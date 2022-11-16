Westside Saloon 770 W Glenwood Ave

A map showing the location of Westside Saloon 770 W Glenwood AveView gallery

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Scallops
Scallop Reuben

Appetizer

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Made to Order

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Bacon, Fried Onions, Cheese

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Cris-Crossed Cut Potato

Scrapple Bites

$9.00

Crispy Strips of Scrapple

Boom Boom Shrimp

$18.00

Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce

Crab Dip Nachos

$22.00

Crispy Torilla Chips freshly topped with Crab Dip, Jalepenos, Corn, Scalliions, diced Tomatoes

Atlantic Calamari

$17.00

Calamari from North Atlantic

Fries

$6.00

french fries

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Sauce on the side

Bay Fries

$9.00

Old Bay with cheese sauce on the side

Wet Fries

$11.00

Grilled long hot peppers, saute onions, crispy bacon, side of sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Seasoned Cris-Cross Fries topped with chesse sauce and buffalo chicken

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$10.00

Fresh made Egg Rolls with cheese & steak

Bufflo Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Fresh made Egg Rolls with chicken, cheese, & buffalo sauce

Jersey Fried Aspargus

$10.00

Freshly Breaded Aspargus

20 Steamers

$16.00

Little neck clams in a fresh herb white wine sauce

50 Steamers

$33.00

Little neck clams in a fresh herb white wine sauce

100 Steamers

$63.00

Little neck clams in a fresh herb white wine sauce

Wings

$18.00

Jumbo chicken wings 10 per order

Jersey Tomato Tower (Hot)

$28.00

Fresh Jersey Tomatos deeped fried stacked high with fresh mozzerella, crab meat drizzled with balsamic reduction served on top of spring mix

Jersey Tomato Tower (Cold)

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh Jersey Tomatos stacked high with fresh mozzerella, crab meat drizzled with balsamic reduction served on top of spring mix

She Crab Soup

$9.00

Home made she crab soup

Mussels Blue

$18.00

1lb. Of Fresh Mussels with Marinier finished with gargonzola cheese severed with toasted bread

Mussels Red

$18.00

1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in Red Sauce with side of toasted bread

Mussels White

$18.00

1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in White wine sauce served with toasted bread

Bar Shrimp

$18.00

1lb. Saute' Shrimp in a white wine fresh herb sauce

Crab Mini

$17.00

Minature Deep Fried Jersey Crab Cakes

Mozz Triangles

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mahi Bites

$16.00

Just Fried Tomatoes

$12.00

Salad

Wedge Salad Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatos, Crispy Bacon, crumbled blue cheese with blue cheese dressing and Chicken

Wedge Salad Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatos, Crispy Bacon, crumbled blue cheese with blue cheese dressing and Shrimp

Seafood

2 Tails & Scallops

$52.00

2-4oz. Lobster Tails, fresh local scallops

Seafood Combo

$54.00

Seared Local Scallop, Grilled Shrimp, Deep Fried Jersey Crab Cake with 4oz. Lobster Tail

Surf & Turf

$54.00

Lobster Tail & Filet

Jersey Crab Cake Entre

$33.00

2 Jersey Crab Cakes perfectly deep fried

Lobster Tail

$40.00

2 Tails side of drawn butter

Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

Local Scallops & Grilled Shrimp

Shrimp, Scallops & Crab Cake

$41.00

Local Scallops, Grilled Shimp with a fried Jersey Crab Cake

Shrimp Scallops Lobster Tail

$45.00

Local Scallops, Grilled Shimp with a 4oz. Lobster Tail

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

1/2lb. Freshly breaded deep fried shimp made to order

Scallops

$25.00

1/2lb. Fresh Local Scallops

Steaks

Filet

$35.00

cooked to your liking

Seafood Sandwich

Scallop Reuben

$24.00

Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with seared local scallops

Lobster Reuben

$24.00

Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with sliced lobster tail

Grill Cheese Crab Cake

$24.00

Grilled Cheese with Jersey Crab Cake Deep Fried with or without tomato

Lobster Grill Cheese

$24.00

Grill Cheese stuffed with sliced lobster tail

Jersey Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Jersey Crab Cake served on a roll lettuce tomato and side of tartar sauce

Crab Cake BLT

$26.00

Toasted Texas Toast crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato ,mayo with Jersey Crab cake

Lobster BLT

$26.00

Toasted Texas Toast lettuce tomato mayo with sliced lobster tail

Shrimp BLT

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00Out of stock

New England Style Lobster Roll Cold Salad served on a grilled bun

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grill Cheese on Texas Toast Bread

Porkroll Cheese

$8.00

Pork Roll & Cheese on a Roll

BLT

$9.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast

Bufflo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Fresh Chicken Tenders chopped american cheese and hot sauce

Porkroll, Egg, & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Pork Roll, Fried Egg and American cheese served on a roll

Cheese Steak

$12.00

8oz. Steak with American Cheese

Grill Cheese Bacon Tomato

$9.00

Grilled Cheese with crisp bacon and grilled tomato slice

Grill Cheese Porkroll & Egg

$10.00

Grilled Cheese, sliced pork roll with fried egg

Chicken CheeseSteak

$12.00

Fresh Chicken chopped with American Cheese

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$13.00

8oz. 100% Fresh Ground Beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato on bun

Double Cheese Burger

$16.00

2- 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patties with cheese lettuce tomato on fresh bun

Volcanic Eruption Burger

$16.00

8oz. Burger stuffed with cheese, grilled long hot pepper and crispy bacon

Bay Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Burger with cripsy bacon, bbq sauce topped with fried onion and American Cheese

Bar Burger

$18.00

8oz. Burger with grilled pork roll, crispy bacon, saute' onions and American Cheese topped with a fried egg

Hamburger

$12.00

8oz. Fresh Ground Beef on a Roll

Specials

Atlantic Yellow Fin Tuna Steak

$33.00

Grilled Jersey Swordfish

$31.00

Jersey Sword fish & Sea Scallops

$46.00

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna Steak And Scallops

$46.00

Mahi & Crabcake

$31.00

Fresh Fried Oysters

$17.00

1/2llb. Oysters breaded and deep fried

Fresh Jersey Fried Flounder Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Flounder breaded and deep fried, lettuce tomato side of tartar sauce

Prime Rib King

Out of stock

Prime Rib Queen

Out of stock

Jersey Sword & Wahoo

$31.00Out of stock

Jersey Soft Shell Crab Entrée

$31.00Out of stock

2 Jersey Fresh Soft Shell Crabs saute'

Jersey Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

lettuce tomato

TurfTurf

$39.00

SwordTuna Wahoo

$36.00Out of stock

Mako

$31.00Out of stock

Mako Scallops

$46.00Out of stock

Tuna And Scallops

$46.00

Swordfish Tuna

$36.00Out of stock

Fried Mako Tenders

$16.00Out of stock

Swordfish, Scallops, Crabcake

$48.00

Swordfish, Tuna Steak, Scallops

$48.00

Wahoo

Out of stock

Wahoo

Out of stock

Wahoo &Scallops

$31.00Out of stock

Wahoo/Sword/Tuna

Out of stock

Wahoo

$31.00Out of stock

Wahoo & Scallops

$31.00Out of stock

Wahoo/Sword/Tuna

$36.00Out of stock

Wasabi Tuna

$22.00

Blackened Tuna W/ Crab Cake W/ Plantains

$35.00

Blackened Tuna W/ Crab Cake

$33.00

Blacken Mahi Scallops

$42.00

Blackened Mahi Crabcake

$42.00Out of stock

Blacken Mahi Mahi

$27.00

Potstickers

$17.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Tomato On Side (2oz)

Lettuce On Side (2oz)

Egg

$3.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Cheese Side

$2.00

Long Hots

$4.00

Crabcake Single

$15.00

T-shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

Short Sleeve T-Shrit

Long Sleeve T-Shrit

$23.00

Hat

$17.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Coozie

$6.00

Bottle Opener

$12.00

Pocket Tees

$22.00

Tanks

$18.00

Limited Editon

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon, egg, and cheese

$8.00

Porkroll egg and cheese

$8.00

Scrapple, egg, and cheese

$8.00

Avocado, tomato, hot pepper, egg and cheese

$8.00

Westside Breakfast Combo

Two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, Two pancakes

$14.00

2 Eggs Meat Potatoe

$8.00

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$14.00

Tuna Avocado Toast

$24.00

Tuna Avocado Toast

$25.00

French Toast

Cinnamon Sugar

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast

$8.00

Egg Benedicts

Crabcake Eggs Benedict

$26.00

Porkroll Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Scrapple Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Bacon Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Scallop Eggs Benedict

$24.00

Tuna Avocado Benedict

$26.00

Westside steak and eggs

8 oz. Filet and 2 eggs

$27.00

Pancakes

Corn Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Omelettes

Lobster Omelette

$25.00

Scallop & Crab Omelette

$26.00

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$26.00

Lobster & Crab Omelette

$29.00

Pork Roll & Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Scrapple, porkroll, bacon, cheese omelette

$14.00

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Westside Combo Omelette

Shrimp, Crab, Lobster, Scallop Omelette

$31.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

