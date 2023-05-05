Dessert & Ice Cream
The Udder Bar 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
972 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Udder Bar is a family owned and operated ice cream parlor in the heart of the West End Theatre District. Our ice cream is made fresh on the premise daily. Choose from over 40 flavors of hand dipped ice cream, Soft Serve and Water Ice. We offer Vegan Ice Cream and Waffles Waffles Waffles! Liege Waffles, Bubbles Waffles, Waffles Tacos is just the tip of the iceberg at The Udder Bar! Open for counter service, Call Ahead Ordering and Online Curbside Delivery. We will be udderly excited to see you!
Location
1852 W Allen St, Allentown, PA 18104
