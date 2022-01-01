Burritos in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve burritos
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
Eggs, Bacon, Red Pepper, Cheese
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Burrito Of The Week
|$10.77
"el cerditto loco"- sweet & spicy IPA braised pork shoulder, cheesy jalapeno grits, black eye pea & chili relish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle mustard sauce
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.30
8-in flour tortilla with cheese and black beans
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chris' Burrito
|$9.99
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Notch Strip Steak Burrito
|$16.00
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Basil Fried Rice, Char Grilled Strip Steak, Edamame Salad, Chili Oil