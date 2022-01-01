Crab cakes in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Old Bowie Town Grille
GRILL
Old Bowie Town Grille
8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
|Crab Cakes Dinner
|$45.00
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Grille & Deli
6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie
|Side Crab Cake
|$13.99
|Crab Cake Sammy
|$21.99
Housemade lump crab cake, mixed greens, tomato and on a kaiser.
|Maryland Style Crab Cakes
|$35.99
Broiled, lump crab with our special seasonings, with coleslaw and Bay fries. Served with your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.
More about Jerry's Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Seafood
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$21.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
|CRAB CAKE LUNCH
|$31.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
|FC CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$21.95
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried