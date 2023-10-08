Specialty Sandwiches

Specialty

#1 Italiano

$13.00

Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Pepperoni, Aged Provolone Cheese, L/T/O, Oil & Vinegar, Spicy Red Pepper Relish

#2 Parma

$13.00

Imported Prosciutto, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto

#3 Great Bambino

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto. Toasted.

#4 Americano

$11.50

Ovengold Turkey, Top Round Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickles, L/T/O, Mayo, and Spicy Mustard

#5 Center City Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Boar's Head Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Ranch Dressing. Toasted.

#6 Aunt Bonnie's BLT

$10.50

Triple Decker Wheat Toast, Boar's Head Bacon, L/T, Mayo.

#7 The Untouchable

$13.00

Hot Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Gravy, and Horseradish Sauce on a Toasted Garlic Hero Roll.

#8 Phantom Frenzy

$12.50

Top Round Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, L/T/O, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Vinegar.

#9 The Chez

$11.00

Ovengold Turkey, American Cheese, L/T, Salt & Vinegar Chips, Mayo.

#10 Tony

$12.50

Pastrami or Ovengold Turkey, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing with Choice of Coleslaw or Sauerkraut. Toasted.

#11 Hottie

$11.00

Blazin' Buffalo Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, L/T/O, Jalapeños.

#12 Nano

$12.00

Maple Honey Turkey, Vermont Cheddar, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayo

#13 The Heavyweight

$11.50

Ovengold Turkey, Aged Provolone, L/T, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing, Oregano.

#14 Caprese Hero

$11.00

Bed of Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

#15 Adios Pollo Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Choice of Wrap

#16 The Slim

$10.50

Romaine or Spinach, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hummus, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto.

#17 The Don

$14.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Capocolla, Proscuitto, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Tomatoes, Oil, Vinegar, Balsamic Glaze.

#18 Nonna

$13.50

Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce. Toasted on a hero roll.

#19 The Pesci

$14.00

Chicken cutlets, prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze and pesto.

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwiches come with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Ovengold Turkey

$9.00

Deluxe Ham

$9.00

Maple Honey Turkey

$10.00

Blazin' Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Genoa Salami

$9.00

Pepperoni

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Top Round Roast Beef

$10.00

Capocollo

$10.00

Pastrami

$10.00

Imported Prosciutto

$10.00

Sopressata

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Cutlets

$10.00

Salads & Veggie Options

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$11.00

Choice of Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots

Antipasta

$11.00

Choice of lettuce, Ham, Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Balsamic Glaze.

Ralphie

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

Tri Color Pasta

$4.00

Tricolor Pasta, Sweet Peppers, Olives, Italian Dressing. 8 oz.

Avocado Mash Toast

$11.00

Fresh Avocado and Tomatoes on 2 pc Toasted Wheat Bread.

Riceballs

Plain Cheese Riceballs

$3.25+

Mozzarella, Rice

Sicilian Riceballs

$3.25+

Beef, Mozzarella, Sauce, Light amount of Peas.

Cheeseburger Riceballs

$3.25+

Ground Beef, American Cheese

Hot Dogs

Boar's Head Beef Frank

Boar's Head Beef Franks served with Ketchup Mustard, and a Boars Head Pickle.

Boar's Head Beef Frank

$3.50

Boar's Head Beef Franks served with Ketchup Mustard, and a Boars Head Pickle.

Fried Foods and Grilled Chicken

Fried Ravioli

$6.00

6 Raviolis served with Marinara Sauce

French Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pierogies

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

Small Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Large Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Side Items

Coleslaw

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Tri Color Pasta

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$4.99+

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

$4.99+

Desserts

Cannolis

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake with Strawberry Glaze Please let thaw out for 20 minutes

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

NY Cheesecake with Strawberry glaze

Boar's Head Chocolate Hummus

$6.00

Boar's Head Pumpkin Pie Hummus

$6.00

Brownie

Truffle Brownie

$5.00

Cheesecake Brownie

$5.00

Chips

Plain Chips

$1.25

BBQ Chips

$1.25

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.25

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.25

Sour Cream & Cheddar Chips

$1.25Out of stock

Cheddar Doritos

$1.25Out of stock

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.25

Italian Potato Chips

$2.75

San Carlo. Imported from Italy 1.76oz

Catering

Small Sandwich Platter

$55.00

12 pieces. feeds 6-9ppl

Large Sandwich Platter

$80.00

House Salad - Half Tray

$40.00

House Salad - Fully Tray

$80.00

Caesar Salad - Half Tray

$40.00

Caesar Salad - Full Tray

$80.00

Tri Color Pasta - Half Tray

$40.00

Tri Color Pasta - Full Tray

$80.00

Chicken Cutlets - Half tray

$50.00

Chicken Cutlers - Full Tray

$100.00

Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.25

A-Treat Cream Soda

$2.25

A-Treat Root Beer

$2.25

A-Treat Birch Beer

$2.25

Acqua Panna 33.8 oz

$4.50

Calypso Tea and Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Unsweetened

$2.75

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Sode 20 oz

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Pellegrino Can - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomgranate

$2.25

Pellegrino Can - Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.25

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50

Joe Sweet Tea

$3.00

Glass bottles sweet tea

Joe Tea Half and Half

$3.00

Joe Lemon Tea

$3.00

Italian Sodas

$2.75

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcohol

Peroni

$5.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italian beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sweet Water Hazy IPA

$5.00

Can

Tito’s Vodka

$8.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Old #7 Whiskey

$8.00+

Hennessy VS

$10.00+

Vizzy

$5.00