Reuben in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve reuben
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Reuben
|$8.50
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
More about The Sweet Spot
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Cowboy Reuben
|$11.50
Smoked brisket, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese and tomato ranch grilled between Texas toast. A delicious original! Served with small portion of fries.