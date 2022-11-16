Westside Saloon 770 W Glenwood Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Great American Lobster Roll Co. - Wildwood
No Reviews
3012 Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260
View restaurant
Nonna's Pizza Kitchen - 3159 Rt. 9 South #5
No Reviews
3159 Rt. 9 South #5 Rio Grande, NJ 08242
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Wildwood
Santorini - 517 West Rio Grande Avenue
4.4 • 333
517 West Rio Grande Avenue Wildwood, NJ 08260
View restaurant
Sun Dog on the Beach - Wildwood Crest, NJ
5.0 • 134
430 East Louiville Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260
View restaurant