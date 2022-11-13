Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ava's Pizzeria - Cambridge

543 Poplar Street

Cambridge, MD 21613

Order Again

Popular Items

Boardwalk Pizza
Margherita (Red)
Ma's Meatball (S)

Signature items everyone orders

Ma's Meatball (S)

Ma's Meatball (S)

$5.00

topped with fresh grated parmesan

Beignets + Dip Trio

Beignets + Dip Trio

$10.00

eastern shore style beignets, berry coulis & chocolate

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

eastern shore style, powdered sugar

Starters

Ma Meatballs (3)

$14.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

lemon, pepper

French Fries, Route 33

French Fries, Route 33

$7.00

choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese

House Made Potato Chips, Fresh

House Made Potato Chips, Fresh

$6.00

house made, choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese

Ma's Meatball (S)

Ma's Meatball (S)

$5.00

topped with fresh grated parmesan

Ma's Meatball Sliders (3)

Ma's Meatball Sliders (3)

$17.00Out of stock

house-made mozzarella on our artisan bread

Mozzarella Plate

Mozzarella Plate

$13.00

house made mozzarella, cherry tomato, artichoke, balsamic, artisan bread

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

rich, a little spicy, bread for soppin’ up

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

finished with basil oil, parmesan

Greenery

all togo salads come with dressing on side

Market Salad-Cambridge

$11.00

Fall Squash Vin Salad Baby Arugula, Butternut Squash Vinaigrette, Grated Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm

Wedge

Wedge

$12.00

true classic, crisp iceberg, bacon, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing

Fennel & Arugula

Fennel & Arugula

$9.00

creamy goat cheese, lemon oil vinaigrette

Green Bean & Prosciutto

Green Bean & Prosciutto

$13.00Out of stock

parmesan, emulsified ponzu, balsamic and basil oil

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

grilled chicken, house-made dressing and croutons, topped with parm

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, avocado ranch drizzle

Chicken Paillard Salad

Chicken Paillard Salad

$16.00

arugula, fennel, goat cheese, tomato, lemon oil vinaigrette

Brick Oven Pizza

all pies 12" cut into six slices
Bianca (White)

Bianca (White)

$14.00

hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, olive oil, seasoning

Margherita (Red)

Margherita (Red)

$14.00

hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection

Boardwalk Pizza

Boardwalk Pizza

$12.00

blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite

Pizza Caprese (White)

Pizza Caprese (White)

$15.00

hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

Specialty Pies

carefully crafted for the fussiest of palates, all pies 12"

Feature Pizza - Cambridge

$20.00

White Pie, Boardwalk Cheese, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Granny Smith Apples. Topped with Baby Arugula, and Balsamic Glaze

Chef's Favorite

Chef's Favorite

$18.00

perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto house-made mozzarella, arugula, balsamic reduction

Onion Tart

Onion Tart

$16.00

equally creamy and sharp topped with caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, crème fraîche

Meatball Breeze

Meatball Breeze

$19.00

complimentary flavors starting with a white pizza base topped with fire roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, Ma’s meatballs

Mediterranean Pie

Mediterranean Pie

$18.00

straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil

Meat, Meat, Meat

Meat, Meat, Meat

$20.00

as delicious as it sounds, charred pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ma’s meatballs

Detroit Deep Dish

Sicilian style but light and crisp. Cooked in a steel pan made from old cars manufactured in Detroit.
Detroit Cheese

Detroit Cheese

$15.00

classic and deliciously topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone **Please limit yourself to 4 toppings so we can cook it right.**

Detroit Pepperoni

Detroit Pepperoni

$17.00

a crowd favorite, charred pepperoni, cooked under the cheese, then sauced

Detroit Mediterranean

Detroit Mediterranean

$20.00

thicker version of our med speciality pie, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil

Detroit Pizza Caprese

Detroit Pizza Caprese

$16.00

house-made mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

Sandwiches

all sandwiches are served on our house made artisanal bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

breaded chicken, artisan bread, house-made mozzarella

James’ Chicken Cutlet BLT

James’ Chicken Cutlet BLT

$17.00Out of stock

breaded chicken, greens, bacon, tomato, garlic aioli

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$13.00Out of stock

house-made mozzarella, tomato, basil oil, balsamic redux, delightful

Sonoma Turkey Club

Sonoma Turkey Club

$17.00Out of stock

house roasted turkey, greens, house-made mozzarella, tomato, bacon, garlic aioli

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$17.00Out of stock

three Ma’s meatballs, house-made mozzarella

Seared Short Rib Sand

Seared Short Rib Sand

$18.00Out of stock

braised short rib

Entrees & Pasta

Ava's Seared Short Rib

$28.00Out of stock

Red wine braised short rib, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, A jus overtop

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

marsala wine reduction a la' minute chicken, baby bella mushrooms, sautéed spinach, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

fred's favorite, house-made mozzarella and spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

lemons, capers, sautéed spinach, pasta

Entree Feature- Rehoboth

$20.00Out of stock
Papardelle Bolognese

Papardelle Bolognese

$22.00

kitchen classic, rich, hearty, old school

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

kale, cherry tomato, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, garlic, red wine vinegar

Shrimp Fradiavolo

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$23.00

a little more heat, tomato, capers, papardelle

Spaghetti & Ma's Meatballs

Spaghetti & Ma's Meatballs

$19.00

delightful dish, three Ma's meatballs, Sunday's tomato gravy

“Whole 29” Garlic Shrimp

“Whole 29” Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

a little heat, spinach, roasted garlic

Desserts

Beignets + Dip Trio

Beignets + Dip Trio

$10.00

eastern shore style beignets, berry coulis & chocolate

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

eastern shore style, powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait! Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

543 Poplar Street, Cambridge, MD 21613

