Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1223 Horseshoe Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1223 Horseshoe Pike
Downingtown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kelly's
Come in and enjoy!
Far Away Farm
Come in and enjoy!
Patty’s Place
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Herrera
Come on in and enjoy!