Cheese fries in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cheese fries
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.45
Our house fries smothered in our award winning house chili, cheese sauce and green onions.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Cheese Bacon Fries
|$8.99
|Cheese Bacon Waffle Fries
|$9.99
|Egg, Meat&Cheese on English Muffin with Home Fries
|$7.99
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Double Cheese Fries
|$7.50
|Garlic Parmesan Cheese Fries
|$8.50