Restaurant header imageView gallery

Polpo Ristorante

2,501 Reviews

$$

3258 Dune Dr

Avalon, NJ 08202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CESARE
FETTUCINE BOLOGNESE
POLLO PARMIGIANA

SPECIALS OF THE DAY

UPDATED DAILY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$12.00

SALAD SPECIAL

$18.00

BABY ARUGULA, MIX OF BEETS, MIX OF FRUITS, FETA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

APP SPECIAL

$18.00

BREADED FRIED BURRATA SERVED IN A LIGHT TOUCH OF MARINARA SAUCE

PASTA SPECIAL

$47.00

HOMEMADE SACCHETTI STUFFED WITH RICOTTA CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL SERVED WITH LOBSTER MEAT, JUMBO SHRIMP, BABY SPINACH, COGNAC BRANDY BLUSH SAUCE

FISH SPECIAL

$47.00

FILET OF FLOUNDER FRANCESE SAUTEED WITH CRAB MEAT, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, LIMONCELLO SAUCE

OSSO BUCO

$47.00Out of stock

OSSO BUCO OVER FETUCHINI IN A MARSALA DEMI SAUCE

LAMB SHANK

$47.00

LAMB SHANK OVER FETUCHINI PASTA

ANTIPASTI

POLPO

POLPO

$23.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS, ARTICHOKES, AND RED ONIONS SERVED WITH A LEMON PESTO EMULSION

COZZE

COZZE

$16.00

P.E.I MUSSELS SAUTÉED IN A GARLIC WHITE OR MARINARA SAUCE

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$18.00

SLICES OF TOMATO, LONG HOT PEPPERS, AVOCADO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH BASIL AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$17.00

FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

VONGOLE

VONGOLE

$17.00

CLAMS SAUTÉED IN A GARLIC WHITE OR MARINARA SAUCE

FONDI DI CARCIOFI

FONDI DI CARCIOFI

$18.00

ROMAN ARTICHOKES WRAPPED WITH SPECK SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HORSERADISH DIPPING SAUCE

BURRATA

BURRATA

$19.00

BURRATA CHEESE WITH PROSCIUTTO, ROASTED PEPPERS AND MIXED OLIVES

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

ASK YOUR SERVER FOR BRUSCHETTA OF THE DAY

SALSICCIA

$18.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE RAGU, CANELLINI BEANS, BROCCOLI RABE, SHAVED PARMESAN

INSALATA

CESARE

CESARE

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana

RUCOLA

$13.00
POMODORINI

POMODORINI

$15.00

HEIRLOOM MIXDED CHEERY TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE, OLIVES, RED ONION AND SWEET PEPPERS

SPINACI

SPINACI

$14.00

Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette

AL FRESCO

$19.00

REG & GOLDEN BEETS, AVOCADO, GOAT CHEESE, BABY ARUGULA, ORANGES, WALNUTS , BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

ANGURI E FETA

$18.00

WATERMELON, FETA CHEESE, MINT, BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

CRUDO

GAMBERETTI

GAMBERETTI

$18.00

CHILLED JUMPO SHRIMP SERVED WITH A CLASSIC COCKTAIL SAUCE

POLPO CRUDO

$19.00

OCTOPUS, MIXED PEPPERS, OLIVES, FINGERLING PATATOES, CAPERS WITH A DRESSING OF LEMON JUICE AND OLIVE OIL

PASTA

FETTUCINE BOLOGNESE

FETTUCINE BOLOGNESE

$28.00

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$28.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA W/ PANCETTA, BLACK PEPER, GRATED PECERINO ROMANO CHEESE AND EGG

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA

$28.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A CREAMY GORGONZOLA SAUCE

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$28.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GARNISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PENNE VODKA

$26.00

PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE

RAVIOLI CON SALVIA

$27.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI WITH PANCETTA, CHERRY TOMATOES, SAGE PINOT GRIGIO SAUCE

SPAGHETTI AMATRICIANA

$26.00

SPAGHETTI PASTA WITH PANCETTA, RED ONION, ROMANO-PECORINO IN A SPICY MARINARA SAUCE

CACIO E PEPPE

$26.00

SPAGHETTI, BLACK PEPPER, PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE, BUTTER SAUCE

GNOCCHI BARESE

$28.00

HOMEMADE POTATO GNOCCHI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BROCCOLI RABE, CHERRY TOMATOES IN A WHITE WINE SAUCE

LINGUINE PRIMAVERA

$26.00

PASTA DE MARE

CAPELLINI POSITANO

$39.00

ANGEL HAIR PASTA TOSSED WITH JUMBO LUMP CRAB MEAT & CAPERS IN A LIGHT MARINARA SAUCE

GAMBERI FONTANA

$31.00

EGG FETTUCCINE PASTA SAUTÉED WITH SHRIMP, BABY SPINACH AND DICED TOMATOES IN A WHITE WINE SAUCE

GNOCCHI GRANCHIO

$41.00

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI WITH CRAB MEANT AND PEAS IN LIGHT CREAMY SACUE

LINGUINE PESCATORA

$34.00

LINGUINI PASTA TOSSED WITH SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & CLAMS IN A MARINARA OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$28.00

LINGUINI PASTA SAUTÉED WITH CLAMS & FINISHED IN A GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

LINGUINI DIAOVLO

$30.00

LINGUINI PASTA SAUTÉED WITH SHRIMP, IN A SPICY MARINARA SAUCE

PENNE SCAMPI

$29.00

I PENNE PASTA SAUTÉED WITH JUMBO SHRIMP IN A BASIL-ROSE COGNAC CREAM SAUCE

POLLO

POLLO FONTANA

$30.00

CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH PROSCIUTTO, SPINACH, & MOZZARELLA FINISHED IN A COGNAC DEMI-GLAZE

POLLO FRANCESE

$29.00

CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN SERVED LEMON WHITE WINE

POLLO MILANESE

$28.00

LIGHTLY BREADED PAN-SEARED CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH ARUGULA DRIZZLED IN LEMON OLIVE OIL

POLLO PARMIGIANA

$27.00

LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

POLLO ALLA MARSALA

$28.00

CHICKEN BREAST SAUTÉED WITH MUSHROOMS IN A MARSALA DEMI-GLAZE

POLLO FANTAZIA

$29.00

CARNE

VITELLO FONTANA

$32.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS SAUTÉED WITH PORCINI MUSHROOMS & PROSCIUTTO, TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA & FINISHED IN A COGNAC DEMI-GLAZE

VITELLO FRANCESE

$29.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN LEMON WHITE WINE SERVED

VITELLO ALLA COLLINA

$41.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS SERVED WITH CRAB MEAT, ASPARAGUS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN A COGNAC BRANDY BLUSH SAUCE

VITELLO PARMIGIANA

$29.00

PARMIGIANA LIGHTLY BREADED VEAL MEDALLIONS BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE & MARINARA SAUCE SERVED OVER A SIDE OF SPAGHETTI

VITELLO ALLA SCALOPINE

$29.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS SAUTEED WITH WILD MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS IN A MARSALA DEMI-GLAZE

VEAL CHOP PARMIGIANA

$45.00

BREADED VEAL CHOP TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN MARINARA SAUCE

PESCE

BRANZINO

$42.00

FILLET BRANZINO, ARTICHOKES, CAPERS, LEMON WHITE WINE WITH A SIDE OF BROCCOLI RABE

LANGOSTINOS

$85.00

GRILLED LARGE MEDITERRANEAN SHRIMP DRESSED WITH LEMON AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

SALMONE LIVORNESE

$34.00

FILET OF SALMON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, OLIVES, CAPERS, LIGHT MARINARA

RISOTTO

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$29.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE SAUTÉED WITH JUMBO SHRIMP IN A BASIL-ROSE COGNAC CREAM SAUCE

RISOTTO PESCATORE

$35.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE WITH SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & CLAMS IN A MARINARA OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$28.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE SAUTÉED WITH SHIITAKE, PORCINI, & REGULAR MUSHROOMS IN A LIGHT TRUFFLE CREAM SAUCE

CONTORI

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS BAKED WITH BREAD CRUMBS, PINE NUTS, TRUFFLE OIL AND STRACHIATELLA CHEESE

SAUTEE SPINACH

$12.00

SAUTEED IN GARLIC OIL SAUCE

BROCCOLI RABE

$13.00

SIDE PASTA

$12.00

PLEASE CHOOSE PASTA AND SAUCE

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

HOMEMADE FRIES WITH TRUFFLE OIL AND PARMIGIANA

CHIX FINGERS

$15.00

1/2 PASTA

$15.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$8.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00

LAYERS OF ESPRESSO DRENCHED LADYFINGERS SEPARATED BY MASCARPONE CREAM AND DUSTED WITH COCOA POWDER

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$12.00

CANNOLI SHELL FILLED WITH A TRADITIONAL SICILIAN CANNOLI CREAM

CHOCOLATE SOUFLE

$12.00

MOIST CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH A HEART OF CREAMY RICH CHOCOLATE WITH A SCOOP OF HOMEMADE GELATO

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$12.00

A CREAMY, RICH NEW YORK CHEESECAKE SITS ON A GRAHAM CRACKER BASE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

MOIST CHOCOLATE CAKE FILLED WITH DARK CHOCOLATE FROSTING AND DECORATED WITH CHOCOLATE FLAKES

LEMONCELLO FLUTE

LEMONCELLO FLUTE

$12.00

REFRESHING LEMON GELATO MADE WITH LEMONS FROM SICILY, SWIRLED TOGETHER WITH LIMONCELLO SAUCE

DREAM BOMBA

DREAM BOMBA

$13.00

Zabaione cream center, surrounded by chocolate gelato and caramelized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa powder.

HAZELNUT PASSION

$12.00

GELATO

$12.00

NAPOLEON

$12.00

Cold Drinks

BOTTLED STILL

$7.00

BOTTLED SPARKLING

$7.00

CLASSIC COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

CLASSIC SPRITE

$3.50

ICED COFFE

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

Coffee

AMERICANO

$2.90

DECAF COFFEE

$2.90

ESPRESSO

$3.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

DC CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

AFFOGATO

$6.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.90
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3258 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202

Directions

Gallery
Polpo Ristorante image
Polpo Ristorante image
Polpo Ristorante image
Polpo Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Summer Salt
orange star4.7 • 334
2800 Boardwalk Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Il Posto
orange star4.6 • 268
2418 dune dr Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
The Diving Horse
orange star4.6 • 1,207
2109 Dune Dr Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
La Vecchia Fontana
orange star4.3 • 875
700 First Ave Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Beachwood
orange starNo Reviews
8600 Landis Ave Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Avalon

The Diving Horse
orange star4.6 • 1,207
2109 Dune Dr Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
La Vecchia Fontana
orange star4.3 • 875
700 First Ave Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Summer Salt
orange star4.7 • 334
2800 Boardwalk Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Il Posto
orange star4.6 • 268
2418 dune dr Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avalon
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
No reviews yet
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston