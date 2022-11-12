Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Ruin

46 Reviews

400 Race St

Cambridge, MD 21613

Popular Items

Soup of Day
Fries
Wedge Salad

Liquor

1oz Aviation

$4.00

1oz Beefeater

$3.75

1oz Benham Barrel

$4.25

1oz Berthas Revenge

$4.50

1oz Blue Ruin Clawfoot

$5.00

1oz Bombay Sapphire

$4.00

1oz Botanist Islay Dry

$5.00

1oz Empress

$6.00

1oz Gardeners

$4.50

1oz Glendalough Rose

$5.00

1oz Gordons

$3.50

1oz Roku

$4.50

1oz Uncle Val's

$5.50

2oz Aviation

$8.00

2oz Beefeater

$7.50

2oz Benham Barrel

$8.50

2oz Berthas Revenge

$9.00

2oz Blue Ruin Clawfoot

$10.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

2oz Botanist Islay Dry

$10.00

2oz Empress

$12.00

2oz Gardeners

$9.00

2oz Glendalough Rose

$10.00

2oz Gordons

$7.00

2oz Roku

$9.00

2oz Uncle Val's

$11.00

3oz Aviation

$12.00

3oz Beefeater

$11.25

3oz Benham Barrel

$12.75

3oz Berthas Revenge

$13.50

3oz Blue Ruin

$15.00

3oz Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

3oz Botanist Islay Dry

$15.00

3oz Empress

$18.00

3oz Gardeners

$13.50

3oz Glendalough Rose

$15.00

3oz Gordons

$10.50

3oz Roku

$13.50

3oz Uncle Val's

$16.50

1oz Baby Blue Corn

$5.00

1oz Canada Crown Royal

$4.25

1oz Early Times

$3.50

1oz Gentleman Jack

$5.00

1oz High West High Country

$10.00

1oz House Fireball

$4.00

1oz Irish Jamesons

$4.50

1oz Irish Tullamore Dew

$4.50

1oz Irish RedBreast 12yr

$9.00

1oz Jack Daniels

$4.00

1oz Japanese Kujira Ryukyu 20yr

$50.00

1oz Japanese Suntory 10yr

$12.00

1oz Japanese Suntory Tori

$4.00

1oz Japanese Yamazaki 12yr

$18.00

1oz Japanese Hakushu 12yr

$16.00

1oz McClintock(White)

$4.50

1oz Mellow Corn

$4.00

1oz Michters American

$5.00

1oz Parkers Heritage Wheat

$12.00

1oz Uncle Nearest 1856

$8.00

1oz Rye Basil Dark

$6.00

1oz Rye High West Rendezvous

$8.00

1oz Rye Knob Creek

$6.00

1oz Rye Michters

$5.00

1oz Rye Redemption

$4.50

1oz Rye Rittenhouse

$4.00

1oz Rye Russel's 6yr

$6.00

1oz Rye Sazerac

$4.00

1oz Rye Very Olde St Nick 8yr

$18.00

1oz Rye Whistlepig 12yr

$16.00

1oz Rye Willet 5yr

$12.00

1oz Rye Wolves & Willett Collab

$18.00

2oz Baby Blue Corn

$10.00

2oz Canada Crown Royal

$8.50

2oz Early Times

$7.00

2oz Gentleman Jack

$10.00

2oz House Fireball

$8.00

2oz Irish Jamesons

$9.00

2oz Irish Tullamore Dew

$9.00

2oz Irish Redbreast 12yr

$18.00

2oz Jack Daniels

$8.00

2oz Japanese Kujira Ryukyu 20yr

$100.00

2oz Japanese Suntory 10yr Single Malt

$24.00

2oz Japanese Suntory Toki

$8.00

2oz Japanese Yamazaki 12yr

$36.00

2oz Japanese Hakusku 12yr

$32.00

2oz McClintock(White)

$9.00

2oz Mellow Corn

$8.00

2oz Michters American

$10.00

2oz Parkers Heritage 11yr Wheat

$24.00

2oz Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

2oz Rye Basil Hayden Dark

$12.00

2oz Rye High West Rendezvous

$16.00

2oz Rye Knob Creek

$12.00

2oz Rye Michters

$10.00

2oz Rye Redemption

$9.00

2oz Rye Rittenhouse

$8.00

2oz Rye Russel's 6yr

$12.00

2oz Rye Sazerac

$8.00

2oz Rye Whistlepig 12yr

$32.00

2oz Rye Willet 5yr

$24.00

2oz Rye