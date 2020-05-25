Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

La Vecchia Fontana

875 Reviews

$$

700 First Ave

Avalon, NJ 08202

Order Again

Popular Items

CESARE
POLLO PARMIGIANA
POLLO FRANCESE

SPECIALS OF THE DAY

UPDATED DAILY ON 5/25/2020

FISH SPECIAL

$48.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$47.00

SALAD SPECIAL

$17.00

DOVER SOL

$46.00Out of stock

VEAL SPECIAL

$45.00

FILET MIGNON

$45.00Out of stock

Scallops special

$22.00

Artichoke special

$20.00Out of stock

ANTIPASTI

BURRATA

BURRATA

$18.00

BURRATA CHEESE WITH FRESH PLUMS, PEACHES AND FENNEL AND SPECK

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$16.00

FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$19.00

MIXED TOMATO WEDGES, BUFALLO MOZZARELLA, BASIL PESTO AND MIXED OLIVES

CARCIOFI

$17.00

ROMAN ARTICHOKES, ROASTED PEPPERS, STRACHIATELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH AGED BALSAMIC

POLPO

POLPO

$22.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS, ARTICHOKES, AND RED ONIONS SERVED WITH A LEMON PESTO EMULSION

POMODORINI FRITTI

$18.00

BREADED JERSEY TOMATO WITH TOMATO SAUCE, PESTO AND TOPPED WITH BURRATA CHEESE AND BALSAMIC DRIZZELS

SALSICCIA

$16.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE RAGU, BROCCOLI RABE, CANELLINI BEANS & HEIRLOOM GRAPHE TOMATOES

SMOKED SALMON

$18.00

SMOKE SALMON WRAPED WITH BUFALO RICOTTA CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL AND DILL

VONGOLE E COZZE

VONGOLE E COZZE

$17.00

MUSSELS AND CLAMS SAUTTED WITH SHALOTS, BAY LEAF AND THYME IN A PINOT GRIGIO SAUCE

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$18.00

INSALATA

CESARE

CESARE

$9.00

Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana

RUCOLA

RUCOLA

$11.00

Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing

CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

RADICHIO, ROMAINE, FETA CHEESE, ONIONS, OLIVES, CUCUMBERS IN A HERB VINEGRETTE DRESSING

ANGURI E FETA

ANGURI E FETA

$13.00

WATERMELON TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE, CUCUMBERS, MINT AND BALSAMIC REDUCTION

SOUP

$9.00

PASTA

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$20.00

SPAGHETTI PASTA IN A MARINARA SAUCE TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PENNE VODKA

$22.00

PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE

GRAMIGNA BARESE

$23.00

GRAMIGNA PASTA WITH ITALIAN SAUSAGE RAGU, BROCCOLI RABE, HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA

$25.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A CREAMY GORGONZOLA SAUCE

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$25.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GAR- NISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$24.00

HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA W/ PANCETTA, BLACK PEPER, GRATED PECERINO ROMANO CHEESE AND EGG

GRAMINGA BOLOGNESE

$24.00

GRAMIGNA PASTA IN OUR CLASSIC MEAT SAUCE TOPPED WTH A BUFFALO RICOTTA CHEESE

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$24.00Out of stock

LAYERS OF FLAT PASTA STUFFED WITH RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, & PECORINO CROTENESE CHEESES ANDOUR CLASSIC MEAT SAUCE

CAPPELLETTI

$25.00

FRESH STUFFED RICOTTA PASTA WITH PROSCIUTTO AND BUTTER PARMESAN

PASTA DE MARE

CAPELLINI POSITANO

$45.00

CAPELLINI PASTA TOSSED WITH JUMBO LUMP CRAB MEAT & CAPERS IN A LIGHT MARINARA SAUCE

FETTUCINE CON PIS

$45.00

EGG FETTUCINE PASTA SAUTEED WITH PEAS, CRAB MEAT AND MINT IN A WHITE WINE PARMESAN SAUCE

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$25.00

LINGUINI PASTA SAUTÉED WITH CLAMS AND HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO FINISHED IN A GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

LINGUINE PESCATORA

$29.00

LINGUINI PASTA TOSSED WITH SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & CLAMS IN A MARINARA OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

LINGUINI DIAOVLO

$27.00

LINGUINI PASTA SAUTÉED WITH SHRIMP AND CALABRIAN CHILI PEPPERS IN A WHITE WINE MARINARA SAUCE

PENNE SCAMPI

$27.00

PENNE PASTA SAUTÉED WITH JUMBO SHRIMP IN A BASIL-RO- SE COGNAC CREAM SAUCE

POLLO

POLLO FONTANA

$28.00

CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH PROSCIUTTO, SPINACH, & MOZZARELLA FINISHED IN A COGNAC DEMI-GLAZE

POLLO PARMIGIANA

$24.00

LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

POLLO FRANCESE

$26.00

CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN SERVED LEMON WHITE WINE

PETRONIANA

$27.00

CHICKEN BREAST SAUTÉED CRIMINI MUSHROOM IN A MARSALA DEMI- GLAZE SAUCE

POLLO MILANESE

$26.00

LIGHTLY BREADED PAN-SEARED CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH ARUGULA DRIZZLED IN LEMON OLIVE OIL

CARNE

VITELLO FONTANA

$30.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS SAUTÉED WITH PORCINI MUSHROOMS & PROSCIUTTO, TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA & FINISHED IN A COGNAC DEMI-GLAZE

VITELLO FRANCESE

$27.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN LEMON WHITE WINE SERVED

VITELLO ROLANTINI

$34.00

PAN SEARED VEAL MEDALLIONS SAUTEED WITH CRIMINI MASHROOM IN A MARSALA DEMI-GLAZE SAUCE

VITELLO PARMIGIANA

$25.00

PARMIGIANA LIGHTLY BREADED VEAL MEDALLIONS BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE & MARINARA SAUCE SERVED OVER A SIDE OF SPAGHETTI

VITELLO PICATTA

$27.00

VEAL MEDALLIONS WITH MUSHROOMS & CAPERS IN LEMON WHITE WINE SERVED

VITELLO GRIGLIA

$40.00

GRILLED VEAL CHOP STUFFED WITH PROSCIUTTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN A COGNAC DEMI-GLAZE

PESCE

BRONZINO

$37.00

Fillet branzino with artichokes, lemon ,cherry tomatoes caper sauce and over capellini pasta.

LANGOSTINOS

$85.00

GRILLED LARGE MEDITERRANEAN SHRIMP DRESSED WITH LEMON AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

SALMONE FIORENTINA

$27.00

CARMALIZED ONIONS, OLIVES AND CAPETS LIGHT MARINARA SAUCE

RISOTTO

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$27.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE SAUTÉED WITH JUMBO SHRIMP IN A BASIL-ROSE COGNAC CREAM SAUCE

RISOTTO PESCATORE

$29.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE WITH SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & CLAMS IN A MARINARA OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$25.00

ITALIAN ARBORIO RICE SAUTÉED WITH SHIITAKE, PORCINI, & REGULAR MUSHROOMS IN A LIGHT TRUFFLE CREAM SAUCE

CONTORI

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00Out of stock

BRUSSELS SPROUTS BAKED WITH BREAD CRUMBS, PINE NUTS, TRUFFLE OIL AND STRACHIATELLA CHEESE

BROCCOLI RABE

$10.00

TENDER BITTER BROCCOLI RABE COOKED WITH GARLIC AND CACHIAVALLO CHEESE

SAUTEE SPINACH

$9.00

SAUTEED IN GARLIC OIL SAUCE

SIDE PASTA

$8.00

PLEASE CHOOSE PASTA AND SAUCE

DESSERTS

GELATO

GELATO

$10.95
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.95
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$10.95
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.95
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$10.95
CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$10.95
DREAM BOMBA

DREAM BOMBA

$10.95
LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE

LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE

$10.95
PROFITEROLES

PROFITEROLES

$10.95
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$10.95

Limoncello flute

$13.00

KIDS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.95

FRIES

$8.95

KIDS RAVIOLI POMODORO

$8.95

MEATBALLS

$7.95

PASTA

Cold Drinks

Panna

$5.95

Pellogrino

$5.95

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

American

$2.90

Decafe

$2.90

Americano

$2.90

Espresso

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Affogato

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.90
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

700 First Ave, Avalon, NJ 08202

Directions

