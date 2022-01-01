Mac and cheese in North Beach
North Beach restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
tender pasta noodles smothered in cheese with choice of side and drink
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Market & Deli
7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach
|Braised Pork Baked Mac-n-Cheese
|$16.99
Fire-braised, hand-pulled pork mixed with our 6 cheese mac and cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and local BBQ sauce.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.99
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$17.99
Our mac and cheese with lump crab.