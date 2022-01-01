Downingtown bars & lounges you'll love
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
Popular items
$1 Smoked Chicken Wings
$1.00
Dine in or Take-out. Min of 5 wings please!
Fried Avocado
$7.00
Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and cotija cheese
Carnitas
$7.00
Smoked pork, guajillo salsa, avocado, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions & cilantro
Georgio's Restaurant
149 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
Popular items
Pan Pizza
$9.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Spanakopita
$10.00
Phyllo, spinach, feta, charred tomato
Arancini
$10.00
Fried risotto stuffed with fresh mozzarella,marinara
Levante Brewing
160 Park Road, Downingtown
Popular items
12 PK ReVibe Variety
$15.00
ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure deionized water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic fruits and flavors. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5% ABV