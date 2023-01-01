Ravioli in North Beach
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Ravioli
|$19.00
shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a cream sauce with cheese ravioli; served with garlic bread
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$14.00
butternut squash ravioli tossed in a brown butter sage sauce; served with garlic bread
|Ravioli with Lobster
|$27.00
cheese ravioli in a garlic butter sauce with lobster and asparagus