Allentown restaurants you'll love

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Nutty Moose Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Homemade Peanut Butter Brownie, Moose Tracks ice cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Cherry
|Cookie Dough Udder Swirl
|$5.70
Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Cookie Dough BItes
|Peanut Butter Surprise
|$6.85
Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Cups, Whipped Cream, Cherry
McCall Collective Brewing
102 East Susquehanna Street, Allentown
|Popular items
|4pk - Silly Willie - 8.3%
|$18.00
|4pk - Yule Shoot Your Rye Out - 10.5%
|$20.00
|4pk - Bee Kine Re Wined - 6.5%
|$18.00
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$10.74
Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips
|Wings
|$13.49
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
|Club Sandwiches
|$9.49
Served on white, wheat, rye bread. Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, roast beef and choice of cheese with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with chips
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
Eggs, Bacon, Red Pepper, Cheese
|Gyro
|$8.00
Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
|Tuna Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|Popular items
|FLIGHT OF FRIES
|$8.00
|BAVARIAN PRETZEL
|$8.00
|EL CUBANO
|$12.00
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown
|Popular items
|K-pop Eggrolls
|$9.00
crispy wonton, Korean BBQ beef, mozzarella, siracha aioli, balsamic glaze
|Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$14.00
|VIP BOOTH ( seats up to 6 )
|$150.00
Birriaholic
345 Hamilton Street, Allentown
|Popular items
|Single Birria Taco
|$3.50
1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro!
**DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**
|Passion Fruit
|$3.00
Homemade jugo de chinola (Passion fruit)
|Birriadilla Combo
|$12.99
Quesadilla with your choice of Birria protien with mozzarella cheese topped with white onions and cilantro. Includes pico de gallo, sour cream and a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
|Hole-In-One
|$12.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay
Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|Popular items
|Sesame Chicken
|$16.95
Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.
|Pork Fried Rice
|$11.95
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
|🌶 General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.
La Bicicleta Arepa Bar
12 S. 8th Street, Allentown
|Popular items
|Pernil Arepa
|$9.65
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. Recommend eating it on its own or topping it with mozzarella cheese.
|Pernil Bowl
|$11.25
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. As a bowl it comes with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.
|Pollo Bowl
|$10.85
Our chicken is shredded and tossed in our house made seasoning. As a bowl it comes with rice. Add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors!
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Popular items
|The San Diego
|$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
|Chips
|$3.86
Bag of Chips
|The Santa Barbara
|$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|12 Wings
|$19.99
Twelve of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.
|6 Wings
|$9.99
Six of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers (4)
|$12.99
|Full Pancakes
|$5.99
|2 Eggs Any Style
|$3.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Popular items
|Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy
|$9.50
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hardboiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Funky Cubano
|$9.50
Funk Brewing Companies Citrus IPA braised pork shoulder, ham, swiss, mustard, and picles on a grilled and pressed artisan roll
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Popular items
|Shelby Burger
|$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
|Shelby Cheesesteak
|$15.95
Shaved prime rib, 6" brioche roll, caramelized onion, pepper-jack cheese sauce
|House Cured Wings
|$13.00
choice of hot & honey, gochujang, house BBQ, garlic parmesan
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (Vivo Homemade)
|$10.00
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$21.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Popular items
|Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, maple cider vinaigrette
|King Salmon
|$32.00
yam & basmati rice, haricot verts, caramelized orange emulsion
|Filet Mignon
|$44.00
buttermilk mashed potatoes, asparagus, oyster mushrooms, onion confit, merlot demi-glace
Hijinx Brewing Company
905 Harrison St, Ste 111, Allentown
|Popular items
|4-pack Helles Yes
|$14.00
German Style Pale Lager... 4.7% ABV
|4-pack can (16oz) Far Darrig
|$14.00
Irish Style Red Ale... 5% ABV
|4-pack cans (16oz) Space Trip IPA
|$16.00
American IPA... 6.5% ABV
Greenhouse Enoteca
2114 W Tilghman St, Allentown
|Popular items
|I NEED A HOLIDAY
|$19.00
GARLIC EVOO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, BABY SPINACH, FIRE ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, GRANA PADANO, RICOTTA DOLLOPS
|QUEEN MARGARITA
|$15.00
SAN MARZANO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, EVOO DRIZZLE
|CAESAR
|$13.00
THIS SALAD DRESSING CONTAINS ANCHOVY: MAKE VEGETARIAN WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING
ORGANIC ROMAINE, SHREDDED GRANA PADANO, HOUSE CAESAR, TOASTED HERBED PANKO : DRESSING ON THE SIDE FOR TAKEAWAY
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|Popular items
|Truffle Edamame
|$3.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame
|The Firecracker
|$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
|The Balboa
|$13.95
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
|Smash Burger
Aged Cheddar, Housemade Ranch, Marinated Tomato Slices, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Southwestern Crispy Chicken
|$8.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, ranch & buffalo sauce in a plain wrap.
|Iced Hammerhead
|$3.00
Chilled House Blend over Ice with 2 Shots of Espresso.
|Meat Omelette
|$5.99
Served with hash browns & your choice of toast.
Foundation Tavern
1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville
|Popular items
|QUESADILLAS
|$9.99
JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN FLOUR TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM. AVAILABLE WITH CHICKEN, BEEF, HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET.
|FOUNDATION BURGER
|$12.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Onions and Secret Sauce on a House Roll. Served with House Chips.
|FOUNDATION NACHOS
|$10.99
House made tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add chili, pulled pork or brisket for an additional charge.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown
768 Union Blvd, allentown
|Popular items
|The Rose Marie
|$11.00
Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.
|Lemon Fries (Online)
|$8.00
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
STAHLEYS CELLARETTE
1826 Hanover Ave, ALLENTOWN
Union & Finch restaurant
1528 W. Union St., Allentown
|Popular items
|Savory Stack
|$13.00
2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.
|Waffles Foster
|$12.50
Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts
|Union Omelette
|$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast
Thai Avenue Restaurant
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.
|Red
Slice bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, basil, coconut milk.
|Thai Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, peas, carrot, scallion & egg.
