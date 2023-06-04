Willy's Kitchen
696 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Willy's Kitchen serving local, farm-fresh goodness.
Location
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
No Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurant