Go Brit!

1,492 Reviews

$$

18388 Coastal Hwy

Lewes, DE 19958

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo and Chips

Platters

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fish & Caesar

$14.00

Chicken & Chips

$14.00

Shrimp & Chips

$15.00

Sausages & Chips

$15.00

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Baked Fisherman's Pie

$15.00

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Henry VIII Seafood Platter

$26.00

Jumbo and Chips

$22.00

Jumbo and Ceasar

$22.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Tandoori Mushy Peas

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage

$7.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Fish Nuggets & Chips

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets & Chips

$7.00

**Course Break**

Tea

$3.00

Add Piece Battered Fish

$10.00

Chips

$7.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Softshell Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Wrap

$14.00

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Sides

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Tandoori Mushy Peas

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage

$7.00

Small Coleslaw

$1.00

Chips

$6.00

Chips & Dip

$7.00

Add Piece Battered Fish

$9.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Kids Meals

Fish Nuggets & Chips

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets & Chips

$7.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Sticky Toffee TG COLD

$6.00

**Course Break**

Sticky Toffee Pudding TG HOT

$6.00

TO GO

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$16.00

Mahi Caesar Salad

$16.00

Organic Field Greens

$9.00

**Course Break**

Shrimp Ceasar salad BB Shrimp

$14.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

Go Brit! image
Go Brit! image

Map
