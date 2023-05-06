Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust & Craft

18701 Coastal Highway

Unit 1

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Apps

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.00

PECORINO, MARINARA

HOT WINGS

$14.00

SUGAR BRINED, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, CELERY, RANCH

MEATBALLS

$12.00

BEEF, PORK & VEAL, MARINARA, SHARP PROVOLONE, TOAST

CAULIFLOWER TEMPURA

$12.00

SRIRACHA HONEY GLAZED, JALAPENOS, SCALLIONS, TOGARASHI

Ex Toast

$1.00

WOOD ROASTED SPROUTS

$12.00

APPLES, SLICED ALMONDS, TRUFFLE AGAVE VINAIGRETTE

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$12.00

BEEF STOCK, CROUTON, MOZZARELLA

CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$14.00

COOPER SHARP BECHAMEL, FRIED ONIONS, SCALLIONS

RICOTTA DIP

$10.00

HONEY, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, CRACK OF DAWN TOAST

Salads

LOCAL SALAD

$10.00

CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED ONIONS, WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE, CROUTONS, ANCHOVY, SHAVED PECORINO, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

COBB

$12.00

HARD BOILED EGGS, TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE, APPLES, RED ONIONS, ROMAINE, PEPPERCORN RANCH

BEET SALAD

$14.00

ARUGULA, WHIPPED RICOTTA, APPLES, SHAVED ONIONS, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE

Specials

STRAWBERRY BRIE PIZZA

$20.00

PAN SQUARED PIZZA, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, BASIL, SPICY SAUSAGE, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPERS

PB & JELLY BURGER

$17.00

ROSEDA FARMS PATTY, CANDIDED BACON, PEANUT BUTTER, HOUSE STRAWBERRY JAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRIES

MIKE'S PIZZA

$22.00

NATALIE'S PIZZA

$19.00

Sandwiches

CHEESE STEAK SUB

$16.00

SHAVED EYE ROUND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, COOPER SHARP, CRACK OF DAWN ROLL

MEATBALL SUB

$16.00

MARINARA, CHEESE BLEND, CRACK OF DAWN ROLL

CRAFT BURGER

$16.00

8OZ ROSEDA FARMS PATTY, SMOKED BACON, COOPER SHARP, LTO, PICKLE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

BUTTERMILK BLUE CHEESE SAUCE, ARUGULA, HOUSE WING SAUCE, CRACK OF DAWN BRIOCHE

Pasta

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$24.00

VEAL, PORK, BEEF, RICOTTA

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

SPAGHETTI, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA

MAC & CHEESE

$20.00

ROASTED BROCCOLI, COOPER SHARP BECHAMEL, TOASTED BREAD CRUMBS, SHELL PASTA

MUSHROOM STROGANOFF

$24.00

KENNETT SQUARE MUSHROOMS, PEAS, ROASTED ONIONS, ROSEMARY VEGAN BECHAMEL

Pizza

QUEEN

$13.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, OLIVE OIL

NY

$13.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PECORINO, PARMESAN, SHARP PROVOLONE

GOODFELLA

$16.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, SPICY SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA, ROASTED BELL PEPPERS, SHARP PROVOLONE

RONI

$15.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI, CALABRIAN CHILI

GRANDMA PIE

$16.00

PAN SQUARED PIZZA, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PECORINO, BASIL

SWEET DREAMS

$16.00

SWEET GARLIC, FRESH MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PECORINO, PARMESAN, PROVOLONE, THYME, RICOTTA

SOUTH PHILLY

$16.00

SHAVED EYE ROUND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, COOPER SHARP, PARMESAN BECHAMEL

FUNGI

$18.00

KENNETT ROASTED MUSHROOMS, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PARMESAN BECHAMEL

GLUTEN FREE QUEEN

$19.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST

GLUTEN FREE GOODFELLA

$22.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, SPICY SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA, ROASTED BELL PEPPERS, SHARP PROVOLONE, GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

GLUTEN FREE SOUTH PHILLY

$22.00

SHAVED EYE ROUND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, COOPER SHARP, PARMESAN BECHAMEL (NOT GLUTEN FREE), GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

GLUTEN FREE FUNGI

$24.00

KENNETT ROASTED MUSHROOMS, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PARMESAN BECHAMEL (NOT GF), GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

GLUTEN FREE RONI

$21.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI, CALABRIAN CHILI, GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

GLUTEN FREE SWEET DREAMS

$22.00

SWEET GARLIC, FRESH MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PECORINO, PARMESAN, PROVOLONE, THYME, RICOTTA, GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

GLUTEN FREE NY

$19.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PECORINO, PARMESAN, SHARP PROVOLONE,GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST.

Desserts

STRAWBERRY PRETZEL CHEESECAKE

$12.00

BROWN BUTTER PRETZEL CRUST, CHEESECAKE CREAM, STRAWBERRY JELLO, CREAM CHEESE WHIP

CHOCO TACO PIE

$12.00

WAFFLE SHELL CRUST, VANILLA SWIRL ICE CREAM, PEANUT PRALINE CRUNCH, COCOA CRUMB, CHOCOLATE + CARAMEL SAUCE

RED VELVET LAYER CAKE

$13.00

CHOCOLATE GANACHE, CREAM CHEESE BUTTERCREAM, BROWNIE COOKIE, ICE CREAM

CINNAMON BUN FRENCH TOAST BAKE

$11.00

CREAM CHEESE ICING, BROWN SUGAR CRUMB, VANILLA ICECREAM

Kids

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & RANCH

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS, TATER TOTS, SIDE OF RANCH

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$12.00

SPAGHETTI, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MEATBALL

KIDS BUTTER SHELL PASTA

$8.00

SHELL PASTA, BUTTER

KIDS SHELL PASTA & MEATBALL

$12.00

SHELL PASTA, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, MEATBALL

KIDS BUTTER SPAGHETTI

$8.00

SPAGHETTI, BUTTER

KIDS SPAGHETTI RED SAUCE

$8.00

SPAGHETTI WITH CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE

KIDS SHELL PASTA RED SAUCE

$8.00

SHELL PASTA, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Crust & Craft!

Location

18701 Coastal Highway, Unit 1, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

