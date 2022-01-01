Bath restaurants you'll love
Bath's top cuisines
Must-try Bath restaurants
More about Daily Grind
SANDWICHES
Daily Grind
116 E Main St, Bath
|Popular items
|Wunderler
|$9.95
Layers of Black Angus Top Round, aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet or hot peppers, and horsey mayo on toasted ciabatta.
|Jan’s Barnyard Salad
|$9.50
Crunchy romaine, grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, sliced egg, cucumber, and tomato with ranch dressing.
|Point Phillip
|$8.95
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, red onion, mayo, and our own cranberry chutney on toasted ciabatta.
More about Bath Exchange
Bath Exchange
204 W Main St, Bath
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$8.25
|Wings
More about Point Phillips Hotel
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack
|$24.99
Dusted with our spice rub and hickory-smoked for four hours, these beauties are lightly glazed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.
|Smothered Tots
|$8.99
Crispy potato nuggets topped with our cheddar queso, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$18.99
Served each week starting on Thursday until the supply runs out! Our burnt ends are double-smoked, spice rubbed and sauced. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.