Cheese fries in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve cheese fries

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$4.50
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$8.45
Our house fries smothered in our award winning house chili, cheese sauce and green onions.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Bacon Fries$8.99
Cheese Bacon Waffle Fries$9.99
Egg, Meat&Cheese on English Muffin with Home Fries$7.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Cheese Fries$7.50
Garlic Parmesan Cheese Fries$8.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Asian Cheese Cake$8.00
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

