Kindle 111 Bank St

111 Bank St

Lewes, DE 19958

Order Again

Appetizers

Bowl of Olives

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Fig Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Bean Spread

$11.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Shrimp & Polenta

$18.00

Two Cheese Plate

$14.00

Four Cheese Plate

$20.00

Salmon Dip

$17.00Out of stock

BLT Salad

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00

Fire Fries

$6.00

Bratwurst

$15.00Out of stock

Extra Plate

Split Plate - Appetizer

$2.00

Entrees

Extra Plate

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Filet Sandwich

$24.00

Halibut

$32.00

Kindle Burrger

$17.00

Lamb Shank

$31.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Princess Cut

$29.00

Roast Chicken

$27.00

Salmon

$28.00

Scallops

$33.00

Split Plate - Entree

$4.00

Steak Frites

$31.00

Torchetti Pasta

$23.00

Trout

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Key Lime Cake

$9.00

Extra Plate

Weekly Special

Wednesday Burger

$14.00

Tuesday Mussels

$15.00

Thursday Filet

$35.00

Kid's Menu

Jr. Burger

$7.00

Kid's Cheese

$0.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Buttered Pasta

$6.50

Kid's Greens

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Broccolini

$7.00

Kid's Fries

$4.00

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

Side of Mixed Greens

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

RB

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pom Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

club soda

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Draft Beer

Draft #1

$7.00

Draft #2

$7.00

Draft #3

$7.00

Dogfish Draft

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Truly

$6.00

Yeungling

$4.50

Kernza

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Blue Hen

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Revelation

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.50

Heineken

$5.50

French Connection

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.50

La Fin Du Monde

$9.00

Long Drink

$5.50

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Got the Life

$7.00

Heinkein 0.0

$4.50

Celebration Ale

$6.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rocktown Lemon

$10.00

Rocktown Orange

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Aviation

$11.00

Dfh compelling

$12.00

Citadelle

$11.00

Highclere castle

$12.00

Ransom

$11.00

Barr hill reserve

$13.00

Greenhalls

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Plantation

$12.00

Brugal

$11.00

Brugal Extra Viejo

$12.00

Seven Fathoms

$12.00

Akzanj

$12.00

Tequila

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Komos

$20.00

Teremana

$12.00

Teremana Anejo

$14.00

Los siete Misterious

$13.00

Corralejo

$13.00

La Gritona

$11.00

Cuervo 1800

$15.00

Casa Amigos

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Michter's Sour mash

$12.00

Michter's rye

$14.00

Michter's bourbon

$12.00

Michter's straight rye

$20.00

Three keys Distillery

$12.00

Blantons

$16.00

Nelson Bros Bourbon

$12.00

Fuyu

$12.00

Bardstown

$14.00

Bardstown Collaborative series

$30.00

Four roses small batch

$18.00

Deadwood Rye

$12.00

Well bourbon

$11.00

Rabbit Hole

$18.00

Barrel

$25.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$14.00

Willet

$14.00

New riff bourbon

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Black barrel

$12.00

Noble Oak

$14.00

Legent

$14.00

Old Carter

$40.00

Eagle rare

$14.00

Seagrams V O

$9.00

Seagrams7

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

J & B

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Bailey's light

$10.00

Port

$12.00

Kindle Cocktails

Laird's Potstill

$13.00

Cherry Sour

$12.00

Summer Day

$12.00

Brook-lyn

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Craft Old Fashioned

$11.00

Walnut Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Tito's Mule

$11.00

Cranberry Margarita

$12.00

Rye Manhattan

$12.00

Red Pear

$12.00

Champagne & Caviar

$12.00

Skinny Tequila Cosmo

$12.00

Spark Plug

$12.00

Whiskey Flight

$12.00

Italian Greyhound

$12.00

Autumn Margarita

$12.00

Cosmopolitian

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

Skinny Cosmo

$12.00

Banana Bread Cocktail

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Red Wine

Gamay

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Cotes du Rhone

$15.00

Quilt

$25.00

Misiones Cab

$10.00

Grenache

$13.00

Montepulciano

$14.00

Omen Red

$16.00

Innocent Man

$18.00

The Mariner

$22.00

Nicolas Catena

$60.00

Treasure Hunter Cabernet

$60.00

Director's Cut

$62.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$85.00

Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$90.00

Four Flags Cabernet

$92.00

Bella Union

$95.00

Trione Cabernet

$118.00

Bon Anno Cabernet

$75.00

Montepulciano

$14.00

Nicolas Catena

$60.00

Swick Mouvedre

$60.00

Treasure Hunter Cab

$60.00

Cinema

$62.00

Buena Vista cab

$68.00

Lion Tamer Cab

$70.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$85.00

Chateauneuf du Pape

$90.00

Four Flags Cab

$92.00

Trione Cab

$118.00

Bella Union Cab

$95.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sparkling Glass

$13.00

Gewurztraminer

$13.00

Rose of the Moment

$13.00

Fume Blanc

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Trebiano

$13.00

$16 Chardonnay

$16.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$25.00

Marie Weiss

$60.00

Domaine Carneros

$70.00

Plumpjack Chardonnay

$70.00

Paul Goerg Brut

$73.00

Grieve Sauvignon Blanc

$129.00

Rock Angel

$16.00

Marie Weiss

$60.00

Taitinger

$70.00

Plumpjack Chardonnay

$70.00

Paul Goerg

$73.00

Grieve Sauvignon Blanc

$123.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Bank St, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

