For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen



SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

7005 Ritchie Hwy • $$