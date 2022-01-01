Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE$15.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Item pic

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast$9.60
Boneless chicken char broiled, sauced, and served with two sides.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chris Grilled Chicken Sand.$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sand.$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breasts (2) over rice$14.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Italiano$14.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Grille 3501 image

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche
More about Grille 3501
Item pic

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.49
Char-grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & mayo on a Ciabatta roll.
More about Mo’s Eatery

