Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Heidaway

452 Reviews

$$

97 Garfield Pkwy

Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

THE FRESHEST INGREDIENTS FOR COLORFUL, HEALTHY PLATES & CRAFT COCKTAILS

Website

Location

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Directions

Gallery
Heidaway image
Heidaway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Mezcali Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Coastal Highway Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey East - East Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
orange star3.9 • 1,241
4507 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethany Beach

Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,115
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Boathouse
orange star4.1 • 1,049
39817 Hickman Plaza Road Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethany Beach
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston