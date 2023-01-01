Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve stew

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Guiness Stew$7.95
More about Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew w/biscuits$17.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Tacos

Meatloaf

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Tempura

Cannolis

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1058 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (800 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1547 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston