American

Grille 3501

4,011 Reviews

$$$

3501 Broadway

Allentown, PA 18104

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab & Mango Spring Rolls
Filet Mignon
Small Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad

Appetizers

Crab & Mango Spring Rolls

$13.00

$13.00

coconut curry remoulade

Togarashi Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

crispy onion & jalapeno, sweet chili oil

Crispy Sesame Chicken Dumplings

$13.00

$13.00

cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

spicy andouille sausage, shiitake, tomato, basil, crostini

Ricotta Gnocchi

$13.00

$13.00

shaved parmesan, roasted pepitas, sage brown butter

Charred Octopus

$16.00

$16.00

citrus & celery salad, champagne vinaigrette

Shrimp & Scallop Cakes

$17.00

carrot slaw, old bay oil

Sweet Potato & Shiitake Phyllo Crisp

$14.00

$14.00

red onion marmalade, chili oil

Grilled Venison

$13.00

$13.00

smoked black bean purée, pickled pears, crisp pancetta

Chilled Sesame Chicken Wraps

$14.00

romaine lettuce, marinated chicken thighs, pickled onions, jalapeño, sesame sweet chili sauce

Salads

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$11.00

$11.00

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing

Small Baby Spinach & Poached Pears

$11.00

blue cheese, roasted pepitas, herbed champagne vinaigrette

Small Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

$12.00

arugula, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Double Angus Burger

$14.00

$14.00

double angus burger, mixed greens, tomato, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche

Blackened Shrimp BLT

$17.00

$17.00

lettuce, bacon, tomato, truffle mayonnaise, ciabatta roll

S&S Cake Sandwich

$18.00

$18.00

pineapple salsa, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

smoked gouda, black garlic barbecue, pickled peppers, ciabatta

Bison Burger

$15.00

$15.00

gruyére, grilled onions, arugula, saffron aioli, ciabatta roll

Petite Lunch Entrees

Boneless Beef Short Ribs

$15.00

crispy potato cake, braised spinach, maitake mushroom, pomegranate jus

Petite Filet Mignon

$22.00

herb roasted pee wee potatoes, asparagus, maitake mushroom, red wine braised onions, demi-glace

Pan Seared Salmon

$16.00

brown butter parsnips, braised spinach, saffron aioli

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

$12.00

crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Large Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Large Pecan & Goat Salad

$13.00

$13.00

arugula, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, maple cider vinaigrette

Large Spinach & Pears

$13.00

bacon, pickled onion, cherry tomato, green goddess dressing

Large Sesame Miso

$12.00

$12.00

bacon, pickled onion, cherry tomato, green goddess dressing

DINNER ENTREES

Feature scallops
Pan Seared Scallops

$42.00Out of stock

$42.00Out of stock

parmesan lemon risotto, roasted cauliflower, fried shallots, roasted shallot coulis

Oven Roasted Cod

$34.00

indian spiced basmati rice, haricot verts, brown sugar coconut emulsion

Lobster Tails

$42.00

$42.00

(three petite half tails), scallion rice, caramelized fennel, butter emulsion, fennel oil

King Salmon

$32.00

$32.00

brown butter parsnips, braised spinach, saffron aioli

Boneless Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

$35.00

crispy potato cake, braised spinach, oyster mushroom, pomegranate jus

Filet Mignon

$44.00

$44.00

buttermilk mashed potatoes, asparagus, oyster mushrooms, onion confit, merlot demi-glace

Butcher's Cut

$55.00

herb roasted pee wee potatoes, asparagus, sage brown butter [Butcher's cut changes daily. Please call for details]

Grilled Ostrich

$45.00

$45.00

roasted yams, melted leeks, miso jus

Vegetarian Selection

$25.00

Daily preparation. Please call for details.

Grilled Pork Chop

$34.00

$34.00

duck fat yukon potatoes, pancetta, brussels sprouts, pickled pears, pear gastrique

Lamb Shank

$32.00

$32.00

yukon masked potatoes, mirepoix, miso jus

Free Range Chicken

$29.00

roasted tomato & pancetta orzo, roasted carrots, black garlic demi-glace

Desserts

Chocolate Crackle Cake

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, candied hazelnuts, white chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Pastry

$10.00

caramel drizzle, almond crunch, cinnamon espresso glaze

Maple Cheesecake

$11.00

$11.00

cinnamon streusel, crème anglaise

Salted Caramel Panna Cotta

$10.00

$10.00

feuilletine brittle crunch, whipped cream

The Classics

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$12.00

Kid's Single Burger & Fries

$10.00

Petite Entrees

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

grilled chicken breast with choice of two sides

Pan Seared Salmon

$16.00

petite portion of seared salmon served with two sides

Short Ribs

$17.00

petite portion of boneless beef short ribs served with two sides

Filet Mignon

$25.00

4oz Grilled Filet Mignon with choice of two sides

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grille 3501 literally stands alone with its “sophisticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu. Our unique New American cuisine, combined with our warm hospitality and attentive service will make your every visit to Grille 3501 an event to remember.

Website

Location

3501 Broadway, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

Gallery
Grille 3501 image
Banner pic
Main pic

