliced, apple sauce, or broccoli and choice of strawberries, bananas, OR oranges.

Kids Ribeye Steak

$14.99

An 8 oz fresh cut of ribeye steak. Served with French fries, cucumber sliced, apple sauce, or broccoli and choice of strawberries, bananas, OR oranges.

Kid's Burger

$8.99

Local handcrafted patty, served on roll. Served with French fries, cucumber sliced, apple sauce, or broccoli and choice of strawberries, bananas, OR oranges.

Sides

(7) Corn Nuggets

$2.79

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Beets

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Country Potatoes

$2.99

Creamy Cucumbers

$2.99

Cucs, tom, onion in vinegar & sugar

$2.99Out of stock

French Fries

$2.99

Gravy

$0.99

Greek Pasta Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Sub Roll

$0.75

Condiments Needed

BBQ

butter

cocktail

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

hot sauce

jelly

ketchup

maple syrup

$0.50

mayo

old bay

plastic cutlery

powdered sugar

ranch

$0.50

regular syrup

$0.50

tartar

$0.50

BEVERAGE

1 Size TOGO Juice

$4.49

1 Size TOGO Milk

$4.49

Birch Beer

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Coffee Togo (large)

$2.49

Coffee Togo (small)

$2.99

Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Ginger ale

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Soda

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweetened Tea

$3.49

Unsweetened Tea

$3.49

Water

GIFT CERT

Gift cert 25

$25.00

Gift cert 50

$50.00

Gift cert 75

$75.00

Gift cert 100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Willy's Kitchen serving local, farm-fresh goodness.

Website

Location

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

