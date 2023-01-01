Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in North Beach

North Beach restaurants
North Beach restaurants that serve ravioli

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Ravioli$19.00
shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a cream sauce with cheese ravioli; served with garlic bread
Butternut Squash Ravioli$14.00
butternut squash ravioli tossed in a brown butter sage sauce; served with garlic bread
Ravioli with Lobster$27.00
cheese ravioli in a garlic butter sauce with lobster and asparagus
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
Chesapeake Market & Deli image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Market & Deli - North Beach

7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$14.99
More about Chesapeake Market & Deli - North Beach

