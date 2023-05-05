Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Udder Bar 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104

972 Reviews

$

1852 W Allen St

Allentown, PA 18104

Popular Items

Small 2 Scoops

$4.75
Kiddie 1 Scoop

$3.75
Large 3 Scoops

$5.60


Homemade Ice Cream

Kiddie 1 Scoop

$3.75
Small 2 Scoops

$4.75
Large 3 Scoops

$5.60
The Mix Up

$5.35
Kiddie 1 scoop Non-Dairy

$5.75
Small 2 scoops Non-Dairy

$6.75
Large 3 scoops Non-Dairy

$7.60

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Kiddie Soft Serve

$2.99
Small Soft Serve

$3.99
Large Soft Serve

$4.99

Shakes

Vanilla Soft Serve Shake

$5.80
Chocolate Soft Serve Shake

$5.80
Cherry Vanilla Soft Serve Shake

$5.80
Hand Dip Shake

$6.55
Grasshopper Specialty Shake

$6.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Brownie Bites, and Chocolate Sauce

Banana Foster Specialty Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Caramel Sauce, and a Dash of Cinnamon

Brownie Overload Specialty Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Ice Cream, Brownie Bites, and Chocolate Sauce

Coffee Mocha Specialty Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream, Cappuccino Crunch, and Chocolate Sauce

Peanut Butter Banana Specialty Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, and Peanut Butter Sauce

Peanut Butter Nutella Specialty Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, and Nutella

Udder Swirl

Mix your favorite candy with your favorite soft serve flavor! Yum...
M&M Udder Swirl

$5.99

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with M&M

Oreo Udder Swirl

$5.99

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Oreo

Cookie Dough Udder Swirl

$5.99

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Cookie Dough BItes

Butterfinger Udder Swirl

$5.99

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Butterfingers

Snickers Udder Swirl

$5.99

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Snickers

Peanut Butter Cup Udder Swirl

$5.99Out of stock

Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Peanut Butter Cups

Floats

Coke Float

$5.99
Root Beer Float

$5.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundaes

Donna's Coffee Delight

$6.90Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Chips, Cappuccino Crunch, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Fluffer Nutter

$6.90

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Marshmallow Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Funky Monkey

$6.90

Chocolate Ice Cream, Peanuts, Hot Fudge, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Hawaiian Island

$6.90Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream, Pineapple Sauce, Strawberry Sauce, Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Minty Madness

$6.90

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Mint Pieces, Brownie Bites, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Nana Your Business

$6.90

Chocolate Banana Ice Cream, Nutella, Reese's Pieces, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Peanut Butter Surprise

$6.90Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Cups, Whipped Cream, Cherry

S'mores Please

$6.90

Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmallow Sauce, Graham Crackers, Chocolate Chips, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.90Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Graham Crackers, Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Udderly Grateful Sundae of the Month - Tres Leche Explosion

$6.90

Tres Leche Explosion Our Homemade sweet cream ice cream with yellow cake, swirled with strawberries, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, topped with a dash of cinnamon. 10% of all sales will go Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center!

The West End

$6.90

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream layered with Brownie Bites. Topped with Vanilla Soft Serve, Chocolate Sauce and Chocolate Sprinkles

CMP

$6.15

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Dusty Road

$6.15

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Malt, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Mini Banana Split

$6.35

Made traditionally, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Ice Cream, 1/2 Banana, Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Wet Walnuts, Whipped Cream and Cherry

Large Banana Split

$7.35

Made traditionally, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Ice Cream, Banana, Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Wet Walnuts, Whipped Cream and Cherry

Hawaiian Island

$6.90Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream, Pineapple Sauce, Strawberry Sauce, Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Edible Cookie Dough

Small Edible Cookie Dough Sundae

$6.20

Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.

Large Edible Cookie Dough Sundae

$7.05

Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with soft serve ice cream, chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.

1 Scoop Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

$4.95
2 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

$5.95
3 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

$6.95

Waffles and Ice Cream

Waffle A La Mode

$5.99Out of stock

Fresh Liege Waffle with your Choice of Ice Cream

Waffle Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh Liege Waffle sandwiched between your Choice of Ice Cream

Waffle Taco

$4.72

Brownie Sundaes

Nutty Moose Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Homemade Peanut Butter Brownie, Vanilla Peanut Butter ice cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Cherry Bomb Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Crushed Cherries, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Donuts and Ice Cream

Donut Sundae

$5.75
Daffle

$5.75Out of stock

Warm Yo'self Up Sundaes

Hot Lava Cake A La Mode

$6.25Out of stock

Warm Lava Cake topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle

Apple Dumpling A La Mode

$6.25

Warm Apple Dumpling topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$5.95Out of stock

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry

Sticky Bun Sundae

$6.25

Homemade Sticky Bun served with Vanilla Soft Serve, Cream Cheese and Salted Pecans.

Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich

M&M Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock

Homemade M&M Cookie stuffed with choice of Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie stuffed with your choice of Ice Cream

Novelties

Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches- 6 pack

$6.99

Large Oreo Cookies stuffed with Vanilla Soft Serve

Wafer Ice Cream Sandwiches 6 pack

$6.75

Chocolate Wafer Cookies filled with your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Twist Ice Cream.

Chipwiches - 5 pack

$6.75

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies stuffed with Vanilla Ice Cream and Rolled in Chocolate Chips

Pints and Quarts

Pint- Hand Packed Ice Cream

$6.25Out of stock

Quart- Hand Packed Cream

$10.00

Pint- Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.15

Quart- Soft Serve Ice Cream

$9.25

Quart- Water Ice

$6.50Out of stock

The Udder Bar Swag

The Udder Bar T-Shirt

$19.99
Bumper Sticker

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Udder Bar is a family owned and operated ice cream parlor in the heart of the West End Theatre District. Our ice cream is made fresh on the premise daily. Choose from over 40 flavors of hand dipped ice cream, Soft Serve and Water Ice. We offer Vegan Ice Cream and Waffles Waffles Waffles! Liege Waffles, Bubbles Waffles, Waffles Tacos is just the tip of the iceberg at The Udder Bar! Open for counter service, Call Ahead Ordering and Online Curbside Delivery. We will be udderly excited to see you!

Website

Location

1852 W Allen St, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

