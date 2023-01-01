Naz's Halal Food- Glen Burnie - Glen Burnie
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
7509 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie MD 21061
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
No Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurant
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
No Reviews
7748 Governor Ritchie HWY Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurant