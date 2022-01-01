Wafa's Kitchen imageView gallery

Wafa's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

515 W. HAMILTON ST

Allentown, PA 18101

Popular Items

Ham Egg & Cheese Kaiser
Chicken Caesar
Grape Leaves (6)

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Eggs, Bacon, Red Pepper, Cheese

Omelets

$6.50

Eggs plus your choice of 3 toppings

Egg Muffin

$5.00

Sauce, Eggs, Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese Kaiser

$5.50

Kefir Cheese Wrap

$5.00

Kefir Cheese, Olives, Cucumbers, Mint

Egg Panini

$6.50

Eggs, Kefir Cheese, Olives

Breakfast Panini

$6.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Bagel

$2.00

Plain

Wrap

Falafel

$8.00

Falafel Balls, tomato, lettuce, Pickles, cucumber, parsley, tahini sauce

Arnabeet (Cauliflower)

$9.00

Fried Caulifower, tomato, lettuce, pickles, parsley, cucumber, tahini sauce

Hummus

$7.00

Hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, parsley, cucumbers

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread

Shawarma

$9.50

Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley, onion on pita bread

Kafta

$9.50

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, Parsley, Pickles, hummus paste on Gyro Bread

Gyro

$9.00

Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese on Gyro Bread

Sandwich

Turkey Club

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mustard, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise

Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Artichoke heart, basil, roasted red pepper, cheese, garlic sauce

Reuben

$9.50

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

Cuban

$9.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna, tomato, onion, cheese

New York Melt

$9.50

Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, mustard

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Ham, tomato, cheese

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Served with grilled onion

BLT

$7.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatball, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion

Wafa's Burger

$9.00

Kafta Meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hummus paste

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion

Fryer

French Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$5.00

Perogies (4)

$5.00

Chicken Fingers (4)

$6.50

Sides

Hummus

$6.00

Vegan.. Served with Pita Bread

Baba Ghanoush

$6.00

Vegan.. Served with Pita Bread

Kibbeh Ball (2)

$5.00

Grape Leaves (6)

$4.50

Seasoned Pita Chips

$2.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Small Chili

$5.00

Large Chili

$6.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

Pure Leaf

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Perrier

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Bai

$2.50

Large Water

$1.50

Juice

$1.35

Golden Peak

$2.00

Smoothies

Small Strawberry

$5.00

Large Strawberry

$6.00

Small Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Large Stawberry Banana

$6.00

Small Mango Paradise

$5.00

Large Mango Paradise

$6.00

Small Island Sunset

$5.00

Large Island Sunset

$6.00

Small Mixed Berry

$5.00

Large Mixed Berry

$6.00

Small Mango Peach

$5.00

Large Mango Peach

$6.00

Coffee/Tea

Small Coffee

$1.50

Medium Coffee

$1.75

Large Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$1.75

Small Tea

$1.50

Large Tea

$1.75

Special

Mediterranean Beef Wrap

$9.50

Flank Steak, Tomatoes, Parsley, onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Garlic And Tahini Sauce.

Chicken Florentine Panini

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, onions, Spinach Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper.

Garlic Chicken Panini

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Artichoke Heart, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$9.50

2 skewers of Kafta (ground beef and lamb Meat), Parsley, Tomato, Pickles, onion, Lettuce, Hummus, Garlic sauce, tahini Sauce.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pickles, Parsley, Lettuce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce.

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Mozzarella Ham Panini

$9.50

Chips

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

WAFA'S KITCHEN WONDERFUL ATMOSPHERE FOR ALL

Location

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

Gallery
Wafa's Kitchen image

