Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Bath

Go
Bath restaurants
Toast

Bath restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Item pic

 

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
--Crab Rangoon$5.00
Cheese Wonton
More about Jin Long
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Dip$12.99
Hot creamy crab dip topped with broiled smoked mozzarella and sweet chili sauce. Served with wonton crisps.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bath

Salmon

Rangoon

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Bath to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (495 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston