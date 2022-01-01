Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve reuben

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$8.50
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
More about Wafa's Kitchen
The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
More about The Sweet Spot
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Cowboy Reuben$11.50
Smoked brisket, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese and tomato ranch grilled between Texas toast. A delicious original! Served with small portion of fries.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$11.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$9.99
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss on seedless rye.
More about Mo’s Eatery

