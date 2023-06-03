Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Criolla - Downtown Allentown Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$9.95

Appetizers

Empanada

$3.00

Wings

$13.95

Loaded Plantain

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Sampler

Yaniqueque

$4.00

Entrees

Steak/Bistec

$17.95

Grilled Skirt Steak/Churrasco a la parrilla

$33.95

Pork Chop/Chuletas de cerdo

$16.95

Fried Pork Chunks/Carnita de cerdo frita

$16.95

Chicken Cracklings/Chicharron de pollo

$17.95

Grilled or Sautéed Chicken Breast/Pechugas de pollo a la plancha o salteda

$18.95

Shrimp/Camarones

$19.95

Chimi Sandwich

$13.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Maduros

$5.00

Fried Yuca

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Small Beans

$2.00

Med Beans

$4.00

Lg Beans

$7.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Soup of the day

Chicken soup

Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Drinks

Juice

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Tamarind

$5.00

Limeaid

$5.00

Morir Sonando

$5.00

Soda

Malta

$3.50

Classic Coke

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite bottle

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Kola Champagne

$3.50

Water

Water Bottle

$1.75

Seltzer water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market -
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe - Downtown Allentown Market -
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Tavola - Downtown Allentown Market -
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Bar 1838 - Downtown Allentown Market -
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Blended - 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Suite 130 Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston