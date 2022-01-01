Go
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1223 Horseshoe Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (1057 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain slice$3.50
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$10.50
Sicilian Special Pizza$23.00

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1223 Horseshoe Pike

Downingtown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
