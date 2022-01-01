Capri Pizza & Subs Express
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
337 HOSPITAL DR • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
337 HOSPITAL DR
Glen Burnie MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
