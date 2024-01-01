Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bath

Bath restaurants
Bath restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$12.00
tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado, eel, tempura, flakes, sushi rice, soy paper all rolled together
More about Jin Long
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Chorizo Burrito Bowl$12.99
Herbed rice, black beans, caramelized onions, and chorizo cooked together and topped with our house smoked-pulled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, roasted garlic guacamole and drizzled with a jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Smokehouse Burrito$15.99
It's Dutch-Mex! We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of smoked meat, beans, melty queso, and caramelized onions. Then roll it and top it with house made ranchero sauce, melted cheddar jack, and sour cream. Served with choice of one side.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

