Burritos in Bath
Bath restaurants that serve burritos
Jin Long
370 South Walnut Street, Bath
|Burritos
|$12.00
tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado, eel, tempura, flakes, sushi rice, soy paper all rolled together
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Chicken & Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$12.99
Herbed rice, black beans, caramelized onions, and chorizo cooked together and topped with our house smoked-pulled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, roasted garlic guacamole and drizzled with a jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
|Smokehouse Burrito
|$15.99
It's Dutch-Mex! We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of smoked meat, beans, melty queso, and caramelized onions. Then roll it and top it with house made ranchero sauce, melted cheddar jack, and sour cream. Served with choice of one side.