Allentown restaurants you'll love

Allentown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Allentown restaurants

The Udder Bar image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutty Moose Brownie Sundae$6.99
Homemade Peanut Butter Brownie, Moose Tracks ice cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Cookie Dough Udder Swirl$5.70
Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Cookie Dough BItes
Peanut Butter Surprise$6.85
Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Cups, Whipped Cream, Cherry
More about The Udder Bar
McCall Collective Brewing image

 

McCall Collective Brewing

102 East Susquehanna Street, Allentown

Avg 4.9 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4pk - Silly Willie - 8.3%$18.00
4pk - Yule Shoot Your Rye Out - 10.5%$20.00
4pk - Bee Kine Re Wined - 6.5%$18.00
More about McCall Collective Brewing
Hops at the Paddock image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$10.74
Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips
Wings$13.49
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
Club Sandwiches$9.49
Served on white, wheat, rye bread. Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, roast beef and choice of cheese with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with chips
More about Hops at the Paddock
Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Eggs, Bacon, Red Pepper, Cheese
Gyro$8.00
Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Tuna Salad$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FLIGHT OF FRIES$8.00
BAVARIAN PRETZEL$8.00
EL CUBANO$12.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co. image

 

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
K-pop Eggrolls$9.00
crispy wonton, Korean BBQ beef, mozzarella, siracha aioli, balsamic glaze
Bourbon Bacon Burger$14.00
VIP BOOTH ( seats up to 6 )$150.00
More about Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
Birriaholic image

 

Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Birria Taco$3.50
1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro!
**DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**
Passion Fruit$3.00
Homemade jugo de chinola (Passion fruit)
Birriadilla Combo$12.99
Quesadilla with your choice of Birria protien with mozzarella cheese topped with white onions and cilantro. Includes pico de gallo, sour cream and a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce.
More about Birriaholic
The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
Hole-In-One$12.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay
Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité
More about The Sweet Spot
Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$16.95
Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.
Pork Fried Rice$11.95
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
🌶 General Tso's Chicken$16.95
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.
More about Hunan Springs
La Bicicleta Arepa Bar image

 

La Bicicleta Arepa Bar

12 S. 8th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pernil Arepa$9.65
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. Recommend eating it on its own or topping it with mozzarella cheese.
Pernil Bowl$11.25
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. As a bowl it comes with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.
Pollo Bowl$10.85
Our chicken is shredded and tossed in our house made seasoning. As a bowl it comes with rice. Add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors!
More about La Bicicleta Arepa Bar
Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The San Diego$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
Chips$3.86
Bag of Chips
The Santa Barbara$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
More about Cali Burrito
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.
12 Wings$19.99
Twelve of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.
6 Wings$9.99
Six of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers (4)$12.99
Full Pancakes$5.99
2 Eggs Any Style$3.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Stuffed to The Grills image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy$9.50
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hardboiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Funky Cubano$9.50
Funk Brewing Companies Citrus IPA braised pork shoulder, ham, swiss, mustard, and picles on a grilled and pressed artisan roll
More about Stuffed to The Grills
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shelby Burger$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
Shelby Cheesesteak$15.95
Shaved prime rib, 6" brioche roll, caramelized onion, pepper-jack cheese sauce
House Cured Wings$13.00
choice of hot & honey, gochujang, house BBQ, garlic parmesan
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (Vivo Homemade)$10.00
Lasagna Bolognese$21.00
House Salad$8.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Grille 3501 image

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad$10.00
mixed greens, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, maple cider vinaigrette
King Salmon$32.00
yam & basmati rice, haricot verts, caramelized orange emulsion
Filet Mignon$44.00
buttermilk mashed potatoes, asparagus, oyster mushrooms, onion confit, merlot demi-glace
More about Grille 3501
Hijinx Brewing Company image

 

Hijinx Brewing Company

905 Harrison St, Ste 111, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4-pack Helles Yes$14.00
German Style Pale Lager... 4.7% ABV
4-pack can (16oz) Far Darrig$14.00
Irish Style Red Ale... 5% ABV
4-pack cans (16oz) Space Trip IPA$16.00
American IPA... 6.5% ABV
More about Hijinx Brewing Company
Greenhouse Enoteca image

 

Greenhouse Enoteca

2114 W Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
I NEED A HOLIDAY$19.00
GARLIC EVOO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, BABY SPINACH, FIRE ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, GRANA PADANO, RICOTTA DOLLOPS
QUEEN MARGARITA$15.00
SAN MARZANO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, EVOO DRIZZLE
CAESAR$13.00
THIS SALAD DRESSING CONTAINS ANCHOVY: MAKE VEGETARIAN WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING
ORGANIC ROMAINE, SHREDDED GRANA PADANO, HOUSE CAESAR, TOASTED HERBED PANKO : DRESSING ON THE SIDE FOR TAKEAWAY
More about Greenhouse Enoteca
Chopfin image

 

Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Edamame$3.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame
The Firecracker$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
The Balboa$13.95
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce
More about Chopfin
Notch image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips Wrap$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
Smash Burger
Aged Cheddar, Housemade Ranch, Marinated Tomato Slices, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwestern Crispy Chicken$8.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, ranch & buffalo sauce in a plain wrap.
Iced Hammerhead$3.00
Chilled House Blend over Ice with 2 Shots of Espresso.
Meat Omelette$5.99
Served with hash browns & your choice of toast.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Foundation Tavern image

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLAS$9.99
JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN FLOUR TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM. AVAILABLE WITH CHICKEN, BEEF, HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET.
FOUNDATION BURGER$12.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Onions and Secret Sauce on a House Roll. Served with House Chips.
FOUNDATION NACHOS$10.99
House made tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add chili, pulled pork or brisket for an additional charge.
More about Foundation Tavern
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown

768 Union Blvd, allentown

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Rose Marie$11.00
Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.
Lemon Fries (Online)$8.00
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
More about The Vegan Butcher - Allentown
Sherman Street Beer Company image

 

Sherman Street Beer Company

1825 E Tremont St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sherman Street Beer Company
STAHLEYS CELLARETTE image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

STAHLEYS CELLARETTE

1826 Hanover Ave, ALLENTOWN

Avg 4.7 (214 reviews)
Takeout
More about STAHLEYS CELLARETTE
The Aladdin Restaurant image

 

The Aladdin Restaurant

651 Union Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Aladdin Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Union & Finch restaurant

1528 W. Union St., Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Stack$13.00
2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.
Waffles Foster$12.50
Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts
Union Omelette$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast
More about Union & Finch restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.
Red
Slice bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, basil, coconut milk.
Thai Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, peas, carrot, scallion & egg.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Americus Hotel

555 Hamilton st, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Americus Hotel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allentown

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Rice

Caesar Salad

Pad Thai

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

