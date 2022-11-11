- Home
Green Street Grill
2,652 Reviews
$$
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue
Downingtown, PA 19335
Popular Items
Egg Platters
Egg Sandwiches
Omelets
2 Ando Omelet
Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs). GF
2 Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (2 eggs). GF
2 Kennet
Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (2 eggs). GF
2 MSG OMELET
Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (2 eggs). GF
2 Pit Omelet
Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (2 eggs)
3 Ando Omelet
Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs).. GF
3 Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (3 eggs). GF
3 Kennet
Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (3 eggs). GF
3 MSG OMELET
Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (3 eggs). GF
3 Pit Omelet
Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (3 eggs)
2 Puebla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (2 eggs). GF
2 Southwest
Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (2 eggs). GF
2 Tuscany
Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (2 eggs). GF
2 Weber
Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs)
2 Western
Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (2 eggs). GF
3 Puebla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (3 eggs). GF
3 Southwest
Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (3 eggs). GF
3 Tuscany
Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (3 eggs). GF
3 Weber
Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs)
3 Western
Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (3 eggs). GF
2 Egg Veggie Omelet
3 Egg Veggie Omelet
1 EGG OMELET
2 EGG OMELET
2 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)
3 EGG OMELET
3 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)
*1 EGG PIT OMELET*
*1 EGG TUSCANY OMELET*
Benedicts
Classic
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise
Cmac
Two poached eggs and scrapple on biscuits topped with spicy Andouille gravy
Donny
Two poached eggs and ham on English muffin with cream chipped beef
Izzy
Two poached eggs over a bacon and tomato grilled cheese on sourdough toast topped with hollandaise
Pinky
Two poached eggs and braised short rib on an English muffin topped with hollandaise
1/2 Classic
Half order of The Classic Benny
1/2 Donny
Half order of The Donny Benny
1/2 Izzy
Half order of The Izzy Benny
1/2 Pinky
Half order of The Pinky Benny
Lew
Two poached eggs, marinated flank steak and asparagus on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise
Mainline
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
1/2 Mainline
Half order of The Mainline Benny
SALMON BENNY
1/2 SALMON BENNY
1/2 Lew
Half order of The Lew Benny
Signature Dishes
Willow Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo
Bruno
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
BABY BRUNO
Bfast Chicken Queso
Bfast Steak Queso
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flank steak, refried beans and pico de gallo
CHIP OVER TOAST NO HASH
Chipped Over Toast
Chipped Over Hash
Secret recipe over choice of toast with optional eggs on top
Bfast Chorizo Queso
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, refried beans and pico de gallo
Bfast Pork Queso
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo
Gravy Over Hash
Bfast BACON QUESO
Bfast Bbq Pork Queso
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo
Telly
Three eggs, hash browns, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese all scrambled and topped with spicy Andouille gravy and scrapple
Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with sauteed chicken, chorizo sausage, beans, corn, two baked eggs, cheddar cheese and cilantro sour cream
Christian and Waffles
Bfast Queso NO MEAT
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chicken, refried beans and pico de gallo
Bfast Veggie Queso
Parfait
Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Seasonal assorted fruit.
Berry Parfait
Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Berries.
BFAST ANDO SAUSAGE QUESO
BFAST SHORTRIB QUESO
BFAST SAUSAGE QUESO
Joanie
A platter of smoked salmon, capers, onions, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
BRUNO NO EGG**
AVOCADO TOAST
THE CLOSER
Griddle
Frenchy
Brown sugar cinnamon swirl french toast (4 pieces)
TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS
Pancake
Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup
Shortstack Pancake
Plate sized pancakes (2) served with butter and syrup
GF pancake
FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS
Texas
Texas style french toast (3 pieces)
Mickey Pancake
Waffle
Three square waffles served with butter and syrup
GF Short Stack Pancakes
2 Pc Frenchy
2 Pc Texas
1 Pc Frenchy
Bullotta
Bacon and bananas sauteed with honey and poured over Texas french toast and topped with peanut butter (3 pieces)
Gluten Free FT
3 PC FRENCHY
1 Pc Texas
2 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS
2 PC TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS
1 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS
1 PC TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS
3 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS
GF FRENCH TOAST WITH TOPPINGS
Breakfast Sides
**SD BACON**
**SD SAUSAGE**
**SD HAM**
**SD TURKEY BACON**
**SD TURKEY SAUSAGE**
**SD ANDO SAUSAGE**
**SD PORK ROLL**
**SD CANADIAN BACON**
**SD SCRAPPLE**
**SD SALMON**
**SD FLANK STEAK**
**SD CHORIZO**
**2 Pc Bacon**
**1pc Sausage**
**SD HASH**
Side Fruit
Cup Fruit
Side Berries
Cup Berries
SIDE AVOCADO
Half avocado
Sd 1 Egg
Sd 2 Egg
Sd 3 Egg
Side Gravy
Cup Gravy
Bowl Gravy
Side Chipped Beef
Cup Chipped Beef
Bowl Chipped Beef
[Toast]
[TOAST 2 PC*]
[Bagel]
[Biscuits]
1 PC BISCUIT
[English Muffin]
Cornbread
BOWL OF MIXED GRILLED VEGGIES
Sd Sauteed Spinach
SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS**
SIDE SAUTEED ONIONS* SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS**
SIDE TOMATOES
Sd Pico
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Hollandaise
Sd Peanut Butter
Sd Cream Cheese
Cup Granola
Bowl Granola with Yogurt
Bowl Granola with Milk
Cup Yogurt
Cup Oatmeal
Bowl Oatmeal
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, cheddar cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Finger Salad
Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard
Flank Salad
Mixed greens, marinated flank, apples, craisins, cheddar and pecans with a balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and croutons
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine Tuna Salad
Asparagus, pumpkin seeds, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, cheddar cheese and walnuts tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette
POWER SALAD
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, seasoned black beans and corn with cilantro sour cream
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Salmon Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
1/2 Chicken Salad
1/2 Ham Sandwich
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich
1/2 Salmon Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Salad
Turkey Sandwich
BLT
Grilled Cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN
PB&J SANDWICH
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
1/2 BLT
1/2 Grilled Cheese
CHEESE SANDWICH COLD**
Clubs
Combo
Soup
Hot Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, Romaine, croutons and cheddar cheese
HONEY MUSTARD WRAP
Lunch Chicken Queso
Chicken, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Lunch Bbq Pork Queso
BBQ pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
DOM WRAP
Grilled chicken, black bean and corn relish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cilantro sour cream
Msg Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted reds, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, spinach and brie
Hot Pastrami Wrap
Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian, cole slaw and fried pickles
Lunch Chorizo Queso
Chorizo, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Lunch Steak Queso
Flank steak, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Turkey Reuben
Turkey with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye
Gyro
Lamb steak and beef on grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and a cucumber raita sauce
Lunch Pork Queso
Pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Lunch Avo Queso
Avocado, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
LUNCH SHORTRIB QUESO
Liam
Andouille and chorizo sausage, provolone cheese, green peppers and onions with chipotle sour cream on a long roll
Beef Cheesesteak
Beef with choice of cheese on a long roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken with choice of cheese on a long roll
Lunch Veggie Only Queso
Bbq Pork
Root beer BBQ pork with bacon, mild white cheddar cheese and sauteed onions on a bun
Italian Pork
Pulled pork with spinach and sharp provolone cheese on a bun
Chicken Panini
Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough
Signature Beef Burger
8 oz. burger topped with lettuce and tomato
Fingers And Fries
Chicken tenders and French fries
3 Chicken Tenders
LUNCH QUESO NO MEAT**
TUNA MELT
FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT
PICKLE BRINE CHIX SANDWICH
HOT VEGGIE BOWL
Lunch Sides
Side Pasta
Fries
SD HONEY MUSTARD
SD RANCH
Side Chips
Sweet Fries
SD HASH
SD CHIPOTLE MAYO
Side Salad
Sd Pico
BOWL TUNA SALAD
SIDE CHICKEN SALAD
CUP CHICKEN SALAD
SIDE CUCUMBERS
BOWL CHICKEN SALAD
SIDE REG PICKLES
SIDE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Bowl Pasta
Cup Pasta
Side Coleslaw
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
CUP TUNA SALAD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335