Burritos in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve burritos

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Eggs, Bacon, Red Pepper, Cheese
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Birriaholic image

 

Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$9.99
Build your own Burritos!
More about Birriaholic
Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Burrito Of The Week$10.77
"el cerditto loco"- sweet & spicy IPA braised pork shoulder, cheesy jalapeno grits, black eye pea & chili relish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle mustard sauce
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.30
8-in flour tortilla with cheese and black beans
More about Cali Burrito
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chris' Burrito$9.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Notch Strip Steak Burrito$16.00
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Basil Fried Rice, Char Grilled Strip Steak, Edamame Salad, Chili Oil
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arti-Kini Burrito$8.49
Artichoke, zucchini, arugula, lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, & basil balsamic vinaigrette in a spinach wrap.
More about Mo’s Eatery

