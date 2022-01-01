Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon

No reviews yet

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202

Avalon, NJ 08202

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
PLANI RED
Arugula

ANTIPASTI

Calamari Friti

Calamari Friti

$16.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, vegetables

Brussels

Brussels

$11.00

Oven roasted, strachiatelle cheese, pine nuts, & bread crumbs

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$13.00

Grilled italian mild sausage, peppers, onions

Fondi Carciofi

Fondi Carciofi

$13.00

Roman artichokes wrapped with speck over horseradish topped with truffle balsamic drizzle

Veal & Ricotta Meatbalss

Veal & Ricotta Meatbalss

$10.00

Meatballs in a marinara sauce and ricotta

Polpo

Polpo

$18.00

Baby octopus, onions, artichokes, pesto

Salad

Arugula

Arugula

$11.00

Arugula, shaved parmigiana, e.v.o.o

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella, long hots, avocado

Pomodorini

Pomodorini

$12.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, onions, peppers, olives, feta cheese

Pannini

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Parm Panini

$13.00

Vedura Panini

$12.00

Polpette Panini

$13.00

Pizza

Our fermented dough celebrates the authentic taste of Napoletano pizza and is fired in a 650 degree Celsius oven to achieve our signature leoparded look and unparalleled crisp texture. Sizes: 12” Napoletano / 16“ Nap
MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$15.00+

Fior di late mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce

PLANI RED

PLANI RED

$13.00+

Shredded mozzarella & tomato sauce

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$16.00+

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni

MARINARA

MARINARA

$12.00+

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano & olive oil

MELANZANE

MELANZANE

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, eggplant, strachiatella cheese

POLPETTE

POLPETTE

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs & ricotta

SALAMI PICANTE

SALAMI PICANTE

$17.00+

Sopperssatta, capricola, ricotta & mozzarella

CAPRICCIOSA

CAPRICCIOSA

$17.00+

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, artichokes, mushroom & mozzarella

POLLO PICANTE

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, spicy marinated chicken, mozzarella

VENTURA

VENTURA

$17.00+

Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil

PLAIN WHITE

$14.00+

Mozzarella, garlic & Italian cheese

FIORENTINA

FIORENTINA

$16.00+

Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach

4 FORMAGGI

4 FORMAGGI

$16.00+

Mozzarella , gorgonzola, taleggio & ricotta

VECCHIA

VECCHIA

$18.00+

Mozzarella, prosciutto, suppersatta, salami & truffel oil

SALSICCA

SALSICCA

$17.00+

Mozzarella, mild italian sausage & broccoli rabe

FUNCHI

FUNCHI

$15.00+

Mozzarella cheese & mixed mushrooms

Bambini

Chix Finger

$10.00

Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$9.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$9.00
NY CHEESECAKE

NY CHEESECAKE

$9.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00
GELATO

GELATO

$9.00

Calzone

PARMA CALZONE

$15.00

POLLO CALZONE

$14.00

4 CHEESE CALZONE

$16.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202, Avalon, NJ 08202

Directions

Gallery
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image

