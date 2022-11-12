Blue Ruin
46 Reviews
400 Race St
Cambridge, MD 21613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Liquor
1oz Aviation
$4.00
1oz Beefeater
$3.75
1oz Benham Barrel
$4.25
1oz Berthas Revenge
$4.50
1oz Blue Ruin Clawfoot
$5.00
1oz Bombay Sapphire
$4.00
1oz Botanist Islay Dry
$5.00
1oz Empress
$6.00
1oz Gardeners
$4.50
1oz Glendalough Rose
$5.00
1oz Gordons
$3.50
1oz Roku
$4.50
1oz Uncle Val's
$5.50
2oz Aviation
$8.00
2oz Beefeater
$7.50
2oz Benham Barrel
$8.50
2oz Berthas Revenge
$9.00
2oz Blue Ruin Clawfoot
$10.00
2oz Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
2oz Botanist Islay Dry
$10.00
2oz Empress
$12.00
2oz Gardeners
$9.00
2oz Glendalough Rose
$10.00
2oz Gordons
$7.00
2oz Roku
$9.00
2oz Uncle Val's
$11.00
3oz Aviation
$12.00
3oz Beefeater
$11.25
3oz Benham Barrel
$12.75
3oz Berthas Revenge
$13.50
3oz Blue Ruin
$15.00
3oz Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
3oz Botanist Islay Dry
$15.00
3oz Empress
$18.00
3oz Gardeners
$13.50
3oz Glendalough Rose
$15.00
3oz Gordons
$10.50
3oz Roku
$13.50
3oz Uncle Val's
$16.50
1oz Baby Blue Corn
$5.00
1oz Canada Crown Royal
$4.25
1oz Early Times
$3.50
1oz Gentleman Jack
$5.00
1oz High West High Country
$10.00
1oz House Fireball
$4.00
1oz Irish Jamesons
$4.50
1oz Irish Tullamore Dew
$4.50
1oz Irish RedBreast 12yr
$9.00
1oz Jack Daniels
$4.00
1oz Japanese Kujira Ryukyu 20yr
$50.00
1oz Japanese Suntory 10yr
$12.00
1oz Japanese Suntory Tori
$4.00
1oz Japanese Yamazaki 12yr
$18.00
1oz Japanese Hakushu 12yr
$16.00
1oz McClintock(White)
$4.50
1oz Mellow Corn
$4.00
1oz Michters American
$5.00
1oz Parkers Heritage Wheat
$12.00
1oz Uncle Nearest 1856
$8.00
1oz Rye Basil Dark
$6.00
1oz Rye High West Rendezvous
$8.00
1oz Rye Knob Creek
$6.00
1oz Rye Michters
$5.00
1oz Rye Redemption
$4.50
1oz Rye Rittenhouse
$4.00
1oz Rye Russel's 6yr
$6.00
1oz Rye Sazerac
$4.00
1oz Rye Very Olde St Nick 8yr
$18.00
1oz Rye Whistlepig 12yr
$16.00
1oz Rye Willet 5yr
$12.00
1oz Rye Wolves & Willett Collab
$18.00
2oz Baby Blue Corn
$10.00
2oz Canada Crown Royal
$8.50
2oz Early Times
$7.00
2oz Gentleman Jack
$10.00
2oz House Fireball
$8.00
2oz Irish Jamesons
$9.00
2oz Irish Tullamore Dew
$9.00
2oz Irish Redbreast 12yr
$18.00
2oz Jack Daniels
$8.00
2oz Japanese Kujira Ryukyu 20yr
$100.00
2oz Japanese Suntory 10yr Single Malt
$24.00
2oz Japanese Suntory Toki
$8.00
2oz Japanese Yamazaki 12yr
$36.00
2oz Japanese Hakusku 12yr
$32.00
2oz McClintock(White)
$9.00
2oz Mellow Corn
$8.00
2oz Michters American
$10.00
2oz Parkers Heritage 11yr Wheat
$24.00
2oz Uncle Nearest 1856
$16.00
2oz Rye Basil Hayden Dark
$12.00
2oz Rye High West Rendezvous
$16.00
2oz Rye Knob Creek
$12.00
2oz Rye Michters
$10.00
2oz Rye Redemption
$9.00
2oz Rye Rittenhouse
$8.00
2oz Rye Russel's 6yr
$12.00
2oz Rye Sazerac
$8.00
2oz Rye Whistlepig 12yr
$32.00
2oz Rye Willet 5yr
$24.00