Grilled chicken in Allentown

Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE
|$15.00
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.
|Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast
|$9.60
Boneless chicken char broiled, sauced, and served with two sides.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chris Grilled Chicken Sand.
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Sand.
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Breasts (2) over rice
|$14.99
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Grilled Chicken Italiano
|$14.00
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.49
Char-grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & mayo on a Ciabatta roll.