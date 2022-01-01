Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bell Hall

review star

No reviews yet

612 W Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18103

Order Again

Appetizers

Wonton Nachos

$13.00

Fried Wonton Chips, BBQ Pulled Pork, Tomato, Scallions, Sour Cream

Pretzels

$8.00

Soft Bavarian Style served with Beer Mustard

Spinach Dip

$10.00

House Made with Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Served with House Chips

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Freshly Tossed in our Cajun Batter, Served on a Bed of Mixed Greens with a side of Marinara

Wings

$13.00

Bon in or Boneless: Hot - Honey Garlic - Sweet - BBQ

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Bon in or Boneless: Hot - Honey Garlic - Sweet - BBQ

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Cream Cheese Stuffed, Served with Chipotle Aioli

Truffle Fries

$10.00

House Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil, Chives, Served with Garlic Aioli

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Tempura Battered, Drizzled in Honey

Philly Cheesesteak Rolls

$12.00

House Made with White American and Onions, Served with Marinara

Burgers

Bell Burger

$13.00

House Ground 1/2 lb Patty, Cheddar, LTO, Bacon Jam

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$15.00

House Ground 1/2 lb Patty,Swiss, Bourbon Grilled Onions, Bacon, BBQ and Maple Aioli Sauces

Iron Pig

$15.00

House Ground 1/2 lb Patty,Provolone, Bacon, Genoa Salami, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli

Mission Bell

$15.00

House Ground 1/2 lb Patty, Smoked Mozzarella, Grilled Onions, Avocado, and Pepper Aioli

Phantom Burger

$14.00

House Ground 1/2 lb Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapenos, and Chipotle Aioli

PBJ Burger

$15.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado BLT

$14.00

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli on Wheat Berry Toast

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Braised Shredded Short Ribs, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions, Garlic Aioli on Grilled Sourdough

SS Cape May

$13.00

Turkey, Swiss, House Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Slow Cooked Pork, Provolone Cheese, House BBQ on a Kaizer Bun

Fried Fish Sammy

$13.00

Beer Battered Cod, Jalapeno Slaw, House Tartar Sauce on a Ciabatta Roll

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Arugula, Onion, Tomato, House Pickles, Tzatziki Sauce

Bell Hall Rueben

$13.00

Thin Sliced Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Marbled Rye

Salads

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Avocado

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Halloumi Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Water Cress, Carrots, Oranges, Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Champagne Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets and Squash, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soba Noodle Salad

$16.00

Soba Noodles, Salmon, Cabbage, Carrot, Thai Peanut Sauce

House Salad Lg

$8.00

Entrees

Salmon Risotto

$19.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, Risotto, Citrus Beurre Blanc Sauce, Broccolini

Short Rib Dinner

$19.00

Braised Short Rib, House Guiness Au Jus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Carrot

Spicy Jambalaya

$16.00

Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Peppers, Rice, Roasted Tomatoes, Scallions

Steak Mac 'n Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Tenderloin Tips, House Four Cheese Sauce

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod, House Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries

Bell Bowl

$16.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Onions, Peppers, Crispy Chicken, Served over Mashed Potatoes with our House Made Gravey, Topped with Cheddar

Campanelle Pasta

$16.00

Spinach, Squash, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Served with and Olive Based Marinara

Sides

House Chips

$3.00

House Fried Potato Chips

House Coleslaw

$3.00

House Slaw Mix with Cabbage and Carrots

House Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoe, Cucumber, Onion, Choice of Dressing

Fries

$5.00

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Brussels

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts with Honey and Parmesan Cheese

Roasted Vegetable

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables Roasted with Butter, Salt, and Pepper

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Rings

Pickled Vegetables

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables in House Pickling Brine

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Truffle fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

KIDS BURGER

$5.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.00

Feature Food

FEATURE DRINK

$5.00

STRAWBERRY FETA SALAD

$13.00

BBQ RANCH BURGER

$15.00

CHICKEN PARM PASTA

$17.00

CHEESECAKE TARTS

$9.00

BBQ FLATBREAD

$10.00

Chicken Wrap

Dessert

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MILK SHAKE

$6.00

PB&J SHAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SINGLE SCOOP

$2.00

MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

$10.00

WHITE & MILK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$7.00

DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE

$9.00

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Feature Desset

$10.00

Sauce

AIOLI'S

DRESSINGS

SAUCES

WED FLIGHTS

SANGRIA FLIGHT

$10.00

TIER 1 WHISKEY FLIGHT

$15.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

MILLER LITE BTL

$3.00

YUENGLING LAGER BTL

$3.00

BUDWEISER BTL

$3.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$3.00Out of stock

BLUEMOON BTL

$3.00

COORS LIGHT BTL

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

$3.00Out of stock

HEINEKEN 0.0

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

GUINESS BTL

$5.00

Domestic Six Pack

$12.00

CRAFT BOTTLES

60 MINUTE IPA BTL

$6.00

ANYTIME SUNSHINE BTL

$6.50

BERRY MONKEY BTL

$6.00

BIG WAVE BTL

$6.00

FRANZISHANER BTL

$6.00

GRAND CACAO BTL

$6.00

HOEGAARDEN BTL

$6.00

LANCASTER BREWING MILK STOUT BTL

$6.00

NEW ENGLAND IPA BTL

$6.00

NUBIAN BTL

$6.00Out of stock

PINE BARRENS BTL

$6.50Out of stock

SOUR MONKEY BTL

$6.00

SUNSHINE PILSNER BTL

$6.00

WOLF PUP SESSION IPA BTL

$6.00

Mix ,& Match Six Pack

$15.00

CIDER/ SELTZER BOTTLES

ANGRY ORCHARD BTL

$6.00

BON & VIV SELTZER BTL

$6.00

STATE SIDE CHERRY BTL

$6.00

STATESIDE PINEAPPLE BTL

$6.00

STATESIDE CUCUMBER BTL

$6.00

STATESIDE ORANGE BTL

$6.00

STATESIDE ICE TEA BTL

$6.00

LOVERBOY HIBISCUS & POMGRANTE SPARKLING BTL

$6.00

LOVERBOY LEMON TEA SPARKLING BTL

$6.00

LOVERBOY ORANGE CHAI TEA BTL

$6.00

LOVERBOY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

LOVERBOY WHITE TEA PEACH BTL

$6.00

WYNDRIDGE PINEAPPLE MANGO BTL

$6.00

WYNDRIDGE WINES RASPBERRY REISLING BTL

$6.00Out of stock

WYNDRIDGE WINES WILD BERRY NOIR BTL

$6.00

WYNDRIDGE WINES ROSE BTL

$6.00

Flying Embers Guava BTL

$6.50

Flying Embers Mango BTL

$6.50Out of stock

Flying Embers Passion BTL

$6.50Out of stock

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

Restaurant info

Gourmet burgers, intuitive service, a celebration of Allentown's rich history, and a serious craft beer program.

Website

Location

612 W Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Directions

