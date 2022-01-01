Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Nonna's Pizza Kitchen 3159 Rt. 9 South #5

3159 Rt. 9 South #5

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Popular Items

16" Plain
French Fries
Cheese Steak

Piccola Red

10" Plain

$9.99

10" Arugula & Panceta

$11.99

Balsamic Glaze

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Steak, Hot Peppers, Wiz

10" Hawaiian

$11.99

Ham & Pineapple

10" Meat Lovers

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

10" Veggie Lovers

$11.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

10" Margherita

$11.99

Mozzarella, Topped w/ Plum Tomato & Fresh Basil

10" Supreme 9 Topping Feast

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage , Ham, Bacon, Meatball, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Black Olives

10" Boardwalk

$11.99

White Cheddar Topped w/ Sweet Basil

Piccola White

10" Plain White

$9.99

Garlic, Oil & Mozzarella

10" Florentine

$11.99

Riccota & Spinach

10" Verde

$11.99

Ricotta & Broccoli

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese

10" 4 Cheese

$11.99

Mozz., Fresh Mozz, White Cheddar, Ricotta

10" Bruschetta

$11.99

Tomato & Fresh Basil

14" Red Pizza

14" Plain

$14.99

14" Arugula & Panceta

$18.99

Balsamic Glaze

14" Philly Cheese Steak

$19.99

Steak, Hot Peppers, Wiz

14" Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham & Pineapple

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

14" Veggie Lovers

$17.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

14" Margherita

$17.99

Mozzarella, Topped w/ Plum Tomato & Fresh Basil

14" Supreme 9 Topping Feast

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage , Ham, Bacon, Meatball, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Black Olives

14" Boardwalk

$17.99

White Cheddar Topped w/ Sweet Basil

14" White Pizza

14" Plain White

$14.99

Garlic, Oil & Mozzarella

14" Florentine

$17.99

Riccota & Spinach

14" Verde

$17.99

Ricotta & Broccoli

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese

14" 4 Cheese

$17.99

Mozz., Fresh Mozz, White Cheddar, Ricotta

14" Bruschetta

$17.99

Tomato & Fresh Basil

16" Red Pizza

16" Plain

$16.99

16" Arugula & Panceta

$21.99

Balsamic Glaze

16" Philly Cheese Steak

$23.99

Steak, Hot Peppers, Wiz

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham & Pineapple

16" Meat Lovers

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

16" Veggie Lovers

$20.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

16" Margherita

$20.99

Mozzarella, Topped w/ Plum Tomato & Fresh Basil

16" Supreme 9 Topping Feast

$22.99

Pepperoni, Sausage , Ham, Bacon, Meatball, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Black Olives

16" Boardwalk

$20.99

White Cheddar Topped w/ Sweet Basil

16" White Pizza

16" Plain White

$17.99

Garlic, Oil & Mozzarella

16" Florentine

$20.99

Riccota & Spinach

16" Verde

$20.99

Ricotta & Broccoli

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

16" 4 Cheese

$20.99

Mozz., Fresh Mozz, White Cheddar, Ricotta

16" Bruschetta

$20.99

Tomato & Fresh Basil

By the Slice

Slice Plain Red

$2.99

Slice Plain White

$2.99

Stromboli / Calzone

Cheese Steak

$10.99+

Pepperoni

$10.99+

Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$10.99+

Italian

$10.99+

Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Mozzarella

Veggie

$10.99+

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

Cheese

$10.99+

Dinners Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Breaded Cullet w Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Lemon, White Wine & Butter

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Marsala Wine, Mushrooms & a Touch of Brown Gravy

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded Eggplant w Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Lasagna

$15.99

Pasta Avalanche

Tomato Sauce

$9.99+

No Garlic

Garlic & Olive Oil

$7.99+

Flavored w/ Italian Spices

Vodka Sauce

$10.99+

Fress Tomato Sauce, Vodka, Touch of Cream & Parmesan Cheese

Pasta Favorites

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$10.99+

Ravioli Tomato

$11.99+

Baked Ziti

$10.99+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99+

Burgers

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Plain Burger

$9.25

Cheese Burger

$9.50

Arugula Burger

$9.99

Red Onion, Arugula, Swiss, Topped in Balsamic Glaze

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Meatball Parmesan

$10.99

Sausage Parmesan

$10.99

Sausage Pepper & Onion

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

w/ Spinach, Roasted Pepp & Mozz.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

American Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

L-T-O Mayo American Cheese

Cheese Steak

$10.99

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Tomato Sauce & Mozz.

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Cheese Steak Italiano

$10.99

Served on Garlic Bread

Cold Sandwiches

Hoboken Hero

$12.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Hot Soppresatta, Prosciutto, Sharp Prov., Oil & Balsamic

American Italian

$10.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prov., Oil & Vinegar

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Salads

House

$9.99

Romalne, Tomato, Red Onion, Cakes, Croutons

Chef

$11.99

Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Hardboiled Eggs

Antipasta

$12.99

Capicola, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone & Roasted Red Peppers

Greek

$10.99

Romalne, Cukes, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Caesar

$10.99

Romalne, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons

Spinach

$11.99

Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon, Red Onion, Egg

Goat Cheese

$11.99

Romain, Nuts, Red Onion, Cranberries & Goat Cheese

Side Salad

$4.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

On the Side

Mega Fries

$7.99

Mozz, Cheddar Bacon Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Mozz, & Marinara

Onion Rings

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Cream Cheese, Side of Marinara

Bread Sticks

$5.99

Side Orders

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Homemade Meatballs

$5.99

Spaghetti & Oil

$7.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$26.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter

$7.99

Kids Ravioli (3) & Meatball

$7.99

Chicken Fingers (3) & FF

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (3) & FF

$7.99

Burger 4oz & FF

$7.99

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.50

2 Litter Soda

Coke 2 Litter

$2.99

Diet Coke 2 Litter

$2.99

Fountain Soda - 20oz

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

16oz Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

12oz Soda (Can)

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3159 Rt. 9 South #5, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Directions

Gallery
Rockin Rio Pizza image
Rockin Rio Pizza image
Main pic

