Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Green Street Grill

2,652 Reviews

$$

150 East Pennsylvania Avenue

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
**SD BACON**
Bruno

ALL SPECIALS

BENNY SPECIAL

$20.00

FRENCHY SPECIAL

$15.00

Egg Platters

Served with hash browns and choice of toast

1 Egg Platter

$4.50

Comes with 1 egg, toast, and hash browns

2 Egg Platter

$5.25

Comes with 2 eggs, toast, and hash browns

3 Egg Platter

$6.75

Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns

4 Egg Platter

$8.25

Egg Sandwiches

Served with hash browns

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Two eggs fried or scrambled on choice of toast served with hash browns

#6 Just 1 Egg

$5.00

#6 No Egg

$4.25

Blt

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Omelets

Served with hash browns and one piece of toast

2 Ando Omelet

$9.50

Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs). GF

2 Greek

$9.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (2 eggs). GF

2 Kennet

$9.50

Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (2 eggs). GF

2 MSG OMELET

$9.50

Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (2 eggs). GF

2 Pit Omelet

$10.50

Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (2 eggs)

3 Ando Omelet

$10.50

Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs).. GF

3 Greek

$10.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (3 eggs). GF

3 Kennet

$10.50

Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (3 eggs). GF

3 MSG OMELET

$10.50

Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (3 eggs). GF

3 Pit Omelet

$11.50

Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (3 eggs)

2 Puebla

$9.50

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (2 eggs). GF

2 Southwest

$9.50

Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (2 eggs). GF

2 Tuscany

2 Tuscany

$9.50

Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (2 eggs). GF

2 Weber

$10.50

Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs)

2 Western

$9.50

Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (2 eggs). GF

3 Puebla

$10.50

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (3 eggs). GF

3 Southwest

$10.50

Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (3 eggs). GF

3 Tuscany

3 Tuscany

$10.50

Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (3 eggs). GF

3 Weber

$11.50

Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs)

3 Western

$10.50

Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (3 eggs). GF

2 Egg Veggie Omelet

$9.50

3 Egg Veggie Omelet

$10.50

1 EGG OMELET

$5.00

2 EGG OMELET

$5.75

2 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)

3 EGG OMELET

$6.50

3 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)

*1 EGG PIT OMELET*

$9.50

*1 EGG TUSCANY OMELET*

$8.50

Benedicts

Served with hash browns

Classic

$12.50

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise

Cmac

$14.50

Two poached eggs and scrapple on biscuits topped with spicy Andouille gravy

Donny

Donny

$14.50

Two poached eggs and ham on English muffin with cream chipped beef

Izzy

Izzy

$14.50

Two poached eggs over a bacon and tomato grilled cheese on sourdough toast topped with hollandaise

Pinky

$16.00

Two poached eggs and braised short rib on an English muffin topped with hollandaise

1/2 Classic

$7.50

Half order of The Classic Benny

1/2 Donny

$8.50

Half order of The Donny Benny

1/2 Izzy

$8.50

Half order of The Izzy Benny

1/2 Pinky

$9.00

Half order of The Pinky Benny

Lew

Lew

$15.00

Two poached eggs, marinated flank steak and asparagus on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise

Mainline

Mainline

$14.50

Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise

1/2 Mainline

$8.50

Half order of The Mainline Benny

SALMON BENNY

$16.00

1/2 SALMON BENNY

$9.00

1/2 Lew

$9.00

Half order of The Lew Benny

Signature Dishes

Willow Burrito

$10.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo

Bruno

Bruno

$10.50

Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap

BABY BRUNO

$9.75

Bfast Chicken Queso

$13.50

Bfast Steak Queso

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flank steak, refried beans and pico de gallo

CHIP OVER TOAST NO HASH

$7.00

Chipped Over Toast

$10.25

Chipped Over Hash

$8.00

Secret recipe over choice of toast with optional eggs on top

Bfast Chorizo Queso

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, refried beans and pico de gallo

Bfast Pork Queso

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo

Gravy Over Hash

$8.00

Bfast BACON QUESO

$13.50

Bfast Bbq Pork Queso

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo

Telly

$12.25

Three eggs, hash browns, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese all scrambled and topped with spicy Andouille gravy and scrapple

Nachos

$11.50

Corn tortillas topped with sauteed chicken, chorizo sausage, beans, corn, two baked eggs, cheddar cheese and cilantro sour cream

Christian and Waffles

$17.00

Bfast Queso NO MEAT

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chicken, refried beans and pico de gallo

Bfast Veggie Queso

$13.00

Parfait

$9.25

Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Seasonal assorted fruit.

Berry Parfait

Berry Parfait

$10.25

Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Berries.

BFAST ANDO SAUSAGE QUESO

$13.50

BFAST SHORTRIB QUESO

$16.00

BFAST SAUSAGE QUESO

$13.50

Joanie

$13.25

A platter of smoked salmon, capers, onions, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

BRUNO NO EGG**

$9.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.75

THE CLOSER

$13.25

Griddle

Frenchy

$10.00

Brown sugar cinnamon swirl french toast (4 pieces)

TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS

$9.00

Pancake

$4.25

Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup

Shortstack Pancake

Shortstack Pancake

$7.00

Plate sized pancakes (2) served with butter and syrup

GF pancake

$6.75

FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS

$9.00

Texas

$9.00

Texas style french toast (3 pieces)

Mickey Pancake

Mickey Pancake

$3.50

Waffle

$6.00

Three square waffles served with butter and syrup

GF Short Stack Pancakes

$9.50
2 Pc Frenchy

2 Pc Frenchy

$5.50

2 Pc Texas

$5.50

1 Pc Frenchy

$3.00
Bullotta

Bullotta

$10.50

Bacon and bananas sauteed with honey and poured over Texas french toast and topped with peanut butter (3 pieces)

Gluten Free FT

$12.50

3 PC FRENCHY

$8.00

1 Pc Texas

$3.00

2 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS

$5.50

2 PC TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS

$5.50

1 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS

$3.00

1 PC TEXAS W/ TOPPINGS

$3.00

3 PC FRENCHY W/ TOPPINGS

$8.00

GF FRENCH TOAST WITH TOPPINGS

$12.50

Breakfast Sides

**SD BACON**

$4.00

**SD SAUSAGE**

$4.00

**SD HAM**

$4.00

**SD TURKEY BACON**

$4.00

**SD TURKEY SAUSAGE**

$4.00

**SD ANDO SAUSAGE**

$4.50

**SD PORK ROLL**

$4.00

**SD CANADIAN BACON**

$4.00

**SD SCRAPPLE**

$4.00

**SD SALMON**

$6.50

**SD FLANK STEAK**

$6.50

**SD CHORIZO**

$4.50

**2 Pc Bacon**

$2.00

**1pc Sausage**

$2.00

**SD HASH**

$2.75

Side Fruit

$4.00
Cup Fruit

Cup Fruit

$5.75

Side Berries

$4.50

Cup Berries

$6.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.50

Half avocado

Sd 1 Egg

$1.75

Sd 2 Egg

$3.50

Sd 3 Egg

$5.25

Side Gravy

$3.00

Cup Gravy

$5.00

Bowl Gravy

$7.00

Side Chipped Beef

$3.00

Cup Chipped Beef

$5.00

Bowl Chipped Beef

$7.00

[Toast]

$0.75

[TOAST 2 PC*]

$1.75

[Bagel]

$2.25

[Biscuits]

$2.75

1 PC BISCUIT

$1.75

[English Muffin]

$1.75

Cornbread

$3.25

BOWL OF MIXED GRILLED VEGGIES

$7.00

Sd Sauteed Spinach

$2.25

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS**

$3.00

SIDE SAUTEED ONIONS* SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS**

$3.75

SIDE TOMATOES

$1.25

Sd Pico

$1.25

Sd Sour Cream

$1.25

Sd Hollandaise

$1.25

Sd Peanut Butter

$1.00

Sd Cream Cheese

$1.00

Cup Granola

$3.25

Bowl Granola with Yogurt

$4.00

Bowl Granola with Milk

$3.50

Cup Yogurt

$2.25

Cup Oatmeal

$3.25
Bowl Oatmeal

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.25

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp Romaine, cheddar cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.25

Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard

Flank Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, marinated flank, apples, craisins, cheddar and pecans with a balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and croutons

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Tuna Salad

$13.00

Asparagus, pumpkin seeds, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Strawberry Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, strawberries, cheddar cheese and walnuts tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette

POWER SALAD

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, seasoned black beans and corn with cilantro sour cream

Sandwiches

Served with lettuce, tomato and chips, pasta, or mixed greens

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Ham Sandwich

$6.75

Pastrami Sandwich

$6.75

Salmon Sandwich

$9.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.75

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.75

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 Pastrami Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 Salmon Sandwich

$6.75

1/2 Tuna Salad

$4.75

Turkey Sandwich

$6.75

BLT

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.75

PB&J SANDWICH

$4.00

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 BLT

$4.75

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.00

CHEESE SANDWICH COLD**

$4.00

Clubs

Served with lettuce, tomato and chips, pasta, or mixed greens

BLT Club

$10.50

Chicken Salad Club

$10.50

Ham Club

$10.50

Ham and Turkey Club

$12.50

Pastrami Club

$10.50

Tuna Club

$10.50

Turkey Club

$10.50

Salmon Club

$13.00

Combo

*Sorry, excludes wraps and hot sandwiches*

House And Soup

$8.00

House salad and cup of soup

House And Sand

$8.00

House salad and half sandwich

Soup And Sand

Soup And Sand

$8.00

Cup of soup and half sandwich

Soup

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$6.00

Cup Mushroom

$4.00

Bowl Mushroom

$6.00

Cup SOD

$4.00

Bowl SOD

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with pasta salad or chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, Romaine, croutons and cheddar cheese

HONEY MUSTARD WRAP

$10.50

Lunch Chicken Queso

$13.00

Chicken, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Lunch Bbq Pork Queso

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

DOM WRAP

$10.50

Grilled chicken, black bean and corn relish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cilantro sour cream

Msg Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, roasted reds, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, spinach and brie

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$10.50

Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian, cole slaw and fried pickles

Lunch Chorizo Queso

$13.00

Chorizo, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Lunch Steak Queso

$13.00

Flank steak, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Turkey Reuben

$10.25

Turkey with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye

Pastrami Reuben

$10.25

Pastrami with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye

Gyro

$10.50

Lamb steak and beef on grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and a cucumber raita sauce

Lunch Pork Queso

$13.00

Pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Lunch Avo Queso

$11.00

Avocado, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

LUNCH SHORTRIB QUESO

$16.00

Liam

$12.00

Andouille and chorizo sausage, provolone cheese, green peppers and onions with chipotle sour cream on a long roll

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.25

Beef with choice of cheese on a long roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chicken with choice of cheese on a long roll

Lunch Veggie Only Queso

$11.00

Bbq Pork

$10.25

Root beer BBQ pork with bacon, mild white cheddar cheese and sauteed onions on a bun

Italian Pork

$10.25

Pulled pork with spinach and sharp provolone cheese on a bun

Chicken Panini

$10.25

Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough

Signature Beef Burger

$10.25

8 oz. burger topped with lettuce and tomato

Fingers And Fries

$8.50

Chicken tenders and French fries

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.50

LUNCH QUESO NO MEAT**

$8.75

TUNA MELT

$12.25

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$10.75

PICKLE BRINE CHIX SANDWICH

$10.25

HOT VEGGIE BOWL

$10.00

Lunch Sides

Side Pasta

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SD RANCH

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

SD HASH

$2.75

SD CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.25

Sd Pico

$1.25

BOWL TUNA SALAD

$9.00

SIDE CHICKEN SALAD

$4.75

CUP CHICKEN SALAD

$6.75

SIDE CUCUMBERS

$1.00

BOWL CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

SIDE REG PICKLES

$1.00

SIDE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$4.00

Bowl Pasta

$6.00

Cup Pasta

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

CUP TUNA SALAD

$6.75

Breakfast

Mickey Pancake

Mickey Pancake

$3.50

1 Pc Frenchy

$3.25

1 Pc Texas

$3.25

Small Pancake

$3.25
2 Pc Frenchy

2 Pc Frenchy

$5.50

2 Pc Texas

$6.00

Medium Pancake

$4.00

3 Pc Frenchy

$6.75

Cup Yogurt

$2.25

GLUTEN FREE MICKEY

$5.25

3 DOLLAR PANCAKES

$3.75

JUST CHEESE QUESO

$5.75

CHICKEN & CHEESE ONLY* QUESO*

$7.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Half OJ

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

V-8

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Green Street Grill image
Green Street Grill image
Green Street Grill image
Green Street Grill image

Map
