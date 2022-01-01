Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Bowie

Go
Bowie restaurants
Toast

Bowie restaurants that serve crab cakes

Old Bowie Town Grille image

GRILL

Old Bowie Town Grille

8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie

Avg 4.4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Crab Cakes Dinner$45.00
More about Old Bowie Town Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Grille & Deli

6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$13.99
Crab Cake Sammy$21.99
Housemade lump crab cake, mixed greens, tomato and on a kaiser.
Maryland Style Crab Cakes$35.99
Broiled, lump crab with our special seasonings, with coleslaw and Bay fries. Served with your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli
Jerry's Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Seafood

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$21.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
CRAB CAKE LUNCH$31.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
FC CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$21.95
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
More about Jerry's Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowie

Key Lime Pies

Green Beans

Tacos

Cheesecake

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bowie to explore

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston