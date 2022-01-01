Bath restaurants you'll love

Bath restaurants
Toast
  • Bath

Bath's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Bath restaurants

Daily Grind image

SANDWICHES

Daily Grind

116 E Main St, Bath

Avg 4.9 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wunderler$9.95
Layers of Black Angus Top Round, aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet or hot peppers, and horsey mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Jan’s Barnyard Salad$9.50
Crunchy romaine, grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, sliced egg, cucumber, and tomato with ranch dressing.
Point Phillip$8.95
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, red onion, mayo, and our own cranberry chutney on toasted ciabatta.
More about Daily Grind
Bath Exchange image

 

Bath Exchange

204 W Main St, Bath

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Tender Basket$8.25
Wings
More about Bath Exchange
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack$24.99
Dusted with our spice rub and hickory-smoked for four hours, these beauties are lightly glazed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.
Smothered Tots$8.99
Crispy potato nuggets topped with our cheddar queso, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Burnt Ends Platter$18.99
Served each week starting on Thursday until the supply runs out! Our burnt ends are double-smoked, spice rubbed and sauced. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.
More about Point Phillips Hotel
